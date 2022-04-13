Even with PC hardware orthodoxy supporting SSD replacement, I’m convinced that getting one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck is the wiser method of expanding its storage. It’s technically possible to swap in a bigger SSD, sure, but compatible M.2 2230 drives are much harder to find than the standard 2280 drives on our best gaming SSDs list – and based on my testing, a good microSD card can be just about as fast as the Deck’s preinstalled SSD.

That’s on top of microSD cards being cheaper, easier to install, easier to remove, and available with much more choice than Steam Deck-compatible SSDs. That’s not to say that any old card will work – Valve’s handheld PC specifically supports UHS-1 microSD cards – but I’ve found and tested a few that will do the job, and do it well.

You can read all about these below. For testing I installed Aperture Desk Job and Shadow of the Tomb Raider on each card and timed, on a three-run average, how long each game took to a) launch to its main menu and b) load from the menu into the game proper. Even if there’s not a massive gap between different microSD cards, they’re all deserving of their place here by getting so close to the 512GB Steam Deck’s own SSD speeds: in the Shadow menu-to-game test, no card was more than 0.4s slower than the integrated SSD, which took 15.9s on average to load.

Since even a 512GB SSD can fill up quickly, and all Steam Decks already come with a case, I reckon a good microSD card is the best accessory you can get for your own. Why not make it one of these?

The best microSD cards for the Steam Deck

Samsung Pro Plus - The best microSD card for the Steam Deck overall

SanDisk Ultra - The best cheap microSD card for the Steam Deck

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus - Good speeds with a wide range of capacities

PNY XLR8 microSDXC Gaming – Low prices, but US-only for now

Samsung Pro Plus

Samsung Pro Plus specs: Type: microSDXC

Interface: UHS-I

Speed class: U3

Capacities: 128GB (£18 / $20), 256GB (£35 / $40), 512GB (£71 / $90)

Samsung have crafted some of the finest PC SSDs (the 870 Evo, the 870 Qvo, the 980 Pro and so on), so it’s not terribly surprising they know their way around a Steam Deck-ready microSD card as well. The Samsung Pro Plus was the only card I tested to get under 11s in the Aperture Desk Job launch test, as well as the only one to hit 16s dead in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider loading test. It was also joint-fastest in the Aperture load test and second-fastest in the Shadow launch test, which all add up to make this the most consistent high performer of the bunch.

The smaller capacities are a little pricier, especially compared to the SanDisk Ultra, but generally it’s only a few quids’ / bucks’ difference. And the 512GB model, the most spacious available, is actually a little cheaper than the more similarly-specced Kingston Canvas Go! Plus.