The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 14: battle royales, Vampire Survivor, and trend chasing

This week League Of Legends teased a PvE Vampire Survivors-like mode, and recently World Of Warcraft revealed a limited time PvEvP battle royale with pirates. What's going on? Is chasing trends a bit of a risky click? Should Age Of Empires II get a battle royale mode? All these questions and no more, just these ones, are discussed in this week's episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast.

Plus: I am cursed by scaffolding again, and we recommend some lovely things that aren't video games, as is our way.

This week we've been playing Exo One, Horizon Forbidden West, Children Of The Sun, Botany Manor, and Bore Basters.

Recommendations this week are the show Interior Design Masters, adding baking powder to glue like some sort of scientist, and upcoming Janice Hallett novel The Examiner.