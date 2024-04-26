Want to make Ale in Manor Lords? As with most city-builders, Manor Lords has a frightful number of different resources to craft, and needs to fulfil to keep your populace happy. And as we all know, the key to a happy citizen is alcohol. Ale can be drunk at a Tavern to keep your citizens jolly, but the process to create your own Ale is not at all straightforward.

In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to build in order to start making Ale for your Taverns in Manor Lords, from the Barley Fields all the way up to the Breweries and Taverns.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to make Ale in Manor Lords

Ale in Manor Lords is made from Malt, which in turn is made from Barley. You can of course purchase Ale at a Trading Post, but to make your own Ale for your Tavern, you need to construct the follow buildings in order:

Build a Farmhouse. Build a Barley Farm next to the Farmhouse. Build a Malthouse to turn the Barley into Malt. Build a Level 2 Burgage Plot with a Backyard Extension slot. Build a Brewery Extension in the Burgage Plot to turn the Malt into Ale. Build a Tavern where your citizens can drink the Ale.

That's a fair few steps, so let's go over them in more detail below.

1. Farmhouse

The first resource you need is Barley, and for that you need a Farmhouse. Construct it near an area of high Barley Fertility. The Farmhouse only costs 3x Timber, which should be fine assuming you have a Logging Camp set up somewhere nearby.

2. Barley Farm

The next step is to construct a Farm next to your Farmhouse, making sure it is built over the highest possible Barley Fertility. The size of the Farm depends on your needs, but we'd recommend a starting Farm of around 1-1.5 Morgen (you'll see how big that is once you start placing the corners of the Farm).

Once the Farm is placed down, select it and set the Crop Type to Barley. Don't forget to also set at least one family working in the Farmhouse, or the Farm will remain fallow!

3. Malthouse

Once you have a supply of Barley, you can turn it into Malt by constructing a Malthouse. The Malthouse is found in the Industry tab of the build menu, and can be constructed out of 4x Timber. We'd recommend building it close to the Farmhouse, to minimise travel time between the two buildings.

Again, remember to set a family working in the Malthouse!

The lower icons indicate that these Burgage Plots can be fitted with a Backyard Extension once built. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

4. Level 2 Burgage Plot (with Backyard Extension)

Next, you should select one of your Burgage Plots with a Backyard Extension slot (or build one if you don't have it), and upgrade that plot to Level 2. The upgrade itself only costs 4x Timber, but you can only upgrade a Burgage Plot if all its happiness requirements are met. That means you'll need a nearby Well, Church, and Marketplace with stalls for Food, Firewood, and Clothing.

You'll know if a Burgage Plot has a Backyard Extension slot because when you click on it, there will be a dropdown menu next to the Upgrade button where you can choose an extension. To build a new Plot with a Backyard Extension slot, look for an icon of a house with a hammer inside it when placing down the corners of the Plot.

5. Brewery Extension

Once you've upgraded your Burgage Plot to Level 2, you'll have unlocked a range of new possible Backyard Extensions. One of these extensions is the Brewery, which is what you need to turn Malt into Ale. Construct the Brewery out of 5x Regional Wealth and 5x Planks, and be aware that doing this will turn the family living there into Artisans - meaning they'll no longer be available for any other jobs in your settlement.

6. Tavern

Almost there! The final step in the process is to construct a Tavern, where your citizens can actually drink the Ale you've worked so long and hard to create. The Tavern is found in the Residential tab of the build menu, and costs 5x Timber to construct. Once it's build, set a family working in the Tavern, and voila! Your Population is now at least partially drunkards!

That's the entire process of making Ale in Manor Lords laid out for you to follow. If you're look to set up more production lines for important resources, why not check out our guide on how to get Sheep? You can also consult our guides on how to increase your Treasury and Influence.