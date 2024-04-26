Want to increase your Regional Wealth in Manor Lords? Wealth in Manor Lords isn't quite as simple as how much money you have. Money is split into your Treasury - that's how much you, the Lord, owns - and Regional Wealth, which is the local wealth of each of your settlements.

Regional Wealth is extremely important for facilitating trade of essential resources, purchasing Livestock, and expanding your Burgage Plots with farms and workshops. This guide will teach you all the best ways to gain Regional Wealth in Manor Lords early on in the game.

How to get Regional Wealth in Manor Lords

There are three main ways to increase Regional Wealth in Manor Lords:

Upgrade Burgage Plots

Rewards from Bandit Camps

By far the best (and earliest) method of gaining Regional Wealth in Manor Lords is by building a Trading Post and exporting any surplus resources you don't need. The resources you export should be based on what resources are easy for you to obtain from your starting settlement location, but an example would be if you've gathered far more berries than needed for your small starting Population early on.

Setting up trade routes at a Trading Post is a good way to earn a lot of consistent Regional Wealth, because as long as you keep track of your surplus resources, you can just constantly sell off resources down to a certain number.

Another decent passive source of Regional Wealth comes later on, with the upgrading of Burgage Plots. Upgrading a Burgage Plot to Level 2 will earn you 1 Regional Wealth per family per month. Upgrading to Level 2 increases that rate to 2 Regional Wealth per family per month.

So once you've got up to the stage of a "Medium Town", for example, with 10 Level 2 and 10 Level 3 Burgage Plots, you'll be earning 30-60 Regional Wealth per month passively, without having to trade or tax anything.

The final method of earning Regional Wealth is by getting lucky when you defeat a Bandit Camp somewhere on the map. Sometimes when pillaging a Bandit Camp, you'll find a stockpile of goods and be offered the choice to either add the value to your Treasury, or add it to the Regional Wealth of your settlement.

What is Regional Wealth used for in Manor Lords?

Regional Wealth differs from your Treasury in a couple of ways. Firstly, every settlement can have a different amount of Regional Wealth, so it's a centralised currency. The second is how Regional Wealth is used.

The three most important ways to use Regional Wealth are for trading resources at Trading Posts, purchasing Livestock at a Hitching Post (or Stable), and building workshops in the backyards of Burgage Plots. These are all very important aspects of building up your settlement, which means you'll need a lot of Regional Wealth in order to reach the largest possible settlement level.

The biggest cost incurred upon your Regional Wealth will be in the import of goods via the Trading Post. For example, if you want to raise an army to defeat Bandits or defend against Raiders and you don't have the equipment for them, you'll need to purchase them from travelling merchants using Regional Wealth, and that can end up costing a fair bit.

To that end - we'd recommend you beeline towards Trade Logistics and then Better Deals in the Development tech tree, to drastically reduce the amount of Regional Wealth you need to spend while trading. You'll earn development points to spend in this tree when you reach new settlement levels, so you might want to save the bulk of your really expensive trading until you've reached the "Medium Village" level.

That's all you need to know in order to start amassing large sums of Regional Wealth in Manor Lords. If you're looking for more tips on how to obtain important resources, have a read of our guides on how to get Influence, how to make Ale, and how to get Sheep.