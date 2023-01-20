Epic Games free games list: What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now?
Plus a list of all previous free games on the Epic Games Store
What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now? Since it launched in late 2018, the Epic Games Store has become known for giving away one or more of its games each week for free. Not just to play, but to own. Forever.
We think that's something quite special, and worth celebrating. It's also well worth you logging into your Epic account every week or so and adding the new week's free game into your library even if it's not the kind of game you feel like playing. After all, you might change your mind, and it costs you nothing to pick it up and own it forever.
Below we'll highlight which is the currently free game on the Epic Games Store, and which free game is coming up next week. We'll also give you a rundown of every permanently free game on the Epic Store, and every game that has ever been made free as part of Epic's weekly deals, dating all the way back to December 2018.
Epic Games free games: What's free right now?
Epistory - Typing Chronicles (free until Jan 26)
The current free game deal offered by the Epic Games Store is for Epistory - Typing Chronicles. Epistory, released in 2016, is an adventure typing game set in a beautiful, vibrant world made of origami paper. Every action in Epistory is done by typing on the keyboard, from movement to combat. As you explore, new areas of the map unfold like paper. And enemies must be dispatched by quickly typing the words above their heads as they creep inexorably towards you.
The game is more than just a typing test, of course. It tells a sweet little story of a girl atop a giant three-tailed fox, battling to save their origami world for corrupted insectoid forces. But Epistory is also a very good way for people to get used to touch-typing on any keyboard layout, with gradual tutorials, and adaptive difficulty that ups or lowers the challenge depending on your typing speed and accuracy.
What's the next Epic Games free game?
Adios (free from Jan 26 - Feb 2)
The next free game on the Epic Games Store will be Adios, a first-person walking sim with an unusual and compelling hook. In Adios, you play a pig farmer who disposes of bodies for the mob. But the pig farmer now wants out, so you tell your friend from the mob - a hitman - that you're done working for the mob.
What follows is a day filled with farm work, while your hitman buddy attempts to talk you out of quitting - or else he'll be forced to kill you at the end of the day. It's a strange but well-told short story with good voice acting, a charming art style, and a number of important choices to make.
What games on Epic Games are always free?
One of the biggest selling points of the Epic Games Store is the frequency with which games are made free to play (and keep) for a short while. But there are also plenty of permanently free games available on the Epic Store. We've listed them below:
- 3 Out Of 10
- Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards
- Armored Warfare
- Auto Chess
- Blankos Block Party
- Blood Of Steel
- Brawlhalla
- Century: Age Of Ashes
- Chimeraland
- Core
- Crayta
- CRSED: F.O.A.D
- Dauntless
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage
- Diabotical
- EVE Online
- Fall Guys
- Fangs
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude
- Heroes & Generals WWII
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Idle Champions Of The Forgotten Realms
- KARS - The WWII Card Game
- KID A MNESIA Exhibition
- Knockout City
- League Of Legends
- Legends Of Runeterra
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
- Might & Magic: Chess Royale
- MultiVersus
- Neverwinter
- Paladins
- Path Of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- Pinball FX
- Primordials: Battle Of Gods
- PUBG
- Realm Royale Reforged
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Roller Champions
- Rumbleverse
- Shop Titans
- Smite
- Space Punks
- Spellbreak
- SpellForce 3: Versus Edition
- Star Stable Online
- Star Trek Online
- Super Squad
- Swords Of Legends Online
- Teamfight Tactics
- The Cycle: Frontier
- Trackmania
- Valorant
- Warface
- Warframe
- World Of Warships
Epic Games free games list
Below is the definitive list of all games that have been previously made free on the Epic Games Store. They're not free anymore, but it's still worth having a scroll through to see what kinds of things Epic likes to give away to its userbase. There are some real treats in here. And don't worry if you missed one, because there's always the chance it can be made free again later on!
