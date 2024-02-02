Want to know how to get Bones in Palworld? Bones are used in Palworld for crafting medicine for sick Pals, and you'll also need them if you want to construct a Mega Glider.

It might seem a tad morbid, but the best way to get Bones is to defeat Pals in the wild. That's right, harvest the Bones of your enemies, and then put them to good use by healing the Pals that you truly care about! We've listed the Pals who regularly drop Bones below, as well as a few strategies in Palworld's early game for items that you'll want to work towards crafting first.

What Palworld Pals drop Bones?

These are the Pals we've found thus far who have a chance to drop Bones if you defeat them. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

Anubis

Bushi

Cawgnito

Gorirat

Loupmoon

Maraith

Rushoar

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cryst

Verdash

Vixy

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Bone farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

If you're in need of Bones in Palworld's early hours, it's best to hunt Rushoar and Vixy, two pals that are located near the Small Settlement, which isn't far from the Plateau of Beginnings. If you wander the foothills and cliffsides north and south of the settlement, you should run into either before too long, and it's worth catching one of each.

Rushoar - who is an aggressive Pal that attacks on sight - certainly isn't one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, but is nevertheless an easily accesible steed during the early game, with the Rushoar Saddle unlocking at Technology Level 6. Rushoar also drops Leather, which you'll need for crafting saddles and armour, and boasts a Level 1 Work Suitability in Mining. Meanwhile, Vixy has a Level 1 in both Gathering and Farming, and is another decent starter Pal for base tasks.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Conveniently, the Small Settlement is also home to a Wandering Merchant who sells Bones for 100 Gold Coins. If you don't feel like running around defeating Pals for their Bones, you can always purchase a load all at once here.

Once you have Bones at your disposal, you'll probably first use them to craft medicine for Pals who are suffering from physical ailments like Ulcer, or low SAN (Sanity) ailments like Depressed. You'll need at least the Medieval Medicine Workbench, which unlocks at Technology Level 12, to begin crafting medicine like Medical Supplies and High Grade Medical Supplies.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you want to automate the medicine making process, it's necessary to have an array of Pals at your base who are capable at the Medicine Production Work Suitability skill. Lifemunk, Flopie, Robinquill, and Loveander are all good choices in Palworld's early game.

Once you're accustomed to using Bones for medicine crafting, your next major project that requires Bones will probably be the Mega Glider, which becomes available at Technology Level 18. This elevated version of the glider is superior to the starting Normal Parachute, and will be immensely useful as you continue to navigate the cliffs and valleys of the Palpagos Islands.

And that's it for getting Bones in Palworld. For a full rundown of all of the furry friends in Palworld, check out our list of the best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them. For newbies, we've got a list of the best starter Pals and a useful selection of tips and tricks to assist you as you make the Palpagos Islands your home.