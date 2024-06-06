Looking for the best Elden Ring Sorceries? Sorceries are a type of magic in Elden Ring that scale with the Intelligence stat. Unlike Incantations, which use Faith and Sacred Seals to cast, Sorceries are cast with Staffs.

There are various types of Sorceries in Elden Ring like Magma, Death, Gravity, Glintstone, Cold, Carian and Aberrant which vary in effect and damage type. You can expand on the Sorceries offered by merchants by handing in Scrolls to NPCs like Sellen, Thops, Gowry, Miriel and Preceptor Seluvis.

For a full range of the best Sorceries in Elden Ring that can be obtained in both early and later game regions, see below.

Glintstone Pebble

The Glintstone Pebble can be used as a low-cost melee spell attack. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Glintstone Sorcery.

Glintstone Sorcery. Cost: 7 FP, 20 Stamina.

7 FP, 20 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 10.

The Glintstone Pebble is a surprisingly effective Sorcery, given how early you can acquire it in Elden Ring. In fact, some players have reported using it throughout the game, all the way to the end. This Sorcery comes with the Astrologer starting class and can also be purchased from various NPCs for a low Rune cost (1,000 Runes).

The key to this Sorcery is the low FP cost and quick casting time which allows you to essentially spam the attack and use it as a melee spell. When cast, beams of magic will arc out of your Staff and hit targets. The Sorcery has solid range and attack power which was further buffed with the 1.07 Elden Ring patch.

Although there are many Glintstone Sorceries to choose from in Elden Ring and the Glintstone Pebble isn't the most exctiing at first, the range, low FP cost and usability of the spell are fantastic, especially for early playthroughs.

For your choice of Staff, unfortunately, there aren't any in the game that specifically bolster Glintstone Sorceries. For this reason, the best choice is the Meteorite Staff due to its high scaling with Intelligence and relatively easy access in the earlier stages of the game via a teleporter trap in Limgrave ( located within the ruins north of the Seaside Ruins Site Of Grace).

How to get the Glintstone Pebble

As mentioned above, the Glintstone Pebble is one of the starting Sorceries with the Astrologer Class. Otherwise, you can purchase the spell from Thops at the Church of Irith or the Sorceress Sellen at the Waypoint Runs in Limgrave for 1,000 Runes.

Adula's Moonblade

The Frost build-up capabilities of Adula's Moonblade make it a contender on this list. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Cold Sorcery.

Cold Sorcery. Cost: 22 FP, 22 Stamina.

22 FP, 22 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 32.

Adula's Moonblade is an Elden Ring fan-favourite due to its high damage output and surprising speed. The spell essentially summons a large greatsword made from frost that swipes and sends forth an icy projectile that inflicts Frost build-up. The initial swing inflicts 90 Frost whereas the subsequent projectile can cause 35 Frost build-up.

Once an enemy is inflicted with Frostbite, they take a lump sum of damage and their defence is lowered against subsequent damage by 20% for 30 seconds. If players manage to connect with both the slash and projectile they can deliver high chunks of damage for a surprisingly low FP cost.

For an additional boost, pair this with the Carian Glintstone Staff, which gives a 15% increase in effectiveness for sword Sorceries like Adula's Moonblade. You should get this boost even if you don't meet the requirements for it or if you place it in your off-hand. This means you can use a better scaling staff in your main hand at the same time and still receive the +15% benefit.

How to get Adula's Moonblade

Adula's Moonblade is dropped after defeating the Glintstone Dragon Adula at the Cathedral of Manus Celes at the Moonlight Altar. The only way to uncover this region of Elden Ring is to follow Ranni's questline to fruition.

Stars of Ruin

The Stars of Ruin can target foes that would otherwise dodge spell attacks. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Primeval Sorcery.

Primeval Sorcery. Cost: 32 FP, 29 Stamina.

32 FP, 29 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 43.

The Stars of Ruin Sorcery has a hefty Intelligence price but is well worth the grind if you're looking to create a solid Sorcerer build. The spell creates 12 shooting stars that dart towards targets and deliver magic damage.

The brilliant thing about this Sorcery is that the stars will actively target foes and can hit even those that dart or dodge out of the way. This is especially important for the tricker bosses with dodge movesets like Malenia.

Although the tracking capabilities were somewhat nerfed with the 1.06 patch, it remains a powerful spell and can be especially powerful in PvE. As there isn't a specific Staff that bolsters Primeval Sorcery, we recommend bolstering your build with a Staff that scales well with Intelligence. Lusat's Glintstone Staff is the best for this and can reach an S grade in Intelligence when upgraded.

How to get the Stars of Ruin

The Stars of Ruin can be picked up from Master Lusat inside the Sellia Hideaway northeast of Sellia Town in Caelid. To access the area, you'll need to progress through Sellen's questline substantially.

Comet Azur

The Comet Azur is also featured as a Weapon Skill on the Sword of Night and Flame. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Primeval Sorcery.

Primeval Sorcery. Cost: 40 FP, 34 Stamina.

