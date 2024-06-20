Looking to complete Moore's questline in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Moore is one of many new NPCs to appear in Shadow Of The Erdtree and has a somewhat sad story depending on the outcome of the 'put it behind you' or 'remain sad forever' choice you make.

You first meet Moore, along with Sir Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace, on the route to the Belurat Tower Settlement. He is a curious fellow who scavenges supplies for Leda and her followers. For a full rundown of his quest and all outcomes, see below.

Where to find Moore in Shadow Of The Erdtree

As mentioned, you'll first meet Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Here, he tells you about his services to Lady Leda. You can also purchase various items like arrows, ingredients and Pickled Livers that alleviate certain status effects.

Of these items, we recommend picking up the Fireproof Pickled Liver (this will be useful for certain flame-wielding enemies later on) and the Sealed Spiritsprings Note (which will help you navigate through the different shortcuts in the Land of Shadow). He also stocks Well-Pickled Turtlenecks which are a good aid to stamina recovery.

Moore will stay at the Main Gate Cross until Miquella's charm is broken. To break this charm and advance Moore's story you need to travel to the main Shadow Keep doors in Scadu Altus (which is accessible via completing the Castle Ensis gauntlet).

Note: You can gain additional dialogue if you speak to Ansbach again after speaking with Moore for the first time. He will tell you that Sir Moore 'traffics' with a merchant sect known as the 'Forager Brood' and to leave them be if you encounter any of them in The Land of Shadow.

'Put it behind you' or 'remain sad forever' Moore option

Once you break Miquella's charm and the NPCs in the Land of Shadow retain their former independence, Moore will become sad that he no longer feels Miquella's presence. When prompted with the 'Talk to Moore' option he will say:

Our mother abandoned her brood. She did not love us. We are her children, what should we do? Must we be sad forever?

Moore regains his sense of despair upon the breaking of Miquella's charm. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The lore surrounding Shadow Of The Erdtree details that Marika sent Messmer and a bunch of her followers to The Land of Shadow to restore order, but left them there and they have since awaited her return. We assume Moore's merchant 'Forager Brood' brothers feel this rejection keenly. You can choose the following responses to Moore's question:

Put it behind you: Moore takes this to heart and shortly disappears from the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. Depending on your future choices, you'll next see him during the Enir-Ilim fight much further into the main storyline, once you have lifted the shadows from Belurat Tower. You can see our Leda quest walkthrough for more details on this.

Moore takes this to heart and shortly disappears from the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. Depending on your future choices, you'll next see him during the Enir-Ilim fight much further into the main storyline, once you have lifted the shadows from Belurat Tower. You can see our Leda quest walkthrough for more details on this. Remain sad forever: Moore seems to give up. You'll later find his dead body interlocked with a Kindred Of Rot enemy. You can find his body in Scadu Altus, directly north of the Church of the Crusade where you'll be able to pick up his Bell Bearing, Verdigris armor set and Verdigris Greatshield.

Moore seems to give up. You'll later find his dead body interlocked with a Kindred Of Rot enemy. You can find his body in Scadu Altus, directly north of the Church of the Crusade where you'll be able to pick up his Bell Bearing, Verdigris armor set and Verdigris Greatshield. I don't know: We have yet to confirm this option but judging from Moore's connection with Leda's questline, we think the order of events will continue regardless and Moore will end up in the Enir-Ilim fight. Let us know if you had a different experience.

This is the precise map location of where to find Moore's body if you choose the 'Remain sad forever' dialogue option when prompted. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

What is the best Moore choice?

Warning: Story sidequest spoilers ahead for Moore and Leda.

Although finding Moore dead sounds dreadfully bleak, it is arguably the best option of the three. This is because Moore will later join the Enir-Illim fight against the Tarnished and depending on your choices up until then, you may end up facing 1 against 4 (or 2 against 4 if you summon an NPC to aid you).

Killing Moore early will even the odds somewhat and makes the fight a lot easier later on. Regardless of either option, Moore will die and you'll receive his shield, armor and Bell Bearing. However, you can get these items a lot earlier in the DLC if you tell him to remain sad forever. Doing so may feel a little harsh though.

That's all for Moore's questline and all outcomes in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.