Looking for the best Incantations in Elden Ring? Incantations are a type of spell in Elden Ring that primarily scales with the Faith stat and is cast with Sacred Seals rather than Staffs. There is a range of Incantation types in Elden Ring that range from Frenzied Flame, Golden Order, Fire Monk, Erdtree, Dragon Cult and more.

Incantations can be acquired from specific NPCs in return for Runes. A few NPCs can upgrade their spell stock when presented with Prayerbooks, of which there are eight scattered across the Lands Between.

Below, we'll go through the best Elden Ring Incantations based on damage type, output, special effects and Faith scaling. We'll also tell you how to get each one so you're fully prepared as you take on Elden Ring and the upcoming Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC.

Catch Flame

The Catch Flame Incantation only costs 600 Runes to purchase. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Fire Monk Incantation.

Fire Monk Incantation. FP Cost: 10.

10. Damage: 67 Fire.

67 Fire. Requirements: Faith 8.

In terms of early game Incantations in Elden Ring, the Catch Flame spell is up there with the best and even comes for free with the Prophet starting class.

The Incantation essentially conjures up a flame into the hand of the Tarnished and sparks it at enemies. Although it isn't as flashy as later-game entries, the beauty of this Incantation comes from the low-cost and quick appliance of the spell.

Usuable on horseback, the Catch Flame Incantation is a good option for getting quick jabs in between the larger casts. Players have reported particular success with this Incantation during PvP matches.

You can buff the fire damage of this Incantation further by equipping the Fire Scorpion Charm Talisman.

How to get the Catch Flame Incantation

You can get the Catch Flame Incantation either by starting as the Prophet class or by purchasing it off of Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold for 600 Runes.

Rotten Breath

Rotten Breath has a longer cast time but emits valuable Scarlet Rot build-up. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Dragon Communion Incantation.

Dragon Communion Incantation. FP Cost: 36.

36. Damage: 0.33% of max HP +13 per second (up to 90 seconds).

0.33% of max HP +13 per second (up to 90 seconds). Requirements: Faith 15, Arcane 12.

The Rotten Breath Incantation summons a spectral dragon head that engulfs foes in Scarlet Rot for a possible Scarlet Rot build-up of 65. Other than looking exceptionally cool as most of the Dragon Communion spells do, the Scarlet Rot build-up on enemies can be especially handy for dealing a large chunk of damage.

This is especially useful when taking on foes with Scarlet Rot vulnerability like Radahn, the Godskin Duo and Tree Sentinel. Of course, the downside is that you won't see the benefit of this spell against enemies with Scarlet Rot resistance or immunity.

Due to the Incantation's immense popularity via PvP, the Scarlet Rot build-up was reduced from a previous value of 110 to 65 via the Elden Ring 1.07 patch. Despite this, it remains a fan-favourite and can be lethal under the right circumstances. If you're concerned with the wind-up time of the spell, you can pair it with the Radagon Icon Talisman which improves the casting times of spells. We also recommend using the Dragon Communion Seal for the added 15% buff and increase of status effect build-ups.

How to get the Rotten Breath Incantation

The Rotten Breath Incantation can be traded at the Dragon Communion Altar with one Dragon Heart. This Altar is situated outside the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Caelid. Dragon Hearts drop from most dragon-type enemies in Elden Ring, the first of which you're likely to come across is the Flying Dragon Agheel in Limgrave.

Flame, Cleanse Me

This Incantation is a must when travelling through Caelid. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Fire Monk Incantation.

Fire Monk Incantation. FP Cost: 14.

14. Damage: 15 (to player).

15 (to player). Requirements: Faith 12.

Speaking of Scarlet Rot, if you're having a hard time mitigating it whilst travelling in Caelid or the Lake of Rot, the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation is a must-have for all players. The Incantation will damage you for 15 HP but in doing so, will cure the Scarlet Rot and poison conditions plus build-up effects. This circumvents your need to constantly make or buy Preserving Boluses.

