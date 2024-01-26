Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Farming? Farming is one of the more unusual Work Suitability skills in Palworld. Pals who possess skill in Farming can produce specific resources when you put them to work in your base, such as Honey, Gold Coins, and Milk.

It's a matter of trial and error to figure out which Pal is capable of Farming which items. If you'd rather not waste any time experimenting yourself, we've got your back. Read on for a description of our favourite Farming Pals, as well as a list of all Palworld Pals with the Farming Work Suitability skill and where to catch them.

Best Palworld Farming Pals

Vixy is my personal favourite Farming Pal. Vixy can drop three different items while Farming in your base - Arrows, Gold Coins, and Pal Sheres. This makes the fluffy dog-like Pal very useful, especially in Palworld's early game when you might be short on Pal Spheres.

That said, Work Suitability skills in Palworld go up to Level 4, but Farming is unique. All Pals who have Farming only have it at Level 1. This means that technically, all pals all equal in this arena, and the matter of choosing "best" Pals for Farming comes down to your need for the items they drop with their Farming skill.

Aside from Vixy, other preferred Farming Pals of mine include Mozzarina, who is the only pal to drop Milk, a vital ingredient that can eventually be used to make Cake, which is needed for breeding pals. And then there's Flambelle, who drops Flame Organs, which are useful for building the Fire Bow and Fire Arrows.

All Palworld Farming Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Farming Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, the items they drop via Farming, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, we've listed more specific instructions, including nearby dungeons where you'll have to venture to find the Pal.

Pal No. Farming Drop Location Lamball 001 Wool Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Fort Ruins Chikipi 003 Egg Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Vixy 014 Gold Coins, Arrows, Pal Spheres Desolate Church

Small Settlement

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Cremis 018 Wool Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Mau 024 Gold Coins Any dungeon Mau Cryst 024b Gold Coins No Man's Trail

Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake Mozzarina 029 Milk Sacred Realm of the Swordmaster

Ascetic Falls

Sacred Realm of the Thunder Dragon Woolipop 034 Cotton Candy Sacred Realm of the Swordmaster

Ravine Entrance

Sacred Realm of the Thunder Dragon Caprity 035 Red Berries Fort Ruins

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Small Settlement Melpaca 036 Wool Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Ravine Entrance Beegarde 050 Honey Gobfin's Turf

Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Mount Flopie Summit Flambelle 070 Flame Organ Sealed Realm of the Swift

Foot of the Volcano

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Sibelyx 079 High Quality Cloth Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero

With this advice, hopefully you'll be able to put your Pals to work Farming and get the drops you need. If you're looking for further details on Pals and their skill proficiencies, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. For the most user-friendly Pals in the beginning of the game, refer to our guide to the best starter Pals. And for a rundown of the hardest workers in Palworld, we have a guide on the best base Pals.