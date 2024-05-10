All Hades 2 Animal Familiars and how to unlock them

Looking for Animal Familiars in Hades 2? Animal Familiars in Hades 2 are adorable companions that you can take with you on your travels through Erebus and beyond.

These critters not only look cute but provide additional buffs and can help you gather Reagents. Below we'll tell you how to get Familiars in Hades 2 and what buffs each Familiar comes with.

Note: Location spoilers ahead for the second area past Erebus and the locations beyond the warded gateway.

Hades 2 Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022 Check out the official Hades 2 reveal trailer here and see what adventures await Melinoe.Watch on YouTube

How to unlock Animal Familiars in Hades 2

Hecate will give you the Incantation to compel Familiars, but it will require a bit of work initially.

To unlock Familiars, you'll first need to brew the Woodsy Lifespring Incantation. This creates a little sanctuary that may randomly spawn behind gates in Erebus. Within the sanctuary is a cat whom you can pet.

After reaching the edge of Erebus, Hecate will offer you the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation with which you can create a treat that will bind an animal to you.

It may be a coincidence, but we found that this interaction triggered once we had reached Oceanus at least once and had brewed the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation to get to the surface. This recipe becomes available after defeating the second boss and speaking with Hermes.

Hecate will usually offer Incantations when meeting her on the edge of Erebus. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

To make the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation, you'll need the following Reagents:

2x Nectar: Can be gained from completing Nectar gates in the Underworld or bought from the Wretched Broker for 30 Bones each.

Can be gained from completing Nectar gates in the Underworld or bought from the Wretched Broker for 30 Bones each. 1x Lotus: Can be gathered from Oceanus without Gathering Tools.

Once made, you can make additional treats with the Beast-loved Morsel alchemy recipe at Hecate's cauldron. With these, you can recruit an additional Familiar or give it to an existing Familiar to level up one of their perks.

You can only have one Familiar equipped at once, however. To swap between Familiars, interact with them opposite the training grounds.

The Beast-loved Morsel requires 2 Lotuses and one Star Dust. To get Star Dust, you'll need to complete Chaos Trials at the Pitch-Black stone near the training grounds. As such, there are a fair few Incantations and story progress you'll have to make before unlocking Familiars in Hades 2.

All Hades 2 Animal Familiars listed

More Animal Familiars may be added to Hades 2 post early access. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

As of writing there are only two Animal Familiars in Hades 2. These are the frog Frinos, whom you should encounter at the beginning of every run and Toula the cat.

Toula is slightly tricker to find as she will disappear from the Woodsy Lifespring in Erebus once you unlock the Familiars Incantation. To find her, travel above ground, past the city of Ephyra and she will be waiting on the dock within the Rift of Thessaly region.

Frinos and Toula offer the following benefits:

Frinos

Life Bond: Frinos can grant you a +20 to health. This upgrades to +30, then +40.

Frinos can grant you a +20 to health. This upgrades to +30, then +40. Soul Bond: Frinos can compel wayward spirits once per night for Psyche. This increases to twice, then three times per night.

Frinos can compel wayward spirits once per night for Psyche. This increases to twice, then three times per night. Strength Bond: Frinos can leap on foes and deliver 10 damage. This increases to 20 damage, then 30 when upgraded.

Toula

Heart Bond: Gain a Death Defy from Toula which will put you back to 10 health. Be restored to 20 health, then 30 when this perk is upgraded with treats.

Gain a Death Defy from Toula which will put you back to 10 health. Be restored to 20 health, then 30 when this perk is upgraded with treats. Soul Bond: Toula can catch one fish per night. Toula will catch one additional fish each time this perk is upgraded.

Toula can catch one fish per night. Toula will catch one additional fish each time this perk is upgraded. Claw Bond: When caught in your sprint, Toula will attack an enemy for up to 99 damage. When upgraded she will attack an additional time, up to three times.

That rounds off our guide to Animal Familiars in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, Arcana Cards, and more.