Wondering where to get High Quality Oil in Palworld? High Quality Oil is one of the most useful resources in Palworld primarily because it is needed to make Polymer. In turn, this is used to make some of the best weapons in Palworld like the Double-barreled Shotgun, the Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher and more.

Getting yourself a steady supply of High Quality Oil in Palworld will require you to hunt specific Pals. Read here for a list of all Pals that produce the oil and which you should prioritise for the biggest chance of success.

Which Pals drop High Quality Oil in Palworld?

The following Pals have a chance to drop High Quality Oil when defeated in combat:

Digtoise

Dumud

Elphidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Jormuntide Ignis

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the listed above, Mammorest and Relaxaurus will usually yield the most oil per battle (around three each). These Pals are a lot more formidable than the rest, however, so you'll need to have your weapons and Pals at the ready. The Relaxaurus is weak against Electric and Ice types and I found particular luck finding pairs of them around The Ascetic Falls waypoint, west of the spawning area.

Alternatively, you can farm Woolipop for one oil apiece. These are a lot easier to take down and are plentiful around the Ravine Entrance waypoint, within the Bamboo Groves.

What is High Quality Oil used for in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

High Quality Oil is needed for the following crafting recipes in Palworld:

Musket: Requires level 21 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 21 to unlock recipe. Makeshift Handgun: Requires level 25 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 25 to unlock recipe. Handgun: Requires level 29 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 29 to unlock recipe. Production Assembly Line II: Requires level 32 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 32 to unlock recipe. Witch Cauldron: Requires level 32 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 32 to unlock recipe. Polymer: Requires level 33 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 33 to unlock recipe. Circuit Board: Requires level 35 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 35 to unlock recipe. Single-shot Rifle: Requires level 36 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 36 to unlock recipe. Double-barreled Shotgun: Requires level 39 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 39 to unlock recipe. Pump-action Shotgun: Requires level 42 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 42 to unlock recipe. Electric Furnace: Requires level 44 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 44 to unlock recipe. Assault Rifle: Requires level 45 to unlock recipe.

Requires level 45 to unlock recipe. Rocket Launcher: Requires level 49 to unlock recipe.

That rounds off our guide to getting High Quality Oil Palworld. Now you should be all set to build some of the better weapons in the game. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.