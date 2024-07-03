All new Elden Ring DLC Spirit Ashes and where to find them

Looking for all of the Spirit Ashes in Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow Of The Erdtree, is chock-full of discoveries. Whether you're on a mission to take down all of the bosses, trying to uncover each new weapon to add to your arsenal, or looking to meet new characters and follow their questlines, there's plenty to keep you busy for an extra 30-40 hours. If you're looking to find all of the new Spirit Ashes in the DLC, we're here to help you out with this guide.

There are 20 Spirit Ashes in total to find in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Similar to the main game, each one has a different method for obtaining them, whether that be conquering certain bosses or finding them in specific areas. What's different in comparison to the main game, though, is that Spirit Ashes can be leveled up with an upgrade called Revered Spirit Ash in the Realm of Shadow. This new resource can be used at Sites of Grace and buffs the attack and defense of all your Spirit Ashes, which is helpful given how tough some of the enemies are. Revered Spirit Ash can be found scattered throughout the land and its effects only apply in the Realm of Shadow, but it is worth keeping an eye out for as you collect more Spirit Ashes on your journey.

In this guide, we've gathered together information on all 20 Spirit Ashes so you can know where they're located and how to get them. This includes whether or not they're stuck behind a boss you'll need to defeat. If you want to know a little more about any of the bosses listed here, make sure to check out our Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree boss locations guide for some tips on how to approach battle with them.

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 129 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh is a very skilled swordsman that moves swiftly around enemies. If you're looking for an agile summon that whips around a boss like Yoda, the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ash can provide you with helpful backup.

How to get Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes

The Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes can be obtained at the end of Belurat Gaol after beating Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze.

Gravebird Spirit Ashes

Gravebird Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 65 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Gravebird Spirit Ash, much like the enemies out in the Realm of Shadow, can fly around and claw at enemies when summoned. It can also breathe out ghostflame to deal damage. However, it can be knocked out of the sky quite easily when its attempting to fly, so it's more of an ideal pick for smaller enemies rather than bosses.

How to get Gravebird Spirit Ashes

The Gravebird Spirit Ashes are located in Charo's Hidden Grave. You'll find them on top of a cliff right behind a Furnace Golem. Use the Spiritspring to reach it.

Bloodfiend Hexer's Spirit Ashes

Bloodfiend Hexer's Spirit Ash | HP Cost: 500 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Bloodfiend Hexer's Spirit Ash wields a giant spear that it uses to conduct bloodboon rituals and cast bloodflame hexes. Because of these attacks, this summon is a great fit if you have a bleed build. It's worth keeping in mind, though, that it's a summon built to be a caster rather than in the middle of the fight, so fits better as support.

How to get Bloodfiend Hexer's Spirit Ashes

You can get the Bloodfiend Hexer's Spirit Ashes by defeating the Chief Bloodfiend at the end of the Rivermouth Cave.

Messmer Soldier Spirit Ashes

Messmer Soldier Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 72 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Messmer Soldier Spirit Ashes summon a soldier with an axe and one with a spear. They have an aggressive attack style with a high stagger potential that makes them great for ganging up on enemies. If you're looking for some reliable summons to knock around your enemies, the Messmer Soldier Spirit Ashes are a great pick.

How to get Messmer Soldier Spirit Ashes

From the Fort Reprimand Site of Grace, head to a ledge overlooking the main courtyard. Jump down and through a hole in the floor, but be wary of the Omenkiller below. Head left in this room and back outside where you'll find the Messmer Soldier Spirit Ashes on a gravestone.

Curseblade Meera Spirit Ashes

Curseblade Meera Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 91 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Curseblade Meera's Spirit Ash wields two circular blades that she spins around to slice and dice enemies. She's another very aggressive summon that works well against both smaller enemies and the bosses thanks to her fast pace.

