Want to know how to beat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Elden Ring? Yeah, I bet you do. It's not a nice fight, is it? FromSoftware's games have a reputation for challenge, but putting this powerhouse boss so close to the start of Elden Ring is just devious.

But if you're intent on besting it in single combat, you've come to the right place. Below we'll equip you with the optimum tips and tactics for defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Elden Ring, so you can brag to all your friends that you've beaten probably the strongest boss in Limgrave.

Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss fight walkthrough

If you've not long since started your Elden Ring journey, and you've happened across the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, well... My condolences. This nasty spirit is one of the most challenging fights you can find in Limgrave, thanks to its rolling, roiling movements and immensely strong attacks. It makes your previous trek down the Fringefolk Hero's Grave to reach this boss look positively simple.

Below I'll walk you through how to defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit. It's a tough opponent, so don't face it until you're ready; but once you're prepared, you can watch the video below to see how I beat it; and further down I've also shared our top tips for prevailing against this powerful enemy.

Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss fight video walkthrough:

How to beat Ulcerated Tree Spirit: top tips for success

Here are our top tips for succeeding in your fight against the horrifyingly strong Ulcerated Tree Spirit:

1. Know when you're not ready to fight

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit may be available to fight early on in Elden Ring, but that is a cruel trick. Don't fall for it. This boss is a strong contender for the strongest boss in Limgrave - stronger, even, then the main story boss of the region, Godrick the Grafted.

I'd strongly advise you not waste your time attempting to fell this boss at an early level. Instead, wait until you've got a few more dozen player levels behind you - enough that you can dish out decent damage, and tank at least one or two extra hits before dying.

2. When it leaps away, get ready to dodge

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit's movements are serpentine and erratic, so its next attack is often hard to read. Its favourite trick to employ is the one where it leaps away from you to slither up a wall, only to bite at you a half-second later. Don't be lured into a false sense of security by it putting distance between you; it's winding up a big attack. Get ready to dodge.

3. Stay close to the boss when it breathes fire

Much like the dragon enemies you'll encounter, the Ulcerated Tree Spirit just loves to breathe fire at you. In such a cramped, dingy arena, it's very hard to get enough distance between itself and you to avoid these attacks, so you should try to get in behind its head when it does these fire-breathing attacks. Not only are you safe from harm here, but you can also get in a good strong combo attack while it's preoccupied.

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit loves to breathe fire. Stay close to avoid its attacks, but steer clear of the phase transition attack.

4. When it shakes its head, run away

One of the Ulcerated Tree Spirit's most dangerous attacks is the large area-of-effect fire attack which signals its transition into the second phase of the fight. The thing to watch out for is when the boss shakes its head rapidly from side to side. The moment that starts to happen, sprint directly away from the Spirit, because it's about to explode into flames with a powerful attack that will likely take away most (if not all) of your health.

You can also attempt to predict when the Ulcerated Tree Spirit will employ this attack, because it is likely to be around the half-health mark that it attempts to transition into its second phase.

5. Take advantage of its slow attacks to heal

The one good thing about facing the Ulcerated Tree Spirit is that it isn't a big fan of combo attacks. Instead, it utilises single heavy attacks, relying on its strange movements to catch you off-guard.

This means you rarely have to worry about quick follow-up attacks with this boss. If you do get hit (and assuming you survive), you are almost always safe to immediately drink a healing flask, because the Ulcerated Tree Spirit needs as much time to recover from that attack as you do.

I would, however, be more wary about taking the time to do something slower than drinking a flask. Certain spells or Ashes Of War may take a little too long, and leave you vulnerable to another extremely powerful attack. So don't get greedy.

Hopefully you now feel like you're in a better position to deal with the perilous Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Elden Ring. To further maximise your chances, be sure to follow our guides on where to get the best weapons and armour early on in Elden Ring. You should also pick up the Flask of Wondrous Physick if you haven't already, as that can really help in boss fights like these.