Palworld: Best Pals for Lumbering

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld

A screenshot of an Eikthyrdeer in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Lumbering? As soon as you get started base building in Palworld, wood becomes a vital resource. You'll need it for everything, and since it's hard work to chop down all those trees yourself, why not enlist some Pals for the job?

Any Pal with Lumbering Work Suitability will serve you well at bringing down trees and ensuring that you're never lacking in carpentry materials, but some Pals are hardier wood-gatherers than others. Here's the complete rundown on the best Pals with the Lumbering skill.

Best Palworld Lumbering Pals

Bushi, Wumpo, Wumpo Botan, and Warsect are the four Pals with a Level 3 in Lumbering Work Suitability, and they're undoubtedly the most efficient lumberers in the game.

However, they're fairly stong Pals that you won't have access to until Palworld's mid-game. In the meantime, Eikthyrdeer will pick up the slack with a solid Level 2 Lumbering Work Suitability. This Pal's only skill is in Lumbering, so literally all it will do at your base is charge away at trees. Even better, you can catch an Eikthydeer fairly early and build an Eikthydeer saddle at Technology Level 12. This purple elk makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld's early to mid-game, so you honestly can't go wrong with capturing a few for both wood-gathering and riding.

All Palworld Lumbering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Lumbering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island
Eikthyrdeer 037 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
Eikthyrdeer Terra 037b 2 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Arsox 042 1 Deep Bamboo Thicket
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
Cawgnito 044 1 Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Deep Bamboo Thicket
Robinquill 048 1 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Robinquill Terra 048 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Gorirat 049 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian,
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Elizabee 051 1 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Univolt 056 1 Deep Bamboo Thicket
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Pyrin 058 1 Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Pyrin Noct 058b 1 Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Reindrix 059 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Dinossom 064 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Desolate Church
Dinossom Lux 064b 2 PIDF Tower Entrance
Duneshelter
Bushi 072 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Elphidran 080 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Elphidran Aqua 080b 2 N/A (only available via breeding)
Cryolinx 083 2 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Blazehowl 084 2 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
Blazehowl Noct 084b 2 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
Mammorest 090 2 Plateau of Beginnings
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Mammorest Cryst 090b 2 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo 091 3 Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo Botan 091b 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Warsect 092 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fenglope 093 2 Ascetic Falls
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Menasting 099 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Grizzbolt 103 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Paladius 108 2 Deep Sand Dunes
Necromus 109 2 Deep Sand Dunes

That's all for our look at which Pals excel at Lumbering. We've got plenty more intel on Work Suitability and base building in Palworld, so be sure to bookmark out complete list of all Pals in Palworld. If you're keen on reading up on other Work Suitability skills, take a gander at our guides regarding the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering. Happy crafting!

