Wondering if you can move your base in Palworld? A few hours into Palworld and your base is bound to be a bustling hive of activity, with Pals running to and fro and a whole lot of resource harvesting going on. But if you've built your base near the starting area on the Plateau of Beginnings, things might get a little crowded before long.

As you progress further into the wilds of the Palpagos Islands, you may run into numerous plots of land suitable for a new home of operations. Here's everything you need to know about moving your base in Palworld, including some tips on making the move as smooth as possible.

Can you move your base in Palworld?

You can indeed move your base in Palworld - as long as you move your Palbox. However, there's no instant way to transport all of your structures without rolling your sleeves up and getting to work rebuilding.

The first thing you should do when moving your base is to find an area for relocation. A flat, open surface with plenty of room is best, since as your base expands with more and more structures, you'll want plenty of space for Pals to manoeuvre. You'll also need to be close to key resources like wood, ore, and food, and ideally a Great Eagle Statue will be nearby.

Once you've found the perfect spot for relocation, it's time to lug all of your stuff from your first base to your second. If your starting base is Level 10, this process should be easy, since you'll have unlocked the ability to build another Palbox in whatever location you desire - meaning you can have two bases at the same time. You can fast travel between Palboxes, so the moving process will be quite speedy. If your starting base isn't level 10, you'll have to rely on that Great Eagle Statue for fast travel purposes.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Now, you'll need to diassemble the buildings of your base and set up shop in the new area. The first thing to take down is your Palbox. An easy way to do this is to open the Palworld Map and mouse over your starting base, then hit "V" to activate the Dismantle this Base option. You can also do this if you press "C" while in the Build Menu to enter Diassembly Mode, but you'll need to be standing next to your Palbox to do so. In either case, a prompt will appear telling you that some structures will be diassembled while others won't, and Pals will be stored in your virtual Palbox inventory.

Essentially, this means that structures that require placement within a base, like the Egg Incubator, will be disassembled. Other structures that can be built anywhere, like your house, bed, storage crates, and crafting stations, will remain. You'll have to disassemble those by hand if you want to totally tear down every last remnant of your starting base. Keep in mind that when you diassemble structures, the resources will go back into your inventory, so just be aware of the weight you're carrying if you don't want to suddenly be slowed down.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once your Palbox is diassembled, you can head to your new plot of land, rebuild your Palbox, and start the business of rebuilding. A simple way to make the rebuilding process steamlined, especially if you're juggling lots of resources that you need to transport between two points, is to build a large number of Wooden Chests in your new plot of land. Once this is done, you can load yourself up with crafting materials at the remnants of your old base, fast travel to your new one, and store these commodities within your Wooden Chests. It'll take some time, but pretty soon you'll have everything neat and tidy and ready for unpacking - just like a move in real-life, really.

That wraps up our advice on moving your base in Palworld. If you're interested in some of the precious resources that you might have to move between bases, we've got complete rundowns on how to farm Leather, how to get Palfluids, and how to acquire High Quality Oil in Palworld. We also have a list of the best starter Pals and an array of tips and tricks to help ease you into your Palworld survival experience.