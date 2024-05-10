Looking for Moon Dust in Hades 2? Moon Dust is a rare Reagent in Hades 2, needed for Insight. Insight is essentially the system in which you can upgrade Arcana Cards and make their active effects more powerful.

As such, it is a somewhat later-game feature but one of vital importance if you want to advance towards the final boss of Hades 2. See below for all methods of getting Moon Dust in the game.

How to get Moon Dust in Hades 2

The Wretched Broker sells goods in return for Bones. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

There are five ways to get Moon Dust in Hades 2. These are:

Purchase from the Wretched Broker: Costs 80 Bones for 1 Moon Dust. The Broker will sell Moon Dust after you unlock Insights.

Costs 80 Bones for 1 Moon Dust. The Broker will sell Moon Dust after you unlock Insights. Purchase from Charon's Gold Rewards: Costs 4 Obol Points for 8 Moon Dust. 1 Obol Point is given to the player every time they spend 1,000 Coins at Charon's shop.

Costs 4 Obol Points for 8 Moon Dust. 1 Obol Point is given to the player every time they spend 1,000 Coins at Charon's shop. Brew the Moonlit Essence From Shadow: Costs 1 Cinder and 1 Shadow to make 5 Moon Dust. Shadow can also be brewed at the cauldron and Cinder is awarded for defeating Hecate.

Costs 1 Cinder and 1 Shadow to make 5 Moon Dust. Shadow can also be brewed at the cauldron and Cinder is awarded for defeating Hecate. Brew the Moonlit Essence From Stars: Costs 1 Star Dust to make 3 Moon Dust. Star Dust is awarded for completing Chaos trials at the Pitch-Black Stone in the training grounds.

Costs 1 Star Dust to make 3 Moon Dust. Star Dust is awarded for completing Chaos trials at the Pitch-Black Stone in the training grounds. Purchase from Charon's shop: This is a very rare occurence but sometimes Charon may offer Moon Dust in return for 1,000 Coins outside of the last boss room.

You'll unlock Moon Dust once you've brewed the Consecration of Ashes Incantation, which unlocks the Chaos trials. This is an Incantation we were given by Chaos themselves after receiving Origin Seeds from them to get past the warded gateway. As such, we suggest visiting Chaos when possible and passing through Chaos gates to ensure this interaction.

Insight is the process of using Moon Dust to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

Once unlocked, we suggest prioritising The Eternity Card as the first Arcana Card to upgrade with Moon Dust, as it will give you an extra Death Defy each time you do. This can be maxed out to a total of 3 Death Defies per run which is extremely handy for survival and will bump you back to 40% health and Magick when defeated.

That rounds off our guide to getting Moon Dust in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, Keepsakes, and more.