40 FP, 34 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 60.

Whilst the Comet Azur is objectively one of the strongest Sorceries in Elden Ring, it has some limitations. The spell charges up a large comet and hurls it towards enemies in a torrent. The wind-up time of the cast can take several seconds and can be interrupted by attacks. Likewise, enemies can dodge out of the way of the comet's tail.

Essentially, if the spell hits, it will flatten targets but it requires good timing to pull off. Due to this and the higher FP cost, it is best used at a distance and combined with another Sorcery or weapon as a backup for close encounters.

For brave players willing to sacrifice high risk for high reward it can be an absolute powerhouse of a spell. We recommend pairing it with Lusat's Glintstone Staff for a potential S grade scaling with Intelligence.

How to get the Comet Azur

The Comet Azur spell is retrieved from Primeval Sorcerer Azur within the Hermit Village in Mt Gelmir (southeast of Volcano Manor). He'll be sitting stationary at a cliff edge and finding him is part of the Sellen questline.

Rock Sling

The Rock Sling and Meteorite Staff are a killer combo for any early Sorcery playthroughs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Gravity Sorcery.

Gravity Sorcery. Cost: 18 FP, 29 Stamina.

18 FP, 29 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 18.

The Rock Sling spell combined with the Meteorite Staff is a killer combo for earlier Elden Ring playthroughs. The Staff bolsters Gravity-type Sorceries by a substantial 30% and can be picked up relatively early when travelling via chest teleporter traps.

Rock Sling itself can summon three meteorites from the ground and throw them towards enemies for both physical damage and 29 stance damage. The cast speed is average and has a relatively low FP cost.

Together, these two factors can carry you through the earlier sections of the game and have become something of a staple in the Elden Ring community.

How to get the Rock Sling

The Rock Sling Sorcery is located within a chest, in a cellar north of the Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid. There is a shortcut to get to this area of Caelid, however, meaning you can actually pick up the spell much earlier (just make sure you evade most of the enemies on the way to the spell as these will likely be past your current level).

Travel to the flooded ruins directly north of the Seaside Ruins Site Of Grace in Limgrave. This is usually south of the Flying Dragon Agheel boss. Amongst the stone ruins in this area, there will be a set of stairs leading downward. Travel down them and open the chest behind the back wall to get transported to Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid.

From here, evade the enemies in the cave and travel down, through the southward passageway. Continue forward, past the Site Of Grace and leave the cave. Now, travel southwest towards the Street of Sages Ruins. Once you get to the ruins, turn northwest towards another downward flight of stairs which lead into a tunnel.

The Rock Sling Sorcery is located inside a chest within the tunnel.

Carian Slicer

The Carian Slicer is cheap to cast and fast enough to be a solid melee spell armament choice. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Carian Sorcery.

Carian Sorcery. Cost: 4 FP, 22 Stamina.

4 FP, 22 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 14.

The Carian Slicer is another magical armament like Adula's Moonblade. It also summons a magic blade but this one does not inflict Frost build-up and has a much shorter range. The bonus to this Sorcery, however, is it has an incredibly low FP cost and is also very quick to cast.

This spell deals magic damage and can be buffed by the Carian Glintstone Staff for a +15%. Overall, it has an incredibly high damage output per FP used and can even be used as a melee replacement for spellcasters due to the low usability cost and stat requirement.

If you would rather have something with further range at a cost to speed, you can try out some of the other Carian Sorceries, like the Carian Greatsword which is also effective.

How to get the Carian Slicer

You can buy the Carian Slicer Sorcery for 1,500 Runes from any of the Sorcery-selling NPCs (like Miriel, Sellen or Seluvis) after giving them the Royal House Scroll. To get the Scroll, travel to the Agheel Lake South Site Of Grace in southern Limgrave and walk east until you come across an encampment of enemies. There will be a few large rocks in which mage enemies will fire spells at you. Climb atop the east-facing ruin and loot the body next to the mage enemy for the scroll.

Night Comet

The Night Comet is one of the few invisible spells in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Spell type: Night Sorcery.

Night Sorcery. Cost: 21 FP, 30 Stamina.

21 FP, 30 Stamina. Requirements: Intelligence 38.

The Night Comet is like the Comet Azur's stealthy rogue cousin. With this spell, you can sling a magic comet at enemies which is semi-invisible. This means that unlike the Comet Azur, enemies won't dodge the spell. This is especially handy in fights against enemies like Malenia who are notorious for their dodge moves.

When paired with the Staff of Loss, you can recieve a +30% buff to the spell's effectiveness in combat along with any other invisibility sorceries. The Night Comet can be charged for a stronger attack also and has a substantial range.

The spell can also be chain-cast and can be cast a lot quicker than other charged spells. Unfortunately, or pehaps thankfully, the invisibility aspect does not carry over to PvE, so opposing players should be able to dodge the cast.

How to get the Night Comet

The Night Comet Sorcery is located within a chest in the centre of Sellia, Town of Sorcery in eastern Caelid. The chest is behind a magical barrier which you'll have to break first. To do so, use Torrent to climb atop the buildings in the town and light two stone beacons above. One beakon is located atop the tallest building northwest and the other southwest.

That rounds off our guide to the best Sorceries in Elden Ring and where to get them. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks see our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.