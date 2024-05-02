The Electronic Wireless Show podcast: a patch of patches

Over the past while a few games have had post-launch patches, the exemplars being Starfield and Stardew valley, which have post-launch patches of different kinds and for different reasons. We take some time on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast to talk about this patch of patches, and what it was like in the good ol' days, where a broken game came out and stayed broken, gosh darn it!

Nate isn't here today, which means I can make fun of him for owning fish, or whatever it is he does, but in his stead James steps up with an RGB lighting-themed game where I have to guess what accessories people stuck lights on to turn into gamer accessories. This is because Razer stuck RGB lights on a pandemic mask and are in trouble over it now. Naughty Razer. Plus, we talk about the games we're playing right now, and dish you up some juicy recommendations at the end of the show.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week James has been playing a demo for Paper Sky - which he calls a flight sim for people who suck at flight sims, and I've been playing Harold Halibut and Nancy Drew: Treasure In The Royal Tower, the latest game I'm playing for The Case Files Files

Recommendations this week are the Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich, the workout gear of PeachyLean, and (maybe) my new book.