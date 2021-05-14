If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes: how to get free Yen and Chikara

A full list of Anime Fighting Simulator codes
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Updated on
A screenshot from Anime Fighting Simulator, a Roblox training game, showing the screen where you can redeem codes for free in-game currency.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes are a fantastic way to get rich quick in this Roblox anime training game. Below we'll walk you through a full list of Anime Fighting Simulator codes, as well as what they're used for and how to redeem codes in-game.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes list

Here is a list of all the active codes Anime Fighting Simulator has to offer at the moment, so you can quickly get thousands of free Chikara Shards and Yen.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes:

  • 1BILLIONVISITS! — Chikara
  • 2MILLIONSINGROUP! — Chikara
  • ANOTHERBUGFIX – Chikara
  • BIGBOI100K – Chikara
  • DEFILD700K – Chikara
  • DEFILDPROMO — Chikara
  • DEFILDSTREAM – Chikara
  • ELEMPERADOR100K! – Chikara
  • ELEMPERADORINLIVE — Chikara
  • EMPERADORSTAR — Chikara
  • EMPERADORSUBS – Chikara
  • FRANGONEWCODE — Chikara
  • KELVIN600K – Chikara
  • L3NI – Chikara
  • MEDTW50K — Chikara
  • MRRHINO50K — Chikara
  • N1COLAS2SUB – Chikara
  • NNG – Chikara
  • SECRETRAZORFISHCODE – Chikara
  • SUB2EMPERADORMAXI — Chikara
  • SUB2HAKIMBO – Chikara
  • SUB2TANQR – Chikara
  • SUBFRANGO – Chikara
  • SUBTODEFILDPLAYS – Chikara
  • THANKSBUGFIXES – Chikara
  • TIGRE200K – Chikara
  • TIGRETVSUB – Chikara

  • 10KLIKESWOW — Yen (new servers only)
  • DEFILDYEN – Yen
  • FRANGO2YEN – Yen
  • SUB2RAZORFISHGAMING – Yen
  • SUB2TPLANETMILO – Yen
  • SUBTOKELVINGTS – Yen
  • SUBTOMRRHINO – Yen
  • TY4MILVISITS — Yen (new servers only)

All the codes above work perfectly for the time being, but sometimes codes will only work for a certain time before they expire. Below is a list of expired Anime Fighting Simulator codes so you know which ones no longer work:

Expired Anime Fighting Simulator codes:

10kfollowers | 20kblockzone | 5000CHIKARA | 600kamazing | 650klikes | 700klikes | bloodlinefixes | bloodlinesfixed | DEFILD | emilioglad30k | fav75 | frango2sub | GGGAMES40K | GGGAMES50K | GoodByeBugs | LASTYEARCODE750K | merrychristmas | oneyear500m | rename | SUB2KELVIN | SUBEMPERADORMAXI | SUBN1COLAS | SUBTOFRANGOFORCHIKARA | THANKSEVERYONEFOR1MLIKEWELOVEYOU | TIGRE250K | TIGREHAVEYEN | TIGRETV2SUB | twitter5k | VEXOSTREAM

What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

Anime Fighting Simulator is a sort of Idle Clicker training game where the idea is to train up your character as much as possible, and unlock new equipment and weapons to defeat your foes.

To help with this, there are Anime Fighting Simulator codes that you can enter to earn free Yen and Chikara - the two currencies in Anime Fighting Simulator which you use to buy various upgrades, cosmetics, and more.

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes

To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes, all you need to do is start up Anime Fighting Simulator, then click on the Twitter icon in the bottom-left of the screen in the four button panel (you may need to use the arrow buttons to scroll the panel down to the next set of buttons).

Click this Twitter icon and a new screen will appear where you can enter your Anime Fighting Simulator codes one by one and redeem them for free Yen and Chikara.

That's everything we've got for now on Anime Fighting Simulator codes, but check back soon for all the latest codes. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes and free items list, and our list of the best Roblox games out there at the moment.

