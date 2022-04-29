If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

More free spins means more chances to roll a rare power in My Hero Mania
Looking for the latest codes you can redeem for free spins in My Hero Mania? Anime-inspired fighting games are huge on Roblox right now, and My Hero Mania is a popular newcomer to the genre. I'm a sucker for a game where you wield elemental powers, and since that's exactly what My Hero Mania allows you to do, I consider this one worth an extra look when you're choosing which Roblox fighting game to get hooked on next.

My Hero Mania codes give you access to more (and sometimes better) spins for free, giving you extra and improved chances at rolling some of the game's above-average powers. Read on for an up-to-date list of My Hero Mania codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

My Hero Mania codes list

Last checked on: April 29th, 2022

  • 210kCODE!: 5 free spins
  • 230kcode!: 5 free spins
  • 240kCODE: 7 free spins
  • 260ktime: 8 free spins
  • 270kREAL: 9 free spins
  • 280kLIKES: 10 free spins
  • 310kLIKES: 11 free spins
  • 320kday: 11 free spins
  • 330kLIKES: 12 free spins
  • big300k: 5 common spins & 2 rare spins
  • easter340k: 12 common spins & 2 rare spins
  • thank220k: 5 free spins
  • thank290k: 10 free spins
  • the250k: free spins

How to redeem codes in My Hero Mania

To redeem codes while playing My Hero Mania, simply hit 'M' on your keyboard to open up the game menu. A text-box will appear where you can type or copy-paste in a code. Hit 'Enter' once you're done to claim your reward!

List of expired My Hero Mania codes

  • 70kalready
  • 80kcode!
  • 110kcodeyay
  • 160ktux
  • 210kCODE!
  • 230kcode!
  • big130k
  • FirstCode!
  • goal200k
  • its90k!
  • letsgo150k
  • likereward1
  • newupdate!
  • plus120k!
  • spinner180k
  • thank220k
  • the100k
  • theultra190k
  • ultra140k
  • zi170k

My Hero Mania shares a lot of elements with similarly-named Roblox games including Heroes Online, Anime Mania, and Boku No Roblox, so be sure to click the links and check the codes for those games as well before you go. We also have a general Roblox Promo Codes page with details of how to claim the latest freebies from the Avatar Shop.

