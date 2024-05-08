How to get Lotus in Hades 2

Looking to find a Lotus in Hades 2? Lotus is a specific Reagent in Hades 2 that is used in numerous Incantations. You'll need a supply of Lotuses if you want to unlock things like the Crossroads Hot Springs (which progresses romance with certain NPCs) and Animal Familiars like Frinos.

Join us as we go through the most important Lotus recipes and exactly where you can gather Lotuses in Hades 2 for yourself.

Where to get Lotus in Hades 2

Lotuses spawn within the Oceanus region, meaning you'll need to get beyond Erebus and the first Hades 2 boss. Once within Oceanus, look for the pink flowers on the floor. They will spawn randomly, so it may take a few locations to find one.

Luckily, once you do, they don't require any Gathering Tools to collect. You can just pick them up.

Lotus Incantations in Hades 2

As of writing, we've found the following Incantations that require Lotuses to make. You'll get Incantation recipes naturally as you progress past Erebus.

Incantation Incantation effect Incantation ingredients Beast-loved Morsel Cooks 2 Witch's Delight (used for bonding with Animal Familiars). Stardust x1

Lotus x2 Briny Lifespring Reveal a hidden chamber in Oceanus where you may restore health. Lotus x3

Lime x3 Circle of Protection Activate Warding Circles found throughout Erebus. Warding Circles, once touched during encounters will repel foes and their strikes for 5 seconds. Moly x1

Lotus x1

Madrake x1 Cleansing of Fountain Waters Enhance Fountains so they restore +10% health. Moly x1

Lotus x1 Faith of Familiar Spirits Turn trusted beasts into your Animal Familiars. Nectar x2

Lotus x1 Kindred Keepsakes Manifest your collection of Keepsakes in the spaces separating each Region. Lime x4

Moly x2

Lotus x1 Rich Soil Create two additional soil plots near The Grove. Lotus x3 Rite of Vapor-Cleansing Restore the Crossroads Hot Springs, so they may be used. Grants 1 Bath Salts upon completion. Moly x2

Lotus x2

Nightshade x2 Unravelling a Fateful Bond Allows you to survive for longer on the surface world. Lotus x2

Moss x2

Nightshade x2

Thalamus x2

Of the Incantations above, we recommend prioritising the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing Incantation to unlock the Crossroads Hot Springs. This is crucial if you wish to progress your relationships with certain characters like Hecate, Odysseus, Nemesis, Dora and Moros. To use the Hot Springs you need to gift Bath Salt to one of these characters, which can be bought from the Wretched Broker.

This will unlock a cutscene and pass some time. Make sure you plant any seeds before visiting the Hot Springs as you can speed up the growing process this way.

We also recommend performing the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation when possible to enable the recruitment of Familiars. So far we have unlocked Frinos the frog and Toula the cat (first encountered at the Erebus lifespring). Both of which have unique perks that can aid you in battle.

Frinos can compel one wayward Sprite per run (similar to the Tablet of Peace) and give you a boost to your HP pool whilst Toula is capable of catching one fish per run, attacking nearby foes when caught in your sprint and giving you an additional Death Defy each night.

You can upgrade these perks further by gifting your familiars Beast-loved Morsels (which also require Lotuses to make). Unfortunately, you can only have one familiar active at once, but you can change which one you have equipped between runs.

That rounds off our guide to getting a Lotus in Hades 2.