Palworld: Best Pals for Lumbering

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Lumbering? As soon as you get started base building in Palworld, wood becomes a vital resource. You'll need it for everything, and since it's hard work to chop down all those trees yourself, why not enlist some Pals for the job?

Any Pal with Lumbering Work Suitability will serve you well at bringing down trees and ensuring that you're never lacking in carpentry materials, but some Pals are hardier wood-gatherers than others. Here's the complete rundown on the best Pals with the Lumbering skill.

Best Palworld Lumbering Pals

Bushi, Wumpo, Wumpo Botan, and Warsect are the four Pals with a Level 3 in Lumbering Work Suitability, and they're undoubtedly the most efficient lumberers in the game.

However, they're fairly stong Pals that you won't have access to until Palworld's mid-game. In the meantime, Eikthyrdeer will pick up the slack with a solid Level 2 Lumbering Work Suitability. This Pal's only skill is in Lumbering, so literally all it will do at your base is charge away at trees. Even better, you can catch an Eikthydeer fairly early and build an Eikthydeer saddle at Technology Level 12. This purple elk makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld's early to mid-game, so you honestly can't go wrong with capturing a few for both wood-gathering and riding.

All Palworld Lumbering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Lumbering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island Eikthyrdeer 037 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Fort Ruins

Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Eikthyrdeer Terra 037b 2 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Arsox 042 1 Deep Bamboo Thicket

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasle Hill Cawgnito 044 1 Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Deep Bamboo Thicket Robinquill 048 1 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill Robinquill Terra 048 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Gorirat 049 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian,

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 1 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Univolt 056 1 Deep Bamboo Thicket

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Pyrin 058 1 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Pyrin Noct 058b 1 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Beach of Everlasting Summer Reindrix 059 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake Dinossom 064 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Desolate Church Dinossom Lux 064b 2 PIDF Tower Entrance

Duneshelter Bushi 072 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Elphidran 080 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Elphidran Aqua 080b 2 N/A (only available via breeding) Cryolinx 083 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Blazehowl 084 2 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Ruined Fortress City Blazehowl Noct 084b 2 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Ruined Fortress City Mammorest 090 2 Plateau of Beginnings

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Mammorest Cryst 090b 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Wumpo 091 3 Unthawable Lake

Land of Absolute Zero Wumpo Botan 091b 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 092 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Fenglope 093 2 Ascetic Falls

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Menasting 099 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Grizzbolt 103 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Paladius 108 2 Deep Sand Dunes Necromus 109 2 Deep Sand Dunes

That's all for our look at which Pals excel at Lumbering. We've got plenty more intel on Work Suitability and base building in Palworld, so be sure to bookmark out complete list of all Pals in Palworld. If you're keen on reading up on other Work Suitability skills, take a gander at our guides regarding the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering. Happy crafting!