Elden Ring stats explained, once and for all

The ultimate guide to understanding all the different Elden Ring stats

Guide by Ollie Toms
Need some help understanding what the different Elden Ring stats actually do? As with most RPGs, there's a wealth of different stats that govern the strengths and weaknesses of your character in Elden Ring. But understanding what those stats actually do is harder in Elden Ring than most games.

That's why we've worked to put together the ultimate guide to all of Elden Ring's stats. Below, we'll explain all of the base stats, attributes, and resistances in Elden Ring and what exactly they do.

Elden Ring base stats explained

Every player in Elden Ring has 8 base stats: HP, FP, Stamina, Weight, Equip Load, Poise, Discovery, and Memory Slots. Here's what they all do:

StatEffect
HPYour character's Health. If your HP drops to 0, you die and drop all your runes on the ground where you died.
FPYour character's Focus Points. Acts like Mana, allowing you to cast spells, summon Spirit Ashes, and use Ashes Of War skills.
StaminaFast-replenishing resource which is used up when attacking, blocking, rolling, and sprinting. If you're out of Stamina, you must wait for it to replenish before performing any of these actions.
WeightThe total combined weight of all your equipped weapons and armour. Measured against your Equip Load to determine your character's manoeuvrability.
Equip LoadHow much weight your character can comfortably hold. The greater the Equip Load-to-Weight ratio, the faster and more safely you can roll and backstep.
PoiseThe higher your Poise, the lower your chances of collapsing under the strength of enemy attacks.
DiscoveryThe higher your Discovery, the greater your chances of defeated enemies dropping loot. Also increases your chances of the loot being high-quality.
Memory SlotsYour character's spell slots. Determines how many spells you can add to your quick spell select menu.

Equip Load explained (even more)

Most of these stats are fairly easy to understand, although the relationship between your character's Weight and Equip Load is worth an extra table. This is because, depending on your Weight-to-Equip-Load ratio, your character will fall into one of four categories: Light Load, Medium Load, Heavy Load, and Overloaded. Here's what each of those categories means:

Equip Load RatioEffect
0% to 29.9%Furthest roll distance, faster backstep recovery. Greatest number of invincibility frames.
30% to 69.9%Greatest number of invincibility frames but average roll distance and backstep recovery speed.
70% to 99.9%Reduced Stamina regeneration rate. Lower number of invincibility frames. Slower roll and backstep recovery.
100% and overReduced movement speed. Unable to roll or backstep.

Elden Ring attributes explained

Aside from your base stats, you also have access to 8 attributes. These stats are the ones that you can level up using runes at any Site Of Grace, and the aspect of your character that you have most control over. Your player's overall level is, quite simply, all your attributes added together.

Here's what all of your attributes mean in Elden Ring:

AttributeEffect
VigorIncreases HP, Fire Resistance, and Immunity.
MindIncreases FP and Focus.
EnduranceIncreases Stamina, Equip Load, and Robustness.
StrengthIncreases attack damage with Strength-scaling weapons. Also increases Physical defences.
DexterityIncreases attack damage with Dexterity-scaling weapons. Also reduces fall damage, spellcasting time, and chances of being knocked off your horse.
IntelligenceIncreases attack damage with Intelligence-scaling spells and weapons. Also increases Magical defences.
FaithIncreases attack damage with Faith-scaling spells and weapons.
ArcaneIncreases attack damage with Arcane-scaling spells and weapons. Also increases Holy defence and Vitality, and increases buildup of poison, bleed, sleep, and madness on enemies you attack.

Elden Ring resistance stats explained

The final step in understanding all your Elden Ring character stats is to look at your resistances. Every player has 4 resistances to keep track of. Here's what they do:

ResistanceEffect
ImmunityResistance to Poison and Scarlet Rot. The higher your Immunity, the slower your Poison/Rot gauge will fill up. Increases with Vigor.
RobustnessResistance to Blood Loss and Frostbite. The higher your Robustness, the slower your Blood Loss/Frostbite gauge will fill up. Increases with Endurance.
FocusResistance to Sleep and Madness. The higher your Focus, the slower your Sleep/Madness gauge will fill up. Increases with Mind and character level.
VitalityResistance to Death Blight. The higher your Vitality, the slower your Death Blight gauge will fill up. Increases with Arcane.

In addition to these, there are other self-explanatory defence-related stats like your Physical Defense and Magical Defense (which as you might imagine, govern how much or little damage you take against physical or magical attacks. There are also separate defence stats for particular damage types, such as Strike, Slash, and Pierce damage for physical attacks, and Fire, Lightning, and Holy damage for magical attacks. Simply put, the higher your defence against a certain attack type, the less damage you'll take from an attack of that type.

Elden Ring status effects explained

To fully understand what each of the above resistances actually do, it's important to understand the different status effects that they protect you against. Here's a list of the major status effects in Elden Ring and what they do:

Status EffectEffect
PoisonDeals damage over time.
Scarlet RotDeals high damage over time.
Blood LossDeals a high amount of instant damage.
FrostbiteDeals instant damage, reduces daamge, and decreases Stamina recovery speed.
SleepMakes victim fall asleep or lose their balance.
MadnessDeals a high amount of instant damage, reduces FP, and stuns the victim.
Death BlightInstantly kills the victim.

That's all the Elden Ring stats explained in enough detail to see you through the entire game and its legions of stat-altering items and weaponry. To that end - why not now check out our guide to the best weapons and best armor sets in Elden Ring? You can also check out our guide on how to level up in Elden Ring, or our Elden Ring walkthrough and area order guide if your stats are starting to feel underlevelled.