How to get Curseblade Meera Spirit Ashes

The Curseblade Meera Spirit Ashes can be found in Bonny Gaol, which can be reached from the hole in Moorth Ruins. You must defeat Curseblade Labirith at the end of the Gaol to get it.

Man-Fly Spirit Ashes

Man-Fly Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 28 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Man-Fly Ashes appear as a group of three - one attacks from afar with poison while the other two go in for melee attacks. They're not particularly strong, but they're a good pick if you just want to take an enemy's focus away from you and use them as bait.

How to get Man-Fly Spirit Ashes

The Man-Fly Spirit Ashes can be found in the Village of Flies surrounded by man-fly enemies. To reach the Village of Flies, head to the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace and out the door on the right. Head up to the area with the burning boats and turn right. You'll find a ladder on the left you can take down.

Careful in this next area to not fall in the water! Stick to the wall and make your way to the right underneath the waterfall. Take this next ladder down and turn right into a room with a painting. If you hit the right wall, a passage will appear. Head through there and follow the water to a coffin, then get inside.

This will take you down to the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace. From here, head south following the water until you reach the Recluses' River Downstream Site of Grace. Head towards the edge of the cliff and start making your way down to reach the Village of Flies.

When you reach a spot with a Curseblade enemy, take a right to keep going up the hill. This will take you to the Village. You'll find the ashes by curving around to your right up the hill.

Bigmouth Imp Spirit Ashes

Bigmouth Imp Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 60 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Bigmouth Imp Spirit Ash offers up helpful ranged attacks thanks to its big ol' cannon mouth. Because of this, it's not an ideal pick for more aggressive one-on-one fights, but it can be helpful as a range-based summon.

How to get Bigmouth Imp Spirit Ashes

The Bigmouth Imp Spirit Ashes can be found in the Darklight Catacombs in the room with the large Bigmouth Imp. You'll need to pull a lever in a separate room off of the main area to reach the area where the chest holding it is.

Swordhand of Night Jolán Spirit Ashes

Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 86 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash is another very aggressive summon that's great for getting up in the face of your enemies. She wields a katana called the Sword of Night and can actually be upgraded later on into an even more powerful summon, which we'll get to later.

How to get Swordhand of Night Jolán Spirit Ashes

In the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, after completing Count Ymir's questline, approach Jolán and use the Iris of Grace on her to get her Spirit Ash.

Black Knight Commander Andreas Spirit Ashes

Black Knight Commander Andreas Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 111 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Black Knight Commander Andreas Spirit Ash is a great summon to tank your enemies. Wielding a hammer and holding a massive shield, this summon is a fantastic choice for dealing some heavy hits, staggering enemies, and he even deals holy damage.

How to get Black Knight Commander Andreas Spirit Ashes

The Black Knight Commander Andreas Spirit Ashes are in the Fog Rift Catacombs, which are found by following the path northwest from the Castle Front Site of Grace. Once inside, jump on top of the spike trap and ride it up. Follow the path up here to a room guarded by Messmer Soldiers and a Black Knight.

From the area outside of the room where the Black Knight was, head right under the archways to jump on another spike trap that'll lead you up to a new area. Follow the path to a coffin that holds the ashes.

Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ashes

Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 131 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ash is another aggressive summon that works well in one-on-one encounters. Wielding two very large swords for melee attacks, it also has a ranged holy attack that it casts as it flies into the air.

How to get Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ashes

The Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ashes are found in a chest near the Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace. You'll need to ride up in the Spiritspring on the right near the Site of Grace and into a little cave entrance. Follow this path to a ruined building that has the chest inside.

Black Knight Captain Huw Spirit Ashes

Black Knight Captain Huw Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 105 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Black Knight Captain Huw Spirit Ash is another very tanky summon on this list, wielding a twinblade. He also has the ability to cast the Crucible Wings, allowing him to fly around any enemy attacks.

How to get Black Knight Captain Huw Spirit Ashes

The Black Knight Captain Huw Spirit Ashes are found in the Scorpion River Catacombs, which can be reached by following the path north of Moorth Ruins in the small lake.

