Want to move your buildings in Manor Lords? Yes, you can move your structures in Manor Lords, and the game calls this process relocation. You can't transplant all structures, however, which is an important fact to be aware of if your medieval city-planning is a bit rusty and you find yourself running out of space.

In this guide to relocating buildings in Manor Lords, we've listed all the structures you can move to make the process of expanding your burgeoning settlement just a little bit easier.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to move buildings in Manor Lords

To move a building, just click on it and check to see if it has the Relocate icon at the top of its pop-up menu. This icon looks like a little plus sign.

Once you select Relocate, you can move your building around wherever you like, or hold down the left mouse button to rotate it. However, keep in mind that relocation is not a simple drag and drop process. The initial building must first be deconstructed (which doesn't take long), and then reconstructed at the new site (which takes as long as it took to build the building in the first place).

Relocating a building seems free, but it technically isn't. When you deconstruct a structure, the resources you used to build it will be returned to you. But you'll need to then use those resources to reconstruct it in the place of your choice.

Finally - and perhaps most importantly - not all buildings can be relocated. Only the following structures can be moved around, and when you do so, they keep all of their upgrades:

Firewood Cart

Food Cart

Forager Hut

Forester's Hut

Hitching Post

Hunting Camp

Logging Camp

Sawpit

Stonecutter Camp

Woodcutter's Lodge

If you want to relocate another structure in Manor Lords, you're out of luck. You'll have to demolish it instead, which is similar to relocation but does not allow a building to keep all of its upgrades.

If you demolish an upgraded Burgage Plot that's at Level 3, for instance, you'll need to start from scratch with a Level 1 plot. This is a potentially risky move, because in the case of a Burgage Plot, losing that pivotal housing can negatively impact the Approval level of your settlement. The same goes for other important buildings like the Church or the Tavern. So be sure to plan your settlement with care - you have some wiggle room with the buildings that can be relocated, but not those that can only be demolished.

That's all you need to know on moving buildings in Manor Lords. For more intel on the ins and outs of this grand city-builder, check out our beginner's guide, and then move onto our farming guide or trade guide. If you're more interested in the art of conquest and defending against hostile forces, take a peek at our guide to raising an army.