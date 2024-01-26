Best Pals for Farming in Palworld
Here are our picks for the best Farming Pals in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Farming? Farming is one of the more unusual Work Suitability skills in Palworld. Pals who possess skill in Farming can produce specific resources when you put them to work in your base, such as Honey, Gold Coins, and Milk.
It's a matter of trial and error to figure out which Pal is capable of Farming which items. If you'd rather not waste any time experimenting yourself, we've got your back. Read on for a description of our favourite Farming Pals, as well as a list of all Palworld Pals with the Farming Work Suitability skill and where to catch them.
Best Palworld Farming Pals
Vixy is my personal favourite Farming Pal. Vixy can drop three different items while Farming in your base - Arrows, Gold Coins, and Pal Sheres. This makes the fluffy dog-like Pal very useful, especially in Palworld's early game when you might be short on Pal Spheres.
That said, Work Suitability skills in Palworld go up to Level 4, but Farming is unique. All Pals who have Farming only have it at Level 1. This means that technically, all pals all equal in this arena, and the matter of choosing "best" Pals for Farming comes down to your need for the items they drop with their Farming skill.
Aside from Vixy, other preferred Farming Pals of mine include Mozzarina, who is the only pal to drop Milk, a vital ingredient that can eventually be used to make Cake, which is needed for breeding pals. And then there's Flambelle, who drops Flame Organs, which are useful for building the Fire Bow and Fire Arrows.
All Palworld Farming Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Farming Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, the items they drop via Farming, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, we've listed more specific instructions, including nearby dungeons where you'll have to venture to find the Pal.
|Pal
|No.
|Farming Drop
|Location
|Lamball
|001
|Wool
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
|Chikipi
|003
|Egg
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Vixy
|014
|Gold Coins, Arrows, Pal Spheres
|Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Cremis
|018
|Wool
|Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Mau
|024
|Gold Coins
|Any dungeon
|Mau Cryst
|024b
|Gold Coins
|No Man's Trail
Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
|Mozzarina
|029
|Milk
|Sacred Realm of the Swordmaster
Ascetic Falls
Sacred Realm of the Thunder Dragon
|Woolipop
|034
|Cotton Candy
|Sacred Realm of the Swordmaster
Ravine Entrance
Sacred Realm of the Thunder Dragon
|Caprity
|035
|Red Berries
|Fort Ruins
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Small Settlement
|Melpaca
|036
|Wool
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Ravine Entrance
|Beegarde
|050
|Honey
|Gobfin's Turf
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Mount Flopie Summit
|Flambelle
|070
|Flame Organ
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Foot of the Volcano
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Sibelyx
|079
|High Quality Cloth
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
With this advice, hopefully you'll be able to put your Pals to work Farming and get the drops you need. If you're looking for further details on Pals and their skill proficiencies, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. For the most user-friendly Pals in the beginning of the game, refer to our guide to the best starter Pals. And for a rundown of the hardest workers in Palworld, we have a guide on the best base Pals.