Epic Games free games list: 2023
- (FREE SOON!) Adios (Jan 26 - Feb 2 2023)
- (FREE NOW!) Epistory - Typing Chronicles (Jan 20-26 2023)
- First Class Trouble / Gamedec - Definitive Edition (Jan 12-19 2023)
- Kerbal Space Program / Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice (Jan 5-12 2023)
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition / Eximus: Seize the Frontline (Dec 29 - Jan 5 2023)
Epic Games free games list: 2022
- Mortal Shell (Dec 28 2022)
- Severed Steel (Dec 27 2022)
- FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Dec 26 2022)
- Death Stranding (Dec 25 2022)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (Dec 24 2022)
- Encased (Dec 23 2022)
- Fallout / Fallout 2 / Fallout Tactics (Dec 22 2022)
- Lego Builder's Journey (Dec 21 2022)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Dec 20 2022)
- Them's Fightin' Herds (Dec 19 2022)
- Sable (Dec 18 2022)
- Costume Quest 2 (Dec 17 2022)
- Horizon Chase Turbo (Dec 16 2022)
- Bloons TD 6 (Dec 15 2022)
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected / Wildcat Gun Machine (Dec 8-15 2022)
- Fort Triumph / RPG in a Box (Dec 1-7 2022)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Nov 24 - Dec 1 2022)
- Dark Deity / Evil Dead: The Game (Nov 17-24 2022)
- Alba / Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Nov 10-17 2022)
- Filament / Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (Nov 3-10 2022)
- Saturnalia / Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Oct 27 - Nov 3 2022)
- Evoland Legendary Edition / Fallout 3 (Oct 20-27 2022)
- Darkwood / ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (Oct 13-20 2022)
- Rising Hell / Slain: Back From Hell (Oct 6-13 2022)
- Runbow / The Drone Racing League Simulator (Sep 29 - Oct 6 2022)
- ARK: Survival Evolved / Gloomhaven (Sep 22-29 2022)
- Spirit of the North / The Captain (Sep 15-22 2022)
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator / Realm Royale Reforged (Sep 8-15 2022)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider / Submerged: Hidden Depths (Sep 1-8 2022)
- Ring of Pain (Aug 25 - Sep 1 2022)
- Doom 64 / Rumbleverse Boom Boxer pack (Aug 18-25 2022)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Aug 11-18 2022)
- Unrailed (Aug 4-11 2022)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Jul 28 - Aug 4 2022)
- Shop Titans / Tannenberg (Jul 21-28 2022)
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms / Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Jul 14-21 2022)
- Ancient Enemy / Killing Floor 2 (Jul 7-14 2022)
- Geneforge 1 / Hood: Outlaws & Legends / Iratus: Lord of the Dead (Jun 30 - Jul 7 2022)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 / A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game (Jun 23-30 2022)
- Supraland (Jun 16-23 2022)
- Maneater (Jun 9-16 2022)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Jun 2-9 2022)
- BioShock: The Collection (May 26 - Jun 2 2022)
- Borderlands 3 (May 19-26 2022)
- Prey / Jotun: Valhalla Edition / Redout: Enhanced Edition (May 12-19 2022)
- Terraforming Mars (May 5-12 2022)
- Paradigm / Just Die Already (Apr 28 - May 5 2022)
- Amnesia Rebirth / Riverbond (Apr 21-28 2022)
- XCOM 2 / Insurmountable (Apr 14-21 2022)
- Rogue Legacy / The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Apr 7-14 2022)
- Total War: Warhammer / City of Brass (Mar 31 - Apr 7 2022)
- Demon's Tilt (Mar 24-31 2022)
- In Sound Mind (Mar 17-24 2022)
- Cities: Skylines (Mar 10-17 2022)
- Centipede: Recharged / Black Widow: Recharged (Mar 3-10 2022)
- Dauntless (Epic Slayer Kit) (Mar 3-10 2022)
- Cris Tales (Feb 24 - Mar 3 2022)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Feb 17-24 2022)
- Windbound (Feb 10-17 2022)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Feb 3-10 2022)
- DAEMON X MACHINA (Jan 27 - Feb 3 2022)
- Relicta (Jan 20-27 2022)
- Galactic Civilizations 3 (Jan 13-20 2022)
- Gods Will Fall (Jan 6-13 2022)
Epic Games free games list: 2021
- Tomb Raider Trilogy (Dec 30 2021)
- Salt and Sanctuary (Dec 29 2021)
- Moving Out (Dec 28 2021)
- Mages of Mystralia (Dec 27 2021)
- Control (Dec 26 2021)
- Prey (Dec 25 2021)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Dec 24 2021)
- Vampyr (Dec 23 2021)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Dec 22 2021)
- Second Extinction (Dec 21 2021)
- Loop Hero (Dec 20 2021)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Dec 19 2021)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Dec 18 2021)
- Neon Abyss (Dec 17 2021)
- Shenmue 3 (Dec 16 2021)
- Prison Architect (Dec 9-16 2021)
- Godfall Challenger Edition (Dec 9-16 2021)
- Dead by Daylight (Dec 2-9 2021)
- while True: learn() (Dec 2-9 2021)
- Antstream - Epic Welcome Pack (Nov 25 - Dec 2 2021)
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild (Nov 25 - Dec 2 2021)
- Guild of Dungeoneering (Nov 18-25 2021)
- KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION (Nov 18-25 2021)
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (Nov 18-25 2021)
- Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack (Nov 11-18 2021)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (Nov 9-16 2021)
- Aven Colony (Nov 4-11 2021)
- DARQ: Complete Edition (Oct 28 - Nov 4 2021)
- Among the Sleep (Oct 21-28 2021)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (Oct 14-21 2021)
- PC Building Simulator (Oct 7-14 2021)
- Europa Universalis IV (Sep 30 - Oct 7 2021)
- The Escapists (Sep 23-30 2021)
- Tharsis (Sep 16-23 2021)
- Speed Brawl (Sep 16-23 2021)
- Sheltered (Sep 9-16 2021)
- Yoku's Island Express (Sep 2-9 2021)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (Aug 26 - Sep 2 2021)
- Automachef (Aug 26 - Sep 2 2021)
- Yooka-Laylee (Aug 19-26 2021)
- Void Bastards (Aug 19-26 2021)
- Rebel Galaxy (Aug 12-19 2021)
- Minit (Aug 5-12 2021)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Aug 5-12 2021)
- Train Sim World 2 (Jul 29 - Aug 5 2021)
- Mothergunship (Jul 29 - Aug 5 2021)
- Verdun (Jul 22-29 2021)
- Defense Grid: The Awakening (Jul 22-29 2021)
- Obduction (Jul 15-22 2021)
- Offworld Trading Company (Jul 15-22 2021)
- Ironcast (Jul 8-15 2021)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Jul 8-15 2021)
- The Spectrum Retreat (Jul 1-8 2021)
- Sonic Mania (Jun 24 - Jul 1 2021)
- Horizon Chase Turbo (Jun 24 - Jul 1 2021)
- Overcooked 2 (Jun 17-24 2021)
- Hell is other demons (Jun 17-24 2021)
- Control (Jun 10-17 2021)
- Frostpunk (Jun 3-10 2021)
- Among Us (May 27 - Jun 3 2021)
- NBA 2K21 (May 20-27 2021)
- The Lion's Song (May 13-20 2021)
- Pine (May 6-13 2021)
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (Apr 29 - May 6 2021)
- Alien: Isolation (Apr 22-29 2021)
- Hand Of Fate 2 (Apr 22-29 2021)
- Deponia: The Complete Journey (Apr 15-22 2021)
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth (Apr 15-22 2021)
- The First Tree (Apr 15-22 2021)
- 3 out of 10: Season Two (Apr 8-15 2021)
- Tales of the Neon Sea (Apr 1-8 2021)
- Creature in the Well (Mar 25 - Apr 1 2021)
- The Fall (Mar 18-25 2021)
- Surviving Mars (Mar 11-18 2021)
- Wargame: Red Dragon (Mar 4-11 2021)
- Sunless Sea (Feb 25 - Mar 4 2021)
- Rage 2 (Feb 18-25 2021)
- Absolute Drift (Feb 18-25 2021)
- Halcyon 6 (Feb 11-18 2021)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (Feb 4-11 2021)
- For The King (Feb 4-11 2021)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Jan 28 - Feb 4 2021)
- Galactic Civilizations 3 (Jan 21-28 2021)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Jan 14-21 2021)
- Crying Suns (Jan 7-14 2021)
Epic Games free games list: 2020
- Jurassic World Evolution (Dec 31 - Jan 7 2021)
- Torchlight 2 (Dec 30 2020)
- Solitairica (Dec 29 2020)
- Stranded Deep (Dec 28 2020)
- Night In The Woods (Dec 27 2020)
- My Time At Portia (Dec 26 2020)
- Darkest Dungeon (Dec 25 2020)
- Inside (Dec 24 2020)
- Tropico 5 (Dec 23 2020)
- Metro: Redux (Dec 22 2020)
- Alien Isolation (Dec 21 2020)
- Defense Grid: The Awakening (Dec 20 2020)
- The Long Dark (Dec 19 2020)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (Dec 18 2020)
- Cities: Skylines (Dec 17 2020)
- Pillars of Eternity (Dec 10-17 2020)
- Tyranny (Dec 10-17 2020)
- Cave Story+ (Dec 3-10 2020)
- MudRunner (Nov 26 - Dec 3 2020)
- Elite: Dangerous (Nov 19-26 2020)
- The World Next Door (Nov 19-26 2020)
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia (Nov 12-19 2020)
- Dungeons 3 (Nov 5-12 2020)
- Blair Witch (Oct 29 - Nov 5 2020)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Oct 29 - Nov 5 2020)
- Layers Of Fear 2 (Oct 22-29 2020)
- Costume Quest 2 (Oct 22-29 2020)
- Kingdom: New Lands (Oct 15-22 2020)
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs (Oct 15-22 2020)
- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (Oct 8-15 2020)
- Abzu (Oct 8-15 2020)
- Pikuniku (Oct 1-8 2020)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (Sep 24 - Oct 1 2020)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Sep 17-24 2020)
- Stick It To The Man! (Sep 17-24 2020)
- Football Manager 2020 (Sep 17-24 2020)
- Railway Empire (Sep 10-17 2020)
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (Sep 10-17 2020)
- Into The Breach (Sep 3-10 2020)
- Shadowrun Collection (Aug 27 - Sep 3 2020)
- Hitman (Aug 27 - Sep 3 2020)
- God's Trigger (Aug 20-27 2020)
- Enter The Gungeon (Aug 20-27 2020)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Aug 13-20 2020)
- The Alto Collection (Aug 13-20 2020)
- A Total War Saga: Troy (Aug 13 2020)
- Wilmot's Warehouse (Aug 6-13 2020)
- 3 Out of 10 Episode 1 (Aug 6-13 2020)
- 20XX (Jul 30 - Aug 6 2020)
- Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP (Jul 30 - Aug 6 2020)
- Barony (Jul 30 - Aug 6 2020)
- Next Up Hero (Jul 23-30 2020)
- Tacoma (Jul 23-30 2020)
- Torchlight II (Jul 16-23 2020)
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition (Jul 9-16 2020)
- Killing Floor 2 (Jul 9-16 2020)
- The Escapists 2 (Jul 9-16 2020)
- Hue (Jul 2-9 2020)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game (Jun 25 - Jul 2 2020)
- AER: Memories of Old (Jun 25 - Jul 2 2020)
- Pathway (Jun 18-25 2020)
- Ark: Survival Evolved (Jun 11-18 2020)
- Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection (Jun 11-18 2020)
- Overcooked (Jun 4-11 2020)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (May 28 - Jun 4 2020)
- Civilization 6 (May 21-28 2020)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (May 14-21 2020)
- Death Coming (May 7-14 2020)
- Crashlands (Apr 30 - May 7 2020)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent (Apr 30 - May 7 2020)
- For The King (Apr 23-30 2020)
- Wheels of Aurelia (Apr 16-23 2020)
- Just Cause 4 (Apr 16-23 2020)
- Close to the Sun (Apr 9-16 2020)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Apr 9-16 2020)
- Drawful 2 (Apr 2-9 2020)
- Gone Home (Apr 2-9 2020)
- Hob (Apr 2-9 2020)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Apr 1-8 2020)
- World War Z (Mar 26 - Apr 2 2020)
- Tormentor x Punisher (Mar 26 - Apr 2 2020)
- Figment (Mar 26 - Apr 2 2020)
- The Stanley Parable (Mar 19-26 2020)
- Watch Dogs (Mar 19-26 2020)
- Mutazione (Mar 12-19 2020)
- A Short Hike (Mar 12-19 2020)
- Anodyne 2 (Mar 12-19 2020)
- GoNNER (Mar 5-12 2020)
- Offworld Trading Company (Mar 5-12 2020)
- InnerSpace (Feb 27 - Mar 5 2020)
- Faeria (Feb 20-27 2020)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Feb 20-27 2020)
- Aztez (Feb 13-20 2020)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Feb 13-20 2020)
- Carcassonne (Feb 5-13 2020)
- Ticket To Ride (Feb 6-13 2020)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Jan 30 - Feb 6 2020)
- The Bridge (Jan 23-30 2020)
- Horace (Jan 16-23 2020)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Jan 9-16 2020)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition (Jan 1-9 2020)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (Jan 1-9 2020)
- Steep (Jan 1-9 2020)
Epic Games free games list: 2018-2019
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Dec 31 - Jan 1 2020)
- Hello Neighbor (Dec 30-31 2019)
- Talos Principle (Dec 29-30 2019)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Dec 28-29 2019)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Dec 27-28 2019)
- FTL: Faster Than Light (Dec 26-27 2019)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Dec 25-26 2019)
- Celeste (Dec 24-25 2019)
- Ape Out (Dec 23-24 2019)
- Little Inferno (Dec 22-23 2019)
- Superhot (Dec 21-22 2019)
- Towerfall Ascension (Dec 20-21 2019)
- Into The Breach (Dec 19-20 2019)
- The Escapists (Dec 12-19 2019)
- The Wolf Among Us (Dec 12-19 2019)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Dec 6-12 2019)
- Rayman Legends (Nov 29 - Dec 6 2019)
- Bad North (Nov 21-29 2019)
- The Messenger (Nov 14-21 2019)
- Nuclear Throne (Nov 7-14 2019)
- Ruiner (Nov 7-14 2019)
- SOMA (Oct 31 - Nov 7 2019)
- Costume Quest (Oct 31 - Nov 7 2019)
- Q.U.B.E.2 (Oct 24-31 2019)
- Layers of Fear (Oct 24-31 2019)
- Observer (Oct 17-24 2019)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Oct 17-24 2019)
- Surviving Mars (Oct 10-17 2019)
- Minit (Oct 3-10 2019)
- Everything (Sep 26 - Oct 3 2019)
- Metro 2033 Redux (Sep 26 - Oct 3 2019)
- Batman: Arkham Collection (Sep 19-26 2019)
- Lego Batman Trilogy (Sep 19-26 2019)
- Conarium (Sep 12-19 2019)
- The End Is Nigh (Sep 5-12 2019)
- Abzu (Sep 5-12 2019)
- Celeste (Aug 29 - Sep 5 2019)
- Inside (Aug 29 - Sep 5 2019)
- Fez (Aug 22-29 2019)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Aug 15-22 2019)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden (Aug 15-22 2019)
- GNOG (Aug 8-15 2019)
- For Honor (Aug 2-9 2019)
- Alan Wake (Aug 2-9 2019)
- Moonlighter (Jul 25 - Aug 2 2019)
- This War of Mine (Jul 25 - Aug 2 2019)
- Limbo (Jul 18-25 2019)
- Torchlight (Jul 11-18 2019)
- Overcooked (Jul 4-11 2019)
- Last Day of June (Jun 27 - Jul 4 2019)
- Rebel Galaxy (Jun 20-27 2019)
- Enter The Gungeon (Jun 13-20 2019)
- Kingdom New Lands (Jun 6-13 2019)
- City of Brass (May 30 - Jun 6 2019)
- RiME (May 23-30 2019)
- Stories Untold (May 16-30 2019)
- World of Goo (May 2-16 2019)
- Transistor (Apr 18 - May 2 2019)
- The Witness (Apr 4-18 2019)
- Oxenfree (Mar 21 - Apr 4 2019)
- Slime Rancher (Mar 7-21 2019)
- Thimbleweed Park (Feb 21 - Mar 7 2019)
- Axiom Verge (Feb 7-21 2019)
- The Jackbox Party Pack (Jan 24 - Feb 7 2019)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Jan 11-24 2019)
- Super Meat Boy (Dec 28 - Jan 10 2019)
- Subnautica (Dec 12-27 2018)