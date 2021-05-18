Roblox Arsenal codes [July 2021]: free skins, announcer voices, and money

Roblox Arsenal codes give players of ROLVe's frantic arcade shooter a quick and painless way of getting lots of free items, from skins and announcer voices to free BattleBucks. Peruse our list of up-to-date Roblox Arsenal codes, and learn what Arsenal codes are and how to redeem them below.

Roblox Arsenal codes list: July 2021

What's the point of being the best fighter in a game if you can't look good doing it? It's certainly true of Arsenal, a popular Roblox arcade shooter, which is why developers ROLVe have released various Arsenal codes over time to give you lots of free skins and other rewards. And all you have to do to get them is enter in the codes in-game!

Roblox Arsenal codes list:

ANNA – Anna Skin

– Anna Skin BANDITES – Bandites Announcer Voice

– Bandites Announcer Voice BLOXY – Free Bucks

– Free Bucks CBROX – Phoenix Skin

– Phoenix Skin EPRIKA – Eprika Announcer Voice

– Eprika Announcer Voice F00LISH – Jackeryz Skin

– Jackeryz Skin FLAMINGO – Flamingo Announcer Voice

– Flamingo Announcer Voice GARCELLO — Garcello Skin, Kill Effect, & Emote

— Garcello Skin, Kill Effect, & Emote JOHN – John Announcer Voice

– John Announcer Voice KITTEN – Koneko Announcer Voice

– Koneko Announcer Voice PET – PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

– PetrifyTV Announcer Voice POG – Free Bucks

– Free Bucks POKE – Poke Skin

– Poke Skin ROLVE - Fanboy Skin

- Fanboy Skin TROLLFACE – Free Bucks

Of course, like all Roblox codes, Arsenal codes don't last forever. Instead after a while they'll expire, and no longer work. Below is a list of expired codes to clean up any confusion about certain codes not working.

Expired Arsenal codes:

BIRTH | CAKEBELIE | CASTLERSUNUSUAL100K | JULYDAYS! | OOPSL8 | SOGGY | SPOOKY-SEASON | THEBLOXIES | TRICKORTREAT | UNFAIRBIAS | UNUSUALBIAS | XMAS2020

What are Arsenal codes?

Arsenal codes give players a very simple and easy way to get free stuff. Most codes will give you cosmetic bonuses like new skins or announcer voice packs to enjoy. Occasionally, there'll also be a code that gives you free BattleBucks, the main currency of Arsenal.

How to redeem Arsenal codes

It's very easy to redeem Arsenal codes. Just start up Arsenal, then in the main menu click on the Twitter button (the bird) in the bottom-left of the screen to open up the codes screen.

Here you can enter your codes one at a time and click the green "Redeem" button after typing in each one. If it's valid, you'll get some free stuff. Simple!

Click the Twitter (bird) icon in the bottom-left of the screen on the main menu to get to the code redemption screen.

