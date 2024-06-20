Looking for an Iris Of Occultation in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Iris Of Occultation is one of two important Iris items in Shadow Of The Erdtree, the other being the somewhat rarer Iris Of Grace. You can use the Iris Of Occultation in a couple of NPC quests to gain valuable rewards, but first you need to get your hands on one.

In this guide, we'll walk you through every location you can get an Iris Of Occultation in Elden Ring. We'll also explore how you can use the Iris Of Occultation to gain quest rewards from a couple of key characters in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Iris Of Occultation locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree

There are three different places you can get an Iris Of Occultation in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. They are:

Dropped by the Omenkiller below the Fort Of Reprimand. Dropped by the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Shadow Keep, Church District. At the statue of Marika in the Tree-Worship Passage below Shadow Keep.

I've marked the locations of all three on the below map so you can find them more easily:

Here are the locations of all three Irises Of Occultation in Shadow Of The Erdtree: two in Shadow Keep and one in the Fort Of Reprimand. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

#1: Fort Of Reprimand

Likely the first Iris Of Occultation you'll come across in Shadow Of The Erdtree is inside the Fort Of Reprimand. To get it, enter the Fort Of Reprimand through the front entrance, then drop down the hatch in the floor next to the left-hand wall. Drop into the sewer, and then defeat the Omenkiller down there and loot his body for the Iris Of Occultation.

Here's how to reach the first Iris Of Occultation in the Fort Of Reprimand. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

#2: Church District

The second Iris Of Occultation can be found inside the Church District in Shadow Keep, which you can enter via the eastern side of Scadu Altus. Make your way across the rooftops to the southwest wall, and turn the wheel there to lower the water level.

Once you've done that, you can drop to the ground of the Church District, and fight the Ulcerated Tree Spirit hanging around next to the Sunken Chapel Site Of Grace. There are two Ulcerated Tree Spirits at the bottom of the Church District; you need the more northern of the two. Kill it, and you'll be rewarded with an Iris Of Occultation.

Follow this path to obtain the second Iris Of Occultation in the Church District of the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

#3: Tree-Worship Passage

The third and final Iris Of Occultation is found in the Tree-Worship Passage below the Shadow Keep. You can access this Site Of Grace again from the Church District - make sure you've turned the wheel to un-flood the area, and then drop down into the chapel floor with all the Burning Putrid Corpses.

Go to the far end of the chapel where the two staircases go left and right around a doorway. Open the door, head down the elevator, and follow the path until you reach a large statue of Marika across a bridge. At the base of the statue you can loot the final Iris Of Occultation.

This is the path to the third Iris Of Occultation in the Tree-Worship Passage below the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to use the Iris Of Occultation

Exactly like the Iris Of Grace, you can use the Iris Of Occultation in three ways:

Use it on Fire Knight Queelign in the Shadow Keep Prayer Room. Use it on Jolán at the end of Ymir's questline. Use it via your inventory to activate your equipped Great Rune (NOT RECOMMENDED)

We strongly recommend you do not choose the third option, because unlike the other two options this will use up the Iris Of Occultation entirely. It's less vital than with the Iris Of Grace, because at least with the Iris Of Occultation you can loot three of them. But it's still a finite item, so make sure you use the Iris Of Occultation for the other two purposes first, if you so desire.

The Iris Of Occultation can be used on two different NPCs at the end of their quests: Fire Knight Queelign, who can be found in the Prayer Room in the Church District of Shadow Keep; and Swordhand Of Night Jolán, who can be found in the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr. At the end of both quests, you get the opttion to either use the Iris Of Grace or the Iris Of Occultation on these characters to get different rewards.

Fire Knight Queelign:

If you use the Iris Of Grace : you receive the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash .

: you receive the . If you use the Iris Of Occultation: you receive Queelign's Greatsword.

Swordhand Of Night Jolán:

If you use the Iris Of Grace : you receive the Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash .

: you receive the . If you use the Iris Of Occultation: you receive the Sword Of Night.

Basically: using the Iris Of Occultation will give you the character's weapon, while using the Iris Of Grace will give you their Spirit Ash. It's up to you to choose the reward that best suits your playthrough!

That wraps up this guide on all the Iris Of Occultation locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to use them. Be sure to prepare yourself for the Shadow Keep with our guides on all the Scadutree Fragment locations and Revered Spirit Ash locations, along with our primers on the best weapons, armor sets, spells, and builds to use in Elden Ring.