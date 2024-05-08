All Hades 2 Keepsakes and the best ones to pick

Looking for a list of all Hades 2 Keepsakes? Keepsakes in Hades 2 are little gifts you can get from various companions after giving them Nectar.

Other than a cosy reminder of your friendship with a Greek God, Keepsakes also provide handy buffs that should make your traversal into Erebus and beyond a little easier. Join us as list all Keepsakes in Hades 2, their unique buffs and highlight the best Keepsakes in Hades 2 to prioritise.

In this guide:

How to get Keepsakes in Hades 2

To get a Keepsake in Hades 2, you must gift Nectar to an NPC. Nectar can be bought from the Wretched Broker (once you upgrade his shop with the Kinship Fortune Incantation). Otherwise, you can earn Nectar by choosing Nectar gates on a run.

Keepsakes range in boosts but most that are gifted by Gods will increase the chances of you encountering that God's Boons in a run. This means, if you're desperate for a Demeter Boon, for example, you can increase your odds of coming across her on a run by equipping her Keepsake.

When gifting Nectar to a God, approach their sigil and choose the 'Gift' prompt before accepting a Boon from them, or you will miss the opportunity.

To check your Keepsakes or equip a different one, interact with the crate opposite the weapons, tools and Schelemeus's training grounds. Keepsakes will increase in quality the more you use them for added bonuses.

As you progress through the main story, you'll eventually unlock the Kindred Keepsakes Incantation which allows you to summon your Keepsakes box in-between major regions. This means if you have 'spent' up your Keepsake ability you can apply a fresh one for a new area.

See below for a list of all Keepsakes in Hades 2. Beware of spoilers for certain character encounters.

All Keepsakes in Hades 2

Keepsakes are earned by offering Nectar to characters. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

These are a total of 27 Keepsakes in Hades 2, one for each letter of the alphabet. These are the following Keepsakes in order and their effects:

Character Keepsake Keepsake effect Hecate Silver Wheel After you use Magick, restore it over 3 seconds up to a total of 1,000 Magick. Odysseus Knuckle Bones The next Guardian loses -5% health. You take -15% damage from Guardians. Schelemeus Luckier Tooth After you fall to zero health, automatically restore 51 health once. Dora Ghost Onion Whenever you exit a Location, fully restore your health up to a total of 50. Nemesis Evil Eye Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. Moros Engraved Pin After you fall to zero health, become Impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health. Eris Discordant Bell After each encounter, you deal +0.5% damage, but also take that much more. Charon Gold Purse Gain +100 Coins one. Hermes Metallic Droplet You move, strike and Channel 20% faster for the next 200 secs. Artemis White Antler While you have no more than 30 health, you can have a +20% chance to deal Critical Damage. Selene Moon Beam You gain +1 upgrade(s) for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find. Zeus Cloud Bangle A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Hera Iridescent Fan A Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Poseidon Vivid Sea A Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once. Demeter Barley Sheaf A Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Apollo Purest Hope A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Aphrodite Beautiful Mirror A Boon of Aphrodite is likely, You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Hephaestus Adamant Shard A Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Hestia Everlasting Ember A Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Heracles Lion Fang Deal +30% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter. Medea Blackened Fleece After you take 250 damage, your Omega moves deal +20% damage. Circe Crystal Figurine After the next Guardian, activate 1 random Arcana Card. Arachne Silken Sash Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2 Armor after each location. Narcissus Aromatic Phial Fountains restore +20% health. The nest makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare. Echo Concave Stone After choosing a Boon, 25% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night. Icarus Experimental Hammer Gain 1 random Daedalus Hammer that lasts for 10 encounters. Primordial Chaos Transcendent Embryo Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it.

Beware location spoilers below. You can skip to the best Keepsakes here.

Some of these Keepsakes come from merchants like Arachne (who spawns in Erebus), Narcissus (who spawns in the Oceanus region), or Echo (who spawns in the Fields of Mourning). This means it's usually a good idea to keep a few Nectar bottles on hand at all times in case you run into them or you'll miss the opportunity to collect their Keepsakes until your next run. Keep an eye out for the merchant symbol, two cupped hands with a speech bubble.

Icarus is tricky in particular, as he is a random encounter at the Rift of Thessaly, above ground. Like Artemis, he will spawn into battle to give a hand. Along with him, you may also encounter the Merchants Circe on one of the boats or Medea (located in the City of Ephyra). As such, when travelling above ground, make sure you have plenty of spare Nectar in case you get these rarer encounters.

The only other Keepsake that can be tricky to acquire at first is Primordial Chaos as you'll have to wait for a Chaos gate to spawn to visit them. As you progress through the story, however, and unlock the Pitch-Black Stone, your meetings with Chaos will become more frequent.

The best Keepsakes in Hades 2

The Luckier Tooth Keepsake from Schelemeus is an absolute must as it will essentially give you an extra Death Defy each run. Once ranked up, you can also heal up to 101 health, making it more powerful than the standard Death Defies you can get with Arcana Cards.

To rank up Keepsakes in Hades 2, you must clear a certain number of encounters whilst they're equipped. Essentially, the more you use a Keepsake the better it will become until it maxes out at rank 3.

For starting players, the Ghost Onion Keepsake from Dora is also useful. This is because it allows you to heal between Locations for up to 50 health. You can use this effect multiple times until you reach that 50 health cap.

That rounds off our guide to the best Keepsakes in Hades 2.