Where to find Iris Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for an Iris Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? There are two different types of Iris in Shadow Of The Erdtree, the magnificently enormous DLC for Elden Ring. Those two items are: the Iris Of Grace, and the Iris Of Occultation. If you're not sure how to get the former of these two and what purpose it serves, then you've come to the right place.

Unlike its darker sibling, there is only one Iris Of Grace item available in the entire DLC. In this guide, we'll walk you through where to find the Iris Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree, and how you can use it to complete two different NPC quests.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Iris Of Grace location in Shadow Of The Erdtree

The only place you can loot an Iris Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree is in the Living Jar hall beneath the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep. To get there, fast travel to the "Specimen Storehouse, First Floor" Site Of Grace, then go left around the table and turn left into the room with the Shadow Undead. Head straight through to the next room and descend the elevator into the Living Jar hall.

Once at the bottom of the elevator, take the first right and proceed all the way to the end of the corridor. Then turn left and head down the stairs into the main hall area. In the main hall, turn left and kill the Condemned (jarless flesh creature) at the end. In front of the altar behind it is the Iris Of Grace.

Follow the arrows and you'll pick up the Iris Of Grace in no time. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to use the Iris Of Grace

There are three ways to use the Iris Of Grace once you've obtained it from the Shadow Keep:

Use it on Fire Knight Queelign in the Shadow Keep Prayer Room. Use it on Jolán at the end of Ymir's questline. Use it via your inventory to activate your equipped Great Rune (NOT RECOMMENDED)

I strongly recommend that you do not use the Iris Of Grace to activate your Great Rune. Doing so will use up the Iris Of Grace forever, and there's currently no way to get another Iris Of Grace.

Instead, you should keep hold of the Iris Of Grace at least until you've used it for its other two purposes: to gain end-of-quest rewards from Fire Knight Queelign and Swordhand Of Night Jolán. You can find Fire Knight Queelign inside the Prayer Room in the Church District of the Shadow Keep (you'll need to get the Prayer Room Key to open the room); and you'll find Jolán at her usual spot in the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, but you'll only be able to use the Iris Of Grace on her at the very end of Ymir's questline. I won't spoil the quests too much here, but for both characters you can choose whether to use the Iris Of Grace or an Iris Of Occultation on them, and depending on your choice you'll earn different rewards:

Fire Knight Queelign:

If you use the Iris Of Grace : you receive the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash .

: you receive the . If you use the Iris Of Occultation: you receive Queelign's Greatsword.

Swordhand Of Night Jolán:

If you use the Iris Of Grace : you receive the Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash .

: you receive the . If you use the Iris Of Occultation: you receive the Sword Of Night.

Honestly, the Iris Of Occultation rewards are a bit better than the Iris Of Grace rewards. The Sword Of Night is a very cool prize, especially if you like Katanas. Who am I kidding? Everyone likes Katanas. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

So to put it simply: using the Iris Of Grace on either of these NPCs will give you a Spirit Ash version of them that you can use during fights. However, doing so will prevent you from using the Iris Of Occultation to receive their main weapon. It's also worth noting that using the Iris Of Grace on either Queelign or Jolán will not use up the Iris, so you can feel free to use it on both characters.

That's everything you need to know about how to get your hands on an Iris Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, and what you can do with it. To prepare yourself for the fighting down there in the lower depths of the Shadow Keep, make sure you stock up on Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes to boost your character's strength in the Land Of Shadow. You can also consult our guides on the best weapons and best builds in Elden Ring while you're here!