Continue on this path until you reach Rauh Base. From here, head west past the two golems then head north for a bit, then turn west where you'll see some flying scorpion enemies.

Beyond them you'll find the Scorpion River Catacombs. Once inside, you'll have to maneuver through the room with two spike traps to reach an altar guarded by a Black Knight. The ash is behind him.

Inquisitor Spirit Ashes

Inquisitor Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 67 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Inquisitor Ashes summon two Inquisitors that each hold candlesticks with different abilities. One of the Inquisitors can heal while the other can boost her attack power. While they're not like the more tanky or aggressive summons on this list, they can be used as enemy distractions much like the Man-Fly Ashes.

How to get Inquisitor Spirit Ashes

This Spirit Ash is found in Enir-Ilim. It can be found just before the Spiral Rise Site of Grace beneath the second to last enemy casting spells from the top of the staircase.

From where that enemy was, if you're coming up the stairs, turn right to find another set of stairs you can head down. You'll find it in a room on a corpse.

Horned Warrior Spirit Ashes

Horned Warrior Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 101 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Horned Warrior Ash is a strong fighter wielding a giant curved greatsword. On top of dealing some heavy attacks, it can also cast a special attack when it smacks the ground, causing horns to pierce up through it.

How to get Horned Warrior Spirit Ashes

The Horned Warrior Spirit Ashes can be found in Enir-Ilim. From the Spiral Rise Site of Grace, climb the stairs all the way up to the rooftops.

Follow them around to the right, past the bird enemies, until you reach another staircase. Jump off to the right to the staircase below and into the room. There will be three corpses with items and one will have the Spirit Ash.

Spider Scorpion Spirit Ashes

Spider Scorpion Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 31 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Spider Scorpion Ashes summon a Spider Scorpion that uses its poisonous tail and pincers to attack enemies. Unfortunately, it doesn't do a lot of damage and takes quite a bit on its own, so it's better used as a distraction rather than a fighter.

How to get Spider Scorpion Spirit Ashes

The Spider Scorpion Spirit Ashes can be found in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. From the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace, head right to make your way into the ruins.

Once inside, follow the path on the right to reach the double doors, then open them. Head down and go left, following the path down some more stairs.

In this next room, head southeast to reach a small square hole in the wall. Head through, and move straight ahead into the next area, then take a left between the two pillars. Take a left again and then follow this path around to the right into a room with a hanging spider scorpion. The Spirit Ash is beneath it.

Taylew the Golem Smith Spirit Ashes

Taylew The Golem Smith Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 138 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Taylew The Golem Smith's Spirit Ash is very tanky. He has some heavy melee attacks when he smacks enemies, but he can also fire off his own fists as projectiles. He's an excellent choice for both standard enemies and boss fights.

How to get Taylew the Golem Smith Spirit Ashes

You'll get Taylew the Golem Smith's Spirit Ashes after interacting with the furnace in Taylew's Ruined Forge.

Fire Knight Hilde Spirit Ashes

Fire Knight Hilde Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 116 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fire Knight Hilde's Spirit Ash wields a greatsword and can cast fire incantations. It's a nice pairing for dealing damage, but Fire Knight Hilde is also a good pick if you're looking for a summon to help you stagger enemies in battle.

How to get Fire Knight Hilde Spirit Ashes

Fire Knight Hilde's Spirit Ashes can be looted from Shadow Keep. From the Storehouse, Loft Site of Grace, take the lift up and follow the beams at the top around to a ladder. Climb up and keep following the beams around to the right, then jump down onto a large gear.

From here, leap to the next set of beams and move right to reach another ladder. At the top, turn right and right again, then left to reach another lift.

Instead of going inside, though, just hit the button so it goes down and wait for the lift next to it to come up. Hit that button as well, then come out and jump on the roof of the first lift to reach the ash.

Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ashes

Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 123 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fire Knight Queelign's Spirit Ash is aggressive, attacking enemies in sight the moment he's summoned. He wields a spear-like greatsword and performs fire spells in battle as well. Unlike the tankier enemies on this list, though, he can't take the brunt of the damage but is still a good pick for fighting alongside you.

How to get Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ashes

The Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ashes can be obtained at the end of Fire Knight Queelign's questline. From the Church District Entrance Site of Grace, follow the rooftops ahead of you until you reach a Fire Knight. From where they were, take a left to continue onto another rooftop, then left again onto a beam.

Follow this up to another rooftop with a hole in it. Drop in and onto the beams below. Move over to a crumbled floor with a hole in the middle and take a left, then drop down to the floor ahead to reach the door on the left.

You'll need the Prayer Room Key to open it. Once you do, you'll find Fire Knight Queelign curled up on the floor. Interact with him and give him the Iris of Grace to get his ash.

Fingercreeper Spirit Ashes

Fingercreeper Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 55 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Fingercreeper Ashes have a healing AOE ability, but unfortunately, they're not built to last long in combat. They have some minor melee attacks that they'll perform, but are mainly just there as support. If you're looking for a summon that can give you a bit of extra healing in a fight, the Fingercreeper Ashes can assist.

How to get Fingercreeper Spirit Ashes

The Fingercreeper Spirit Ashes can be found in the Finger Ruins of Dheo. East of the Fingerstone Hill Site of Grace, you'll find a hole in the ground surrounded by smaller Fingercreeper enemies. Drop in and you'll find the ashes, but beware of the massive Fingercreeper enemy that drops from the ceiling.

Jolán and Anna Spirit Ashes

Jolán And Anna Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 144 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Jolán And Anna Spirit Ash is what you get when you merge together the Swordhand of Night Jolán Spirit Ash with Anna's puppet. Together, they're an incredible duo, complete with Jolán's katana and Anna's claws. They're aggressive in battle and both deal bleed damage, making them an excellent pairing with a bleed build.

How to get Jolán and Anna Spirit Ashes

You can only get this ash if you have the Swordhand of Night Jolán Spirit Ash. With it, make your way to Shaman Village in the Hinterland and take a path at the back down the cliff to reach the secret top part of Rabbath's Rise.

There, you'll find Anna's puppet. Interact with it - with the Swordhand of Night Jolán Spirit Ash equipped - and you'll get a prompt asking if you want to combine the two. Say yes, and you'll have the Jolán and Anna Spirit Ash.

Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ashes

Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ash | FP Cost: 90 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Dragon Florissax's Spirit Ash wields the Flowerstone Gavel to deal damage and she has a spell she uses that increases all damage negation for both you and her. She's a helpful summon to have around in encounters with both smaller enemies and bosses, just make sure to back her up in battle as her health can get down quite easily.

How to get Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ashes

In order to get this Spirit Ash, you'll need to have advanced Thiollier's questline to the point of him giving you his Concoction and have begun both the Dragon Communion Priestess' and Igon's questlines.

Before fighting Bayle, give Thiollier's Concoction to the Priestess at night time. Do that and she'll collapse to the ground. Rest at a Site of Grace (you may have to do this a few times) and then visit her again when she's standing up. Exhaust her dialogue and she'll explain that she wants to be left alone.

At this point, go finish out Igon's questline so that you can summon him for help in the boss fight against Bayle. Return to the Priestess afterward and once again exhaust her dialogue. Confess to putting her to sleep, then continue talking with her and she'll ask you to be her Lord. When the option appears, take her with you and she'll transform into the Spirit Ash.

Hopefully, with this list, you'll be able to find your next favorite Spirit Ash summon to bring into battle. Curious what other bosses await you in the Realm of Shadow? Check out our guide on Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree boss locations. We also have guides on the best weapons in Elden Ring, best builds in Elden Ring, and so much more, so you can feel as prepared as possible to take on the DLC.