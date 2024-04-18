The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 Episode 15: everyone loves Fallout and the Fallout TV show
We give it seven Vault Boy thumbs up
Here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we're nothing if not ready to jump on a bandwagon, and the hottest wagon in town right now is the Fallout TV show. We've watched varying amounts of Amazon's new adaptation of Bethesda's favourite post-apocalyptic RPG baby, so there are some mild (but not total) spoilers within, as we talk about the show, the show biffing the leaving-the-vault-moment, the best things about the games, the Righteous Gemstones, and how good Walton Goggins is just, like, in general.
Plus! A trio of different recommendations, an impression of a South African accent, and a great beans metaphor as James discusses the secondhand hardware market.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
- The Fallout TV show is here!
- Edwin thinks the first episode biffed the wasteland reveal, and I have to say I agree with him.
- Fucking loads of people are playing the Fallout games again in the wake of the show coming out.
- The Vault-Tec number has a kind of teaser, sort of.
- Here's Nate's All The Fallout's thread from six years ago (in article form here if you can't be arsed with Xitter, and who can?).
- Here, too, is his review of Fallout 76 from when it first launched - it's quite a different game now, in fairness to it.
- Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers
This week we've been playing 'watching television', Lethal Company, Horizon Forbidden West (still), more Bore Blasters, and a cute papercut puzzle game called Papercut Art Gallery.
Recommendations this week are Karma Drinks' Lemony Lemonade, the Tom Hardy TV show Taboo, and The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk.