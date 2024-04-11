The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 14: battle royales, Vampire Survivor, and trend chasing
I'm too cool to ever copy trends
This week League Of Legends teased a PvE Vampire Survivors-like mode, and recently World Of Warcraft revealed a limited time PvEvP battle royale with pirates. What's going on? Is chasing trends a bit of a risky click? Should Age Of Empires II get a battle royale mode? All these questions and no more, just these ones, are discussed in this week's episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast.
Plus: I am cursed by scaffolding again, and we recommend some lovely things that aren't video games, as is our way.
You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
LinksThe LoL PvE tease came in a dev update, while WoW's time limited Plunderstorm mode was revealed last month. James likes Titanfall, lol. Borderlands 2 had a brief faff over the 'girlfriend mode' thing. We talk about Delicious In Dungeon a bit (shout out the Discord). Bonus: your graphics card is probably safe from your RGB lighting, don't worry (source for that is James).
This week we've been playing Exo One, Horizon Forbidden West, Children Of The Sun, Botany Manor, and Bore Basters.
Recommendations this week are the show Interior Design Masters, adding baking powder to glue like some sort of scientist, and upcoming Janice Hallett novel The Examiner.