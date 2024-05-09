How to get G Rock in Hades 2: Glassrock location

Wondering where to get G Rock in Hades 2? There are many recipes in Hades 2 that require different Reagents. G Rock is listed as a main ingredient to forge the fifth Hades 2 weapon, the Argent Skull.

Although the game doesn't tell you where to find G Rock, or Glassrock as it's properly known, we've listed the location for you below to save frustration.

Beware spoilers ahead for the third region in Hades 2.

Where to get G Rock in Hades 2

Glassrock requires the Crescent Pick to mine. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

Glassrock can be mined from ore nodes in the Fields of Mourning with the Crescent Pick Gathering Tool. This is the third major region of the game which means you'll need to beat the first two bosses to reach it.

Once there, look for pointy, shiny rocks. Interact with them to gather Glassrock with your pickaxe.

Although a random spawn, the Glassrock nodes aren't too uncommon in the Fields of Mourning. The area is the largest in the game and can be puzzling to travel, however, so we recommend brewing the Reagent Sensing Incantation first, which will highlight resources in the area to you. This should save you some time looking for Reagents fruitlessly.

Also, consider brewing the Reviving A Mournful Husk Incantation. This will allow you to follow the golden leaves on the floor of the Fields of Mourning to golden trees. Once you interact with these, they will point you in the direction of location rewards and make traversal easier. You should get the recipe for this Incantation after reaching the Mourning Fields at least once.

How to use G Rock in Hades 2

The Argent Skull is the last Nocturnal Arm to unlock before gaining Aspects. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

Glassrock is predominantly used in the following recipes:

Argent Skull: Requires Glassrock x2, Bronze x1. The Argent Skull is the fifth Noctural Arms weapon.

Requires Glassrock x2, Bronze x1. The Argent Skull is the fifth Noctural Arms weapon. Aspect of Artemis: Requires Silver x15, Glassrock x1. While you Channel your Omega Attack, you occasionally Parry, then Riposte right after.

Requires Silver x15, Glassrock x1. While you Channel your Omega Attack, you occasionally Parry, then Riposte right after. Aspect of Thanatos: Requires Glassrock x3 and Dark x1. Whenever you hit with Omega Moves, gain a +1% critical chance until you take damage.

Even if you're not too bothered about using the Argent Skull, you cannot unlock Aspects if you don't have all the weapons unlocked in the game. For that reason, it is worth making the Argent Skull along with all the other Nocturnal Arms.

Aspect are weapon upgrades that apply buffs and can sometimes change the appearance of your weapons. To unlock them, speak with Hecate after unlocking all other weapons and brew the Aspects of Night and Darkness Incantation. It may take a few runs of speaking to Hecate to get the dialogue which reveals the recipe for it.

That rounds off our guide on where to get G Rock in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, Keepsakes, Arcana Cards, and more.