As far as utility spells go, Flame, Cleanse Me is at the top for usefulness, especially in the Lake of Rot area where you'll need to explore if you're following Ranni's questline and looking to face Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Ironically, it is also useful for countering players in PvP who are using the aforementioned Rotten Breath Incantation. Seeing as this Incantation is inherently useful in areas of high Scarlet Rot concentration, we recommend pairing it with the Kindred of Rot's Exultation Talisman, which raises your attack power by 20% when poison or rot is nearby.

How to get the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation

To get the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation in Elden Ring, you must loot it from the corpse opposite the main campfire in the Fire Monk camp, southeast of the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike

This Lightning Incantation can target several foes at once or hit the same foe multiple times. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Dragon Cult Incantation.

Dragon Cult Incantation. FP Cost: 36.

36. Damage: 648 Lightning.

648 Lightning. Requirements: Faith 26.

If you're looking for a showstopper, the Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike Incantation is an impressive spell to prioritise. Although there are a few single-hit lightning spells that technically deliver more damage, the Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike surpasses them due to its ability to strike the same foe multiple times.

This Incantation allows the Tarnished to summon a lightning storm, which spreads and sends bolts of energy out with surprising range.

It only requires 26 Faith to cast and the damage can be bolstered even more with Talismans like the Godfrey Icon (+15% attack power) and Lightning Scorpion Charm (+12%). You can buff this build further by equipping the Gravel Stone Seal, which bolsters Dragon Cult Incantations by 15%.

How to get the Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike

To get the Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike, you'll need to hand in the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook to either Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold or Miriel at the Church of Vows. The Prayerbook is located next to the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Site Of Grace in the Crumbling Farum Azula region.

Blessing of the Erdtree

If you need a healing Incantation, consider Blessing of the Erdtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Erdtree Incantation.

Erdtree Incantation. FP Cost: 60.

60. Damage: Heals 18 HP per FP (up to 1,080 per cast).

Heals 18 HP per FP (up to 1,080 per cast). Requirements: Faith 38.

The Blessing of the Erdtree is arguably the best healing Incantation in Elden Ring, perfect to boost your health if you find yourself in a sticky situation or out of flasks in a boss fight.

The Incantation can heal up to 1,080 HP per cast and costs 60 FP. It's surprisingly fast to cast and encircles the Tarnished in waves of golden light. Additionally, the AOE wave emitted when casting the spell can target nearby allies too and heal them as well.

Whether you prefer slow regeneration or health in one lump sum like this, it's always handy having a strong heal Incantation in your back pocket before facing bosses or tackling difficult regions of the map. You can boost the strength of the Incantation further (up to 8%) by pairing it with the Flock's Canvas Talisman, dropped from Gowry after completing Millicent's questline.

We also recommend the Erdtree Seal, as although it doesn't provide a specific boost to Erdtree Incantations, it is the best Faith scaling Sacred Seal in the game.

How to get the Blessing of the Erdtree

You can pick up the Blessing of the Erdtree from the Queen's Bedchamber in Leyndell, Royal Capital, just before the Erdtree opening. Here, you'll also find the Erdtree Heal Incantation.

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns and Tail

Using these Incantations one after another is a powerful combo. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Erdtree Incantation

Erdtree Incantation FP Cost: Horns 18, Tail 20.

Horns 18, Tail 20. Damage: Horns: 17 stance damage (30 charged), 507 standard damage. Tail: 13 stance (39 charged), 340 standard damage (269, 666 charged).

Horns: 17 stance damage (30 charged), 507 standard damage. Tail: 13 stance (39 charged), 340 standard damage (269, 666 charged). Requirements: Faith 27

The Aspects of Crucible Incantations are valuable for delivering stance damage to guarded foes. The Crucible Tail Incantation summons a large lizard tale that sweeps enemies and knocks them off-balance. Similarly, the Horns Incantation summons a large horn on the shoulder of the Tarnished and allows them to charge into enemies.

