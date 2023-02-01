Looking for the latest World Of Stand codes to power up your abilities? Its title might be non-indicative to those not in the know, but rest assured that World Of Stands belongs to a venerable Roblox tradition of patterning user-created experiences after popular anime. In this case, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure gets the Roblox treatment, in the form of an open-world adventure game with plenty of opportunities for PvP battling to prove your prowess.

The name of the game here is to roll Stands (or units) using arrows. The codes on this list mainly grant you better arrows that have an improved chance of rolling a high-tier Stand. You might also get a Roka fruit, which lets you abandon your current Stand in the hopes of rolling for a better one. So read on for every currently available code in World Of Stands, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

World Of Stands codes list

Last checked: 1st February, 2023

100KDISC : Legendary Arrow

: Legendary Arrow REDEMPTION : 2x Arrows, 2x Shiny Arrows, 4x Roka Fruit

: 2x Arrows, 2x Shiny Arrows, 4x Roka Fruit SHINYPLS : Shiny Arrow

: Shiny Arrow WOSRELEASE1: Shiny Arrow

How to redeem codes in World Of Stands

In order to redeem a code in World Of Stands, launch the game on Roblox and access the main menu via the button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen (the one showing three horizontal white lines).

From the main menu, navigate to the Stats/Settings sub-menu, via the grey tab at the bottom of the options list. Enter your code in the text box under "Codes" and click "Redeem" to claim your freebies!

Note that in order to redeem World Of Stands codes, you need to have reached the appropriate level to redeem each code. That can be Level 10, Level 15, or Level 20 depending on the requirements of the code you're trying to use, so if you're struggling to redeem something, you might need to level up first.

List of expired World Of Stands codes

There are currently no expired codes in World Of Stands. When some do expire, we'll list them here to help you keep track of the status of any codes you find that aren't working in the game.

