Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Prayer Room Key location

Want to know where to find the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? From Software have a storied history of gatekeeping grand secrets and content behind easily missed items, and Elden Ring's new Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion is no different. The Prayer Room Key is one of several keys that you need to unlock everything that the Land of Shadow has to offer, but unlike most, the location of the key and the location of the door are fairly disconnected.

In this guide, we'll explain exactly where to go for the Prayer Room Key location in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, and then we'll explain where to go to find what the key unlocks, so you can reap the full rewards of your meticulous exploration.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Shadow Of The Erdtree: Prayer Room Key location

The Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring is dropped by Fire Knight Queelign when he invades you for the second time. Queelign will invade you twice, once in Belurat, Tower Settlement, and the other time in the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus. You'll need to defeat him at both locations to have him drop the Prayer Room Key.

To find Queelign inside Belurat, Tower Settlement, start at the Small Private Altar Site of Grace, and then exit out the door and up the stairs where you'll fight the golden knight. From there, take the northeast route past the ruined buildings, and you'll come to a garden area with a tree in the centre. This is where Fire Knight Queelign invades you.

This is the exact location in Belurat where Fire Knight Queelign invades you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The other area Queelign invades you is the Church Of The Crusade. This church can be found a short way into the Scadu Altus region of the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, just north of Castle Ensis.

If you've yet to venture beyond the starting region of the Land Of Shadow, there are two ways to get to Scadu Altus and the Prayer Room Key:

Battle through Castle Ensis and defeat the main boss there.

Take the secondary path through the Fort of Reprimand.

You can take either path to reach Fire Knight Queelign's invasion location at the Church Of The Crusade. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first path is the obvious one, but requires you to get through the legacy dungeon that is Castle Ensis. The second path is more convoluted, but allows you to get into Scadu Altus without having to fight any bosses.

Regardless, once you've entered Scadu Altus and reached the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace, head northwest up the hill and you'll soon see the Church of the Crusade. As you enter the church, you'll be invaded by Fire Knight Queelign, a knight of Messmer who you may have already seen once before if you went through Belurat, Tower Settlement. Kill Queelign, and he will drop the Prayer Room Key.

Where to use the Prayer Room Key

You can use the Prayer Room Key to unlock the Prayer Room inside the Church District of Shadow Keep. Getting there is a fair trek from the Church of the Crusade, but stick to these steps and you'll reach it without issue.

First, head to the Moorth Ruins to the east of the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. On the south side of the ruins is a giant hole in the ground, which you can carefully descend to reach a tunnel that leads east into Bonny Village.

Cross the two bridges leading from Bonny Village further east, and follow the path north until you reach the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. From there, it's a quick trek up the northwest path to enter the Church District of Shadow Keep.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The path to the Prayer Room takes you over a fair few rooftops within the Church District of the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Church District is flooded, so make sure you time your jumps well to avoid instant drowning. From the Church District Entrance Site Of Grace, jump onto the rooftop ahead, then proceed to the other side and jump to the next rooftop. Use the far edge of the roof to jump onto the ledge on the castle's outer wall, and from there, jump onto the church rooftop itself. Be careful of the burning Putrid Corpses that will try to explode on you while you make your way here.

From the church rooftop, defeat or bypass the hooded Messmer priest and head to the southern corner. From there you can jump onto one of the angled stone struts leading up to an area with a large hole in the rooftop.

Carefully jump down through the hole onto the curved platforms below, and from there jump down onto the ledge with the hole in the floor. Jump through the hole and head round the nearest corner. In front of you is the locked door to the Prayer Room. Open it with your newfound Prayer Room Key.

What's inside the Prayer Room?

Your old foe Fire Knight Queelign is not in the best of ways when you see him inside the Prayer Room. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Inside the Prayer Room, you'll find Fire Knight Queelign, curled up in a ball on the ground, praying desperately to Marika. He will ignore you when you interact with him, continuing to pray.

Queen Marika, mother to us all. Favour me with thy grace. I have met many who would threaten or distress thee, and quelled each and all. And I hereby swear to never cease. So, please, grant me thy grace. Leave me with my solitary light...



Queen Marika, I implore thee, bestow thy grace. Take not from me my solitary light...

He's in a bad way, it seems. You can choose either to do nothing, or to place either an Iris Of Grace or an Iris Of Occultation upon him (if you have either such items).

If you use Iris Of Grace , you receive the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash .

, you receive the . If you use Iris Of Occultation , you receive Queelign's Greatsword .

, you receive . If you leave, he will stay at this location for you to return to later on.

Using either Iris on Fire Knight Queelign will result in him seemingly dying. The only difference (other than Queelign's reaction) is the reward you gain: Fire Knight Queelign's Spirit Ash, or Queelign's Greatsword.

Also note that using either Iris on Queelign doesn't actually use up the Iris, so you keep hold of it after using it on him.

Where to find Iris Of Occultation

You can find several Irises Of Occultation within the Shadow Keep itself, and you can also find one within the Fort of Reprimand that lies on the hidden secondary path into Scadu Altus.

Where to find Iris Of Grace

So far, we've only found one Iris Of Grace: it is also found inside the Shadow Keep, at the end of the Jar-filled area at the bottom of the elevator on the first floor of the Storehouse tower.

That wraps up this in-depth walkthrough on where to find the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, where to go to unlock the Prayer Room, and how to reap the rewards within. That's a whole lot of knowledge to absorb, and the good news is we have no shortage of that here! Read up on the best weapons, best armor, best spells, and best builds in Elden Ring right here, or learn the fastest way to start Shadow Of The Erdtree if you're preparing a fresh save for the DLC.