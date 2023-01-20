If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Epic Games free games list: What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now?

Plus a list of all previous free games on the Epic Games Store

Promotional art for the Epic Games Store showing several tile cards for games available on the store.

What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now? Since it launched in late 2018, the Epic Games Store has become known for giving away one or more of its games each week for free. Not just to play, but to own. Forever.

We think that's something quite special, and worth celebrating. It's also well worth you logging into your Epic account every week or so and adding the new week's free game into your library even if it's not the kind of game you feel like playing. After all, you might change your mind, and it costs you nothing to pick it up and own it forever.

Below we'll highlight which is the currently free game on the Epic Games Store, and which free game is coming up next week. We'll also give you a rundown of every permanently free game on the Epic Store, and every game that has ever been made free as part of Epic's weekly deals, dating all the way back to December 2018.

Epic Games free games: What's free right now?

Watch on YouTube

Epistory - Typing Chronicles (free until Jan 26)

The current free game deal offered by the Epic Games Store is for Epistory - Typing Chronicles. Epistory, released in 2016, is an adventure typing game set in a beautiful, vibrant world made of origami paper. Every action in Epistory is done by typing on the keyboard, from movement to combat. As you explore, new areas of the map unfold like paper. And enemies must be dispatched by quickly typing the words above their heads as they creep inexorably towards you.

The game is more than just a typing test, of course. It tells a sweet little story of a girl atop a giant three-tailed fox, battling to save their origami world for corrupted insectoid forces. But Epistory is also a very good way for people to get used to touch-typing on any keyboard layout, with gradual tutorials, and adaptive difficulty that ups or lowers the challenge depending on your typing speed and accuracy.

What's the next Epic Games free game?

A simple, well-lit bedroom in the walking simulator Adios.

Adios (free from Jan 26 - Feb 2)

The next free game on the Epic Games Store will be Adios, a first-person walking sim with an unusual and compelling hook. In Adios, you play a pig farmer who disposes of bodies for the mob. But the pig farmer now wants out, so you tell your friend from the mob - a hitman - that you're done working for the mob.

What follows is a day filled with farm work, while your hitman buddy attempts to talk you out of quitting - or else he'll be forced to kill you at the end of the day. It's a strange but well-told short story with good voice acting, a charming art style, and a number of important choices to make.

What games on Epic Games are always free?

One of the biggest selling points of the Epic Games Store is the frequency with which games are made free to play (and keep) for a short while. But there are also plenty of permanently free games available on the Epic Store. We've listed them below:

  • 3 Out Of 10
  • Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards
  • Armored Warfare
  • Auto Chess
  • Blankos Block Party
  • Blood Of Steel
  • Brawlhalla
  • Century: Age Of Ashes
  • Chimeraland
  • Core
  • Crayta
  • CRSED: F.O.A.D
  • Dauntless
  • Destiny 2
  • Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage
  • Diabotical
  • EVE Online
  • Fall Guys
  • Fangs
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude
  • Heroes & Generals WWII
  • Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Idle Champions Of The Forgotten Realms
  • KARS - The WWII Card Game
  • KID A MNESIA Exhibition
  • Knockout City
  • League Of Legends
  • Legends Of Runeterra
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena
  • Might & Magic: Chess Royale
  • MultiVersus
  • Neverwinter
  • Paladins
  • Path Of Exile
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
  • Pinball FX
  • Primordials: Battle Of Gods
  • PUBG
  • Realm Royale Reforged
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Roller Champions
  • Rumbleverse
  • Shop Titans
  • Smite
  • Space Punks
  • Spellbreak
  • SpellForce 3: Versus Edition
  • Star Stable Online
  • Star Trek Online
  • Super Squad
  • Swords Of Legends Online
  • Teamfight Tactics
  • The Cycle: Frontier
  • Trackmania
  • Valorant
  • Warface
  • Warframe
  • World Of Warships
Artwork showing League Of Legends character Jinx in the Fortnite universe. She is grinning and firing a big laser gun.

Epic Games free games list

Below is the definitive list of all games that have been previously made free on the Epic Games Store. They're not free anymore, but it's still worth having a scroll through to see what kinds of things Epic likes to give away to its userbase. There are some real treats in here. And don't worry if you missed one, because there's always the chance it can be made free again later on!

Epic Games free games list: 2023

Epic Games free games list: 2022

Epic Games free games list: 2021

Epic Games free games list: 2020

Epic Games free games list: 2018-2019

