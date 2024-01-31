Palworld: Best Pals for Lumbering
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Lumbering? As soon as you get started base building in Palworld, wood becomes a vital resource. You'll need it for everything, and since it's hard work to chop down all those trees yourself, why not enlist some Pals for the job?
Any Pal with Lumbering Work Suitability will serve you well at bringing down trees and ensuring that you're never lacking in carpentry materials, but some Pals are hardier wood-gatherers than others. Here's the complete rundown on the best Pals with the Lumbering skill.
Best Palworld Lumbering Pals
Bushi, Wumpo, Wumpo Botan, and Warsect are the four Pals with a Level 3 in Lumbering Work Suitability, and they're undoubtedly the most efficient lumberers in the game.
However, they're fairly stong Pals that you won't have access to until Palworld's mid-game. In the meantime, Eikthyrdeer will pick up the slack with a solid Level 2 Lumbering Work Suitability. This Pal's only skill is in Lumbering, so literally all it will do at your base is charge away at trees. Even better, you can catch an Eikthydeer fairly early and build an Eikthydeer saddle at Technology Level 12. This purple elk makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld's early to mid-game, so you honestly can't go wrong with capturing a few for both wood-gathering and riding.
All Palworld Lumbering Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Lumbering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Lifmunk
|004
|1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Mossanda
|033
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|2
|Eastern Wind Island
|Eikthyrdeer
|037
|2
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|037b
|2
|No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Arsox
|042
|1
|Deep Bamboo Thicket
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
|Cawgnito
|044
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Deep Bamboo Thicket
|Robinquill
|048
|1
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Robinquill Terra
|048
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Gorirat
|049
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian,
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Beegarde
|050
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|1
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Univolt
|056
|1
|Deep Bamboo Thicket
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Pyrin
|058
|1
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Pyrin Noct
|058b
|1
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Reindrix
|059
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
|Dinossom
|064
|2
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Desolate Church
|Dinossom Lux
|064b
|2
|PIDF Tower Entrance
Duneshelter
|Bushi
|072
|3
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Verdash
|077
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Elphidran
|080
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Elphidran Aqua
|080b
|2
|N/A (only available via breeding)
|Cryolinx
|083
|2
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Blazehowl
|084
|2
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
|Blazehowl Noct
|084b
|2
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
|Mammorest
|090
|2
|Plateau of Beginnings
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Mammorest Cryst
|090b
|2
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo
|091
|3
|Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Fenglope
|093
|2
|Ascetic Falls
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
|Menasting
|099
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Grizzbolt
|103
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Paladius
|108
|2
|Deep Sand Dunes
|Necromus
|109
|2
|Deep Sand Dunes
That's all for our look at which Pals excel at Lumbering. We've got plenty more intel on Work Suitability and base building in Palworld, so be sure to bookmark out complete list of all Pals in Palworld. If you're keen on reading up on other Work Suitability skills, take a gander at our guides regarding the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering. Happy crafting!