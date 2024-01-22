Palworld: How to get Leather

Want to know how to get Leather in Palworld? Leather is a vital crafting material in Palworld that you'll need if you want to build armour and saddles for your character. It's not too difficult to stockpile Leather as soon as you start playing Palworld, but you'll also need to venture beyond your starting area and get your feet wet by taking out some Pals.

If you're wondering where you should get started when it comes to farming Leather, you're in the right place. We've listed the Pals who regularly drop Leather in Palworld, as well as some strategies for farming and crafting Leather items in Palworld's early game.

What Palworld Pals drop Leather?

These are the Pals we've found thus far who have a chance to drop Leather if you defeat them.

Chillet

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Fenglope

Foxparks

Fuack

Fuddler

Galeclaw

Gorirat

Grizzbolt

Incineram

Incineram Noct

Katress

Mammorest

Mammorest Cryst

Melpaca

Mossanda

Mossanda Lux

Nox

Nitewing

Pyrin

Pyrin Noct

Reindrix

Ribbuny

Rooby

Rushoar

Tombat

Univolt

Verdash

Vixy

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Leather farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

If you want to acquire Leather as quickly as possible, there are a few Pals you'll want to hunt as soon as you've built your main base.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Foxparks and Melpacas both drop Leather and are close to your starting zone. Head over to the Grassy Behemoth Hills, which are just to the northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings. While Melpacas are a little rarer to come across, you're sure to sight more than a few Foxparks the first time you run through these hills, so get started farming them to acquire some Leather drops fast. Even better, capture both a Melpacas and a Foxpark with a Pal Sphere and get these new friends to fight for you on your Leather-gathering quest.

If you're in a pinch and need more Leather quickly, then you can always purchase some in the Small Settlement, which is the closest area to your starting location with shops. Head west of the Plauteau of Beginnings and you'll find the Small Settlement in an arid biome along with a Fast Travel point. Once there, you can speak with the Wandering Merchant to purchase Leather, along with other useful goods like Red Berries and Wheat. Keep in mind that you'll need 150 Gold Coins to make a purchase. You can occasionally find Gold Coins in chests scattered around the world, and from defeating other Pals, such as Direhowls.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

While you're in the Small Settlement, you may also want to search the surrounding area for the warthog-esque Rushoar. These Pals hang out in the vicinity and are aggressive - you'll know when you've run into one, since Palworld's battle music will kick in as these hogs use their Reckless Charge ability to attempt to knock you over. Farm them for some more Leather, and be sure to capture one while you're at it.

Once you've unlocked the Pal Gear Workbench on your Ancient Technology Tree, you can make good use of the Leather you've gathered if you've also managed to catch either a Meplacas or a Rushoar. At level 6, the Rushoar Saddle blueprint will be unlocked in your Ancient Technology tree. Build it with the leather you've stockpiled, and and now you'll be able to ride atop your Rushoar and navigate the wilds just a little bit easier. At level 7, the Melpaca Saddle will unlock, letting you switch your steedup from a hog to an alpaca.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

And that's it for getting Leather in Palworld. If you're interested in a more comprehensive rundown on all of the cuddly creatures available for capture, then check out our guide to the best Pals in Palworld and how to catch them. We also have a list of the Best starter Pals and a selection of Palworld tips and tricks to help you thrive on your monster catching and survival adventure.