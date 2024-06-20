How to get Beast Claw in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Looking for the Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree? Elden Ring's giant new expansion throws you into the middle of the Shadow Realm, a hostile world full of all manner of beasts ready to tear your Tarnished to bits. To confront them, it's best to outfit yourself with something appropriately feral. The Beast Claw, a new type of claw available at the beginning of Shadow Of The Erdtree, is one such piece of equipment.

Finding the Beast Claw requires a quick trek through the woods and an encounter with a hostile NPC. In this guide, we'll reveal everything you need to do to obtain the Beast Claw for yourself in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get the Beast Claw in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Meander around this area and search for an almost-naked guy. That's your man. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow of the Erdtree begins by starting your Tarnished in the eerie Gravesite Plains. To obtain the Beast Claw, you're going to want to veer south through the woods that decorate the bottom section of this gravestone-laden locale. Once you're in the woods, explore the ruins and keep your eyes out for a hostile NPC named Logur, the Beast Claw.

Logur isn't difficult to dispatch, but he's an annoying foe largely due to his tendency to blend into the environment. He doesn't wear anything except his underoos and his namesake, the Beast Claw, and this all-natural getup makes him fade into the bushes and trees around him. He may very well assault you before you find him, and you'll know it when he does, since he advertises his attacks with a vicious jump and a yell.

Fighting Logur can be annoying due to his tendency to ambush you when you least expect it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You can take Logur down quickly with a few quick melee combos as long as you steer clear of his jumps and violent slashes. If you're target locking him, be careful not to accidentally switch your target to one of the many creatures inhabiting the area, which include deer, boars, and other wildlife. Once he's down, loot his corpse for the Beast Claw.

Beast Claw description and stats

The Beast Claw represents a new weapon type that deals more damage than most of the regular Claws in Elden Ring. You'll crouch low to the ground when equipping these, jumping up to slam into your opponents claw-first.

If you're a fan of high dexterity builds and an up-close-and-personal playstyle, switching to the Beast Claw will be a fun way to contend with Shadow of the Erdtree's new threats, especially if you haven't already gotten your paws on the Bloodhound Claw, arguably the best Claws from the base game. The Beast Claw technically deals a little less Physical damage by default, but has more upgrade potential and a lower Dexterity requirement (11 as opposed to the Bloodhound Claw's 15), making it a bit more accessible.

If you're the sort of player to go full offence, you can equip both the Beast Claw and the Bloodhound Claw to turn into the equivalent of a rabid animal. Bonus points if you remove all your armour as well.

If you really want to get into using the Beast Claw like Logur, strip down to your skivvies. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Beast Claw stats:

Type Beast Claw Weight 3.0 Scaling Str D, Dex D Requires 13 Str, 11 Dex Attack Type Slash Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 98 Physical Passive: Blood loss buildup (55)

Now that you've got the Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you're more than ready to stay low in the wilderness, picking off enemies with slashes to the face. For another great starting weapon that you can find as soon as you begin the DLC, check out our guide to how to find the Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree. We've also got tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree, so you can dive right into the Shadow Realm and start collecting new weapons of war as quickly as possible.