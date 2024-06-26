Freyja questline guide - Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for a full rundown of the Freyja quest in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Redmane Freyja is a new NPC to arrive with Shadow Of The Erdtree who, like many others in the Land of Shadow, has found herself bewitched under Miquella's charm.

As her name alludes to, Freyja is part of the Redmane clan and was once a comrade in arms to Radahn, a tricky boss from the base Elden Ring game who needs to be defeated before progressing to the DLC.

If you're interested in Freyja's story and her connection to General Radahn, see our full Freyja questline walkthrough below which includes all quest steps and rewards.

Freyja quest steps

Below is an overview of all the steps you need to take to complete the Freyja questline in Shadow Of the Erdtree. Whilst you can use this as a checklist, you can scroll below for each section which offers a more in-depth walkthrough of the questline. This includes all possible outcomes and quest rewards.

Here are the steps needed to complete Freyja's questline in Elden Ring:

Meet Freyja at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. Defeat the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement and speak to her again. Break Miquella's charm. Speak to Freyja again at the Three-Path Cross. Speak to Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. Progress through The Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. Speak to Freyja on the 7th floor of the Specimen Storehouse. Locate the Secret Rite Scroll on the 4th floor of the Specimen Storehouse. Give the scroll to Ansbach on the 1st Floor of the Specimen Storehouse. Rest at a Site of Grace and speak with Ansbach again. Choose whether to give Ansbach's letter to Freyja or not. Depending on this choice, either return to Freyja's spot after discovering Enir-Ilim or see her at Enir-Ilim (Cleansing Chamber Anteroom).

Where to find Freyja

When you first meet Freyja, she will be located at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain. Here, she will tell you that (like the other NPCs here) she was guided to the Land of Shadow by Kindly Miquella but was once a comrade of General Radahn's and fought alongside him.

She will also mention a 'dour little friend' who can give you a map of Miquella's Crosses (she refers to Hornsent, who should be standing nearby and will give you the Cross Map).

You may encounter Freyja twice more on your travels from this point. She is an optional summon for two boss fights. The first being the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement (the Divine Beast Dancing Lion) and the second being the first boss of The Shadow Keep (the Golden Hippopotamus). Speaking to Freyja after the first of these fights will earn you some extra dialogue where you can ask her about the damage to her armor and she will reveal that she was affected by Scarlet Rot, but Miquella helped her hence her loyalty to him.

Before you can drastically progress her storyline, you'll need to break Miquella's charm, a spell that was cast on the NPCs of the land to keep them peaceful.

How to break Miquella's charm

To break Miquella's charm, travel to one of the following locations. The first time you travel to one of these, you'll hear a shattering noise, signifying that the charm is broken. To find out more about what this means, see our 'A great rune is broken' explainer guide.

Travel to the Shadow Keep.

Travel to the Rauh Base.

Travel to eastern Scadu Altus (beyond Bonny Village).

These are the key locations you'll need for progressing this questline in The Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once the charm is broken, speak to Freyja once more. She will reveal that Miquella and Radahn had made some sort of pact before his death and she wishes to find out more about it. She assures the Tarnished that even with her free will intact, she is no enemy. After this conversation, Freyja will move to the Specimen Storehouse 7th Floor Site Of Grace.

Before progressing through the Shadow Keep, make sure you have also spoken to Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross, as he and Freyja's questlines are heavily interlinked.

Note: After breaking Miquella's charm, certain interactions with NPCs will be locked out. We recommend speaking to both Thiollier and Moore and progressing their questlines enough that you have acquired the Black Syrup first, or you may be locked out of Thiollier's questline later.

Freyja at the Shadow Keep

The Specimen Storehouse is a maze-like area in the Shadow Keep that will require you to climb many different balconies and the specimens themselves to reach the top. As you make your way to the 7th Floor Site Of Grace, you'll hear Freyja repeat these words:

By my lord...Will I ever make sense of this jumble? Truly, I should have asked Ansbach to impart his knowledge when I had the chance.

Freyja seems to be studying a tablet of some kind but cannot discern the information contained therein. To advance this part of the quest and get her next lines of dialogue, you must find the Secret Rite Scroll and give it to Ansbach who is located in a room adjacent to the 1st Floor Site Of Grace in the Specimen Storehouse.

Where to find the Secret Rite Scroll

Here is the Secret Rite Scroll location in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Secret Rite Scroll can be found on a desk in one of the specimen offices. To get there, travel to the 4th Floor Site Of Grace and follow these steps:

Move towards the balcony and turn left. Continue up two flights of stairs. Turn left and take the stairs downwards. Take a right into the room here. Loot the scroll from the desk located at the back-right corner.

Once you have the Secret Rite Scroll, give it to Ansbach. You can also tell Ansbach 'about Freyja's decision' for extra dialogue and background information about Freyja. After resting at a Site Of Grace and speaking to him again, he will ask you to pass on a letter to Freyja, revealing the answers she seeks in regards to Radahn.

Should you give the letter to Freyja?

Freyja and Ansbach's questlines are closely interlinked. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There are a few outcomes depending on whether you give Ansbach's letter to Freyja or not, her life may very well depend on it. The outcomes are as follows:

Beware story spoilers incoming.

Give the letter to Freyja: Although Ansbach wished the news of Radahn's unholy resurrection would spur her into battle, Freyja decides to remain loyal to Miquella. She will appear against the Tarnished in the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight, resulting in her death and the Tarnished getting her Greatsword and armor set. You'll receive the Golden Lion Shield right away.

Although Ansbach wished the news of Radahn's unholy resurrection would spur her into battle, Freyja decides to remain loyal to Miquella. She will appear against the Tarnished in the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight, resulting in her death and the Tarnished getting her Greatsword and armor set. You'll receive the Golden Lion Shield right away. Do not give the letter to Freyja: Freyja will stay out of the Enir-Ilim fight. Once you progress to Enir-Ilim she will disappear from The Shadow Keep and you'll then be able to get the Golden Lion Shield from where she once was.

The basis of this decision mostly depends on whether you want to thin the numbers in a future fight or not and make it easier for yourself. There can be up to four NPCs present in this fight depending on your choices within Leda's questline, but having Freyja there will allow you to take her gear afterwards.

If you do decide to give her the letter, she will ask you to pass on a message to Ansbach. Return to his room to do so and receive more dialogue around the choices you have made so far.

Freyja questline rewards

You can get Freyja's full armor set if give you give her Ansbach's letter and face her in Enir-Ilim. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Depending on the choices you made thus far, you can receive these possible rewards for completing Freyja's questline:

Golden Lion Shield: Strength scaling C, Roaring Bash Weapon Skill.

Strength scaling C, Roaring Bash Weapon Skill. Freyja's Greatsword: Strength scaling C, Dexterity E, Spinning Slash Weapon Skill.

Strength scaling C, Dexterity E, Spinning Slash Weapon Skill. Freyja's Helm, Armor, Gauntlets and Greaves.

That rounds off our guide on the Freyja questline in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.