Both of these Incantations can be obtained fairly early and have received substantial buffs via the 1.07 Elden Ring patch (during which the stamina consumed via the spell was decreased and attack power increased). Charging the Tail Incantation will result in the Tarnished delivering a second, stronger blow.

These Incantations are particularly useful for any Faith/Strength builds and can be buffed even more when wearing the Godfrey Icon which increases the attack power of charged spells by 15%. You could also complete the build with the Green Turtle Talisman for increased stamina recovery speed.

How to get the Aspects of the Crucible: Horns and Tail Incantations

The Aspects of the Crucible: Tail Incantation can be acquired after defeating the Crucible Knight in the Stormhill Evergaol. The Horns version of this Incantation is slightly trickier to get as it will require you to platform the Stormveil Castle ramparts.

From the Rampart Tower Site Of Grace, exit the room and head left, past the Stormhawks. Turn left at the balcony area and start dropping down the different levels of the cliff until you hit a patch of soft earth that will crumble underneath you. From this new pathway, follow it and you'll encounter a Scarab. Defeat it to get the Storm Assault Ashes of War and continue. Defeat the Crucible Knight waiting underneath the archway for the Crucible Tail Incantation.

Frenzied Burst

Madness build-up is a powerful tool to use against rival spellcasters. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Frenzied Flame Incantation.

Frenzied Flame Incantation. FP Cost: 24.

24. Damage: Fire damage 324 (422 charged), Madness build-up 90 (105 charged).

Fire damage 324 (422 charged), Madness build-up 90 (105 charged). Requirements: Faith 22.

As with all Frenzied Flame Incantations, the Frenzied Burst inflicts Madness build-up which in turn, reduces enemies' FP and deals damage to health. With this Incantation, the Tarnished will clutch their heads before unleashing a beam from their eyes. This can be charged for greater damage (+23.5%).

This Incantation has an impressive range and additionally deals Fire damage to targets despite the relatively low Faith requirement. You can buff it further by using the Frenzied Flame Seal which adds another 55 Madness build-up and increases the power of Frenzied Incantations by 20% (stackable with two Seals).

How to get the Frenzied Burst Incantation

The Frenzied Burst Incantation is dropped from a Scarab in Liurnia of the Lakes. Specifically, you'll need to head south of the Church of Inhibition. Or, travel west of the Bellum Church Site Of Grace and follow the cliff edge around, travelling through the Frenzied Flame Village. From the village, head upwards towards the first of two towers. Here, there will be a pack of crazed rats and the Scarab you need to kill.

Golden Vow

Golden Vow is a great Incantation to use for buffing melee combat. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Spell type: Erdtree Incantation.

Erdtree Incantation. FP Cost: 47.

47. Damage: Passive +15%.

Passive +15%. Requirements: Faith 25.

For melee-focused players who wish to enhance their build with spellcasting, the Golden Vow is the perfect companion Incantation. It grants players +15% damage (7.5% in PvP) and +10% damage negation (5% in PvP) for 80 seconds.

This essentially means you can cast it, switch to your melee armament and have a constant damage and damage negation buff on the go (for as long as you remember to cast it). This is technically an AOE buff which means that allies will also reap the rewards of this Incantation.

Additionally, as it only requires 25 Faith to wield, it shouldn't divert too much from your stats. Even less so, if you equip the Two Fingers Heirloom which raises your Faith by 5 and the Cerulean Seen Talisman for faster FP regeneration.

How to get the Golden Vow Incantation

You can pick up the Golden Vow Incantation in Elden Ring from the Corpse-Stench Shack in Mt. Gelmir. This shack is located on the way to Volcano Manor, north of the Gelmir Hero's Grave and east of Seethewater Cave.

That rounds off our guide to the best Incantations in Elden Ring and how to get them. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks see our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.