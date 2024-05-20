Elden Ring: How to get to Mountaintops Of The Giants

Trying to reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants in Elden Ring? The colossal Mountaintops Of The Giants are found at the far north of The Lands Between in Elden Ring, and they can only be accessed via Leyndell, the Capital and home of the Erdtree. The Mountaintops are a required region in Elden Ring, because you need the Giants' Flame at the top of the Mountaintops to progress the story. But getting there can be rather confusing for new players.

In this guide, we'll clearly explain what you need to do to get to the Mountaintops Of The Giants in Elden Ring. We'll start at Leyndell, and go through all the steps so you know exactly what is left to do in your playthrough before you reach the perilous Mountaintops.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to the Mountaintops Of The Giants in Elden Ring

To get to the Mountaintops Of The Giants in Elden Ring, you must first defeat Morgott, The Omen King in Leyndell. Morgott can be found at the base of the Erdtree itself, a short distance beyond the Erdtree Sanctuary where you fight the apparition of Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

Once you fight and defeat Morgott, you must touch the Erdtree boundary, then rest at the Site Of Grace in the boss arena and talk to Melina, who will reveal the path through the Forbidden Lands to the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

To reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants, you must first defeat Morgott in Leyndell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to reach Morgott

To reach this area, you should first progress to the Avenue Balcony Site Of Grace in the centre of Leyndell. From here, go down the stairs to the northwest, and then just past the Leyndell Archer is a wing of Gransax, the gigantic petrified dragon in Leyndell. Jump onto the wing and climb up it all the way to the top.

The first branch path you must follow, just after the Avenue Balcony Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The second branch you must follow, just after the West Capital Rampart Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

After that you can jump down into a ruined section of building with a ladder. Climb the ladder and follow the path past the next Site Of Grace, and past the Gargoyle miniboss. Towards the end of the path you'll see a branch of the Erdtree embedded in the platform, which you can use as a ramp. Climb up onto the branch and follow the path all the way to the top, where you'll arrive at the Erdtree Sanctuary.

Beyond the Godfrey fight, Morgott awaits you at the base of the Erdtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Inside the Erdtree Sanctuary you'll fight the apparition of Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Once he's defeated, go out the east side and use the Erdtree branch to reach the upper level of the Sanctuary. From there, follow the curved path up to Queen Marika's bedchamber (guarded by a Black Knife Assassin), and rest at the Site Of Grace there.

After that, all that remains is to use the south exit and climb the steps to face Morgott at the base of the Erdtree.

The next step in your story won't occur until you've touched the Impenetrable Thorns. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

After beating Morgott

After you've defeated Morgott (which we have a whole boss guide devoted to), you should walk up to the stairs at the back of the arena, and interact with the thorn-covered doorway at the end. You'll be presented with the following message:

Impenetrable thorns refuse all. None may enter the Erdtree.

After seeing this message, head back to the centre of the boss arena and rest at the newly appeared Site Of Grace there. This will automatically trigger a cutscene where you speak with Melina.

Melina explains that the only way to pass the thorns is to burn the Erdtree using the flame at the top of the Mountaintops Of The Giants. To this end, she gives you the Rold Medallion, which can be used to activate the Grand Lift Of Rold at the end of the Forbidden Lands beyond Leyndell.

Use the doorway at the end of the main road in Leyndell to reach the Forbidden Lands. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to get to the Forbidden Lands

Once you've finished speaking with Melina, teleport back to the Avenue Balcony Site Of Grace, and this time head up the stairs and into the main road of Leyndell. From here, head northeast, in the opposite direction of the palace. Previously the great door barring entry at the end of this road was locked, but now it is free for you to open.

Beyond the doors is a curved staircase. Ascend to the top of the staircase, bypassing or defeating the enemies along the path as you go. At the top is a lift which will take you up to a long bridge very reminiscent of the bridges leading to the various Divine Towers throughout the Lands Between. At the end of the bridge, take another elevator back down, and you'll emerge in the Forbidden Lands, the linear entrance to the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

The Grand Lift Of Rold at the end of the Forbidden Lands will take you straight into the Mountaintops Of The Giants. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to get to the Grand Lift Of Rold

The Forbidden Lands are actually very linear and short, serving merely as a snowy path bridging Leyndell and the Mountaintops Of The Giants. From the Forbidden Lands Site Of Grace, simply head down the path, staying wary of the Vulgar Militiamen you may encounter on the way. If you travel at nighttime, be wary also of the Night's Cavalry prowling a short distance into the Forbidden Lands.

After that, just keep following the path and you'll come to a grand stairway upwards, guarded by a Black Blade Kindred much like the one outside Gurranq's Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. Defeat the Black Blade Kindred, and ascend the staircase into the Grand Lift Of Rold. From there, you can stand in the centre circle and activate the Rold Medallion that Melina gave you in order to at long last enter the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

That wraps up this quick guide on how to make your way beyond Leyndell and the Forbidden Lands to enter the Mountaintops Of The Giants. If you thought Leyndell was hard, you've got another thing coming with the Mountaintops, so you'd best prepare yourself with our myriad guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring.