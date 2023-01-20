What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now? Since it launched in late 2018, the Epic Games Store has become known for giving away one or more of its games each week for free. Not just to play, but to own. Forever.

We think that's something quite special, and worth celebrating. It's also well worth you logging into your Epic account every week or so and adding the new week's free game into your library even if it's not the kind of game you feel like playing. After all, you might change your mind, and it costs you nothing to pick it up and own it forever.

Below we'll highlight which is the currently free game on the Epic Games Store, and which free game is coming up next week. We'll also give you a rundown of every permanently free game on the Epic Store, and every game that has ever been made free as part of Epic's weekly deals, dating all the way back to December 2018.

Epic Games free games: What's free right now?

Epistory - Typing Chronicles (free until Jan 26)

The current free game deal offered by the Epic Games Store is for Epistory - Typing Chronicles. Epistory, released in 2016, is an adventure typing game set in a beautiful, vibrant world made of origami paper. Every action in Epistory is done by typing on the keyboard, from movement to combat. As you explore, new areas of the map unfold like paper. And enemies must be dispatched by quickly typing the words above their heads as they creep inexorably towards you.

The game is more than just a typing test, of course. It tells a sweet little story of a girl atop a giant three-tailed fox, battling to save their origami world for corrupted insectoid forces. But Epistory is also a very good way for people to get used to touch-typing on any keyboard layout, with gradual tutorials, and adaptive difficulty that ups or lowers the challenge depending on your typing speed and accuracy.

What's the next Epic Games free game?

Adios (free from Jan 26 - Feb 2)

The next free game on the Epic Games Store will be Adios, a first-person walking sim with an unusual and compelling hook. In Adios, you play a pig farmer who disposes of bodies for the mob. But the pig farmer now wants out, so you tell your friend from the mob - a hitman - that you're done working for the mob.

What follows is a day filled with farm work, while your hitman buddy attempts to talk you out of quitting - or else he'll be forced to kill you at the end of the day. It's a strange but well-told short story with good voice acting, a charming art style, and a number of important choices to make.

What games on Epic Games are always free?

One of the biggest selling points of the Epic Games Store is the frequency with which games are made free to play (and keep) for a short while. But there are also plenty of permanently free games available on the Epic Store. We've listed them below:

3 Out Of 10

Animation Throwdown: The Quest For Cards

Armored Warfare

Auto Chess

Blankos Block Party

Blood Of Steel

Brawlhalla

Century: Age Of Ashes

Chimeraland

Core

Crayta

CRSED: F.O.A.D

Dauntless

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage

Diabotical

EVE Online

Fall Guys

Fangs

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude

Heroes & Generals WWII

Honkai Impact 3rd

Idle Champions Of The Forgotten Realms

KARS - The WWII Card Game

KID A MNESIA Exhibition

Knockout City

League Of Legends

Legends Of Runeterra

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Might & Magic: Chess Royale

MultiVersus

Neverwinter

Paladins

Path Of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Pinball FX

Primordials: Battle Of Gods

PUBG

Realm Royale Reforged

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Roller Champions

Rumbleverse

Shop Titans

Smite

Space Punks

Spellbreak

SpellForce 3: Versus Edition

Star Stable Online

Star Trek Online

Super Squad

Swords Of Legends Online

Teamfight Tactics

The Cycle: Frontier

Trackmania

Valorant

Warface

Warframe

World Of Warships

Epic Games free games list

Below is the definitive list of all games that have been previously made free on the Epic Games Store. They're not free anymore, but it's still worth having a scroll through to see what kinds of things Epic likes to give away to its userbase. There are some real treats in here. And don't worry if you missed one, because there's always the chance it can be made free again later on!

Epic Games free games list: 2023

Epic Games free games list: 2022

Epic Games free games list: 2021

Epic Games free games list: 2020

Epic Games free games list: 2018-2019

