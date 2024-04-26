Want to demolish buildings in Manor Lords? There comes a time in every Manor Lords city-builder's life when a harsh realisation hits: that you built that extra Storehouse too close to your Burgage Plots, which need to be expanded at all costs to prevent homelessness. When faced with this dilemma, there's only one thing to do: demolish!

Read on for our quick guide on how to demolish structures in Manor Lords, which frankly is an easy and more forgiving process than in many other strategy games.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to demolish buildings in Manor Lords

To demolish your unwanted constructions and start anew, simply click on whatever you want to get rid of. In the menu that pops up describing what type of structure it is, look at the first of the icons to the right of the building's name. It resembles a castle tower about to crumble. This is the Demolish icon, and all you need to do is select it to make your unwanted structure a thing of the past.

Click the crumbling castle icon to reclaim resources and say goodbye to old buildings. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

Demolishing buildings refunds the entire construction cost. Because you don't need to worry about losing any of your resources or only coming away with half of the planks or stones you used in the building process, which is the case in some other games, there's never any reason to not go ahead and demolish in Manor Lords.

It's also worth noting that you can't demolish the Hitching Post that you recieve at the start of a new game - but you can upgrade it to a Small Stable and then demolish that, or relocate it to another location for free.

That finishes our look at how to demolish buildings in Manor Lords. As you begin filling out your sprawling medieval town, be sure to consult our various guides, including our look at laying down roads and our comprehensive guide on how to increase your town's Population.