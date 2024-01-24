Want to know which mounts in Palworld are the fastest? There's nothing like building a saddle and mounting a Pal in Palworld for the first time. Suddenly, the world opens up to you with a degree of swiftness like never before, and dashing across the map to unlock new Fast Travel points is much easier than it previously was.

With a variety of Pals to mount - some of them a wee bit slow - finding a suitable steed is a long process. Never fear; we've got you covered with our top picks for the fastest ground, swimming, and flying Palworld mounts. We'll also discuss mount options that are pertinent to Palworld's early, mid, and late game stages.

Fastest Palworld ground mounts

The fastest Palworld mounts specialising in ground traversal that we've found so far are the Pyrin (saddle available at Technology Level 30), and their Dark element variant, Pyrin Noct (Technology Level 33).

There are several easier-to-obtain ground mounts that you'll run into prior to tackling Pyrins. These include the following, listed in the order that their saddles become available:

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Univolt

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Fenglope

Rayhound

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of this list, my favourite option for the early to mid-game is the Eikthyrdeer. You can build an Eikthyrdeer saddle at Technology Level 12, and not only do these purple elk sport a striking design, but they also gallop through the overworld with the greatest of ease. Antler Uppercut, a superb skill that makes you run even faster, is also great for demolishing enemy Pals in your line of sight. Once you unlock Technology Level 25, you should capitalise on the opportunity to build the Eikthyrdeer Terra saddle. The Eikthyrdeer Terra is a Ground element variant that's even faster than the regular Eikthydeer and can double jump, making your land traversals even swifter.

If you prefer the idea of riding atop a fast-moving wolf, the Direhowl (saddle available at Technology Level 9) is another fine ground steed that's technically available earlier. You may also want to trade the Eikthydeer for the Univolt (Technology Level 14), the Fenglope (Technology Level 26), and the Rayhound (Technology Level 26) as you level up into Palworld's mid-game.

Fastest Palworld swimming mounts

The kings of Palworld swimmers are the Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis. These water serpents are not only extremely fast, but they also boast stellar abilities, including Dragon Cannons that'll wreck anything in your way. You'll need to wait until Technology Level 39 and Technology Level 43 to unlock the ability to craft their saddles.

In Palworld's early to mid game, I've alternated between the following two options, both of which are supremely useful for travelling along shorelines to farm an ongoing supply of Pal Fluids:

Surfent

Chillen

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Surfent has an unlockable saddle at Technology Level 10, and Chillet becomes rideable at Technology Level 13. Both are floppy bags of slowness on land, but they cut through the water like butter and make the process of island-hopping much more enjoyable. Surfent struck me as slightly faster on long-distance swims, but Chillet is a more well-rounded choice, packing speed and power in a cuddly frame. Chillet is also an Level 11 boss you can encounter on the Windswept Hills, making it a natural choice for an early fast mount.

Fastest Palworld flying mounts

Sky traversal opens up a whole new arena in Palworld, making the entire world of the Palpagos Islands your oyster. And these skies are dominated by Jetragon, a legendary pal who's undoubtedly the game's fastest flying mount, and possibly the fastest Palworld mount in general. Defeating this beast is pure endgame content, and in order to ride Jetdragon properly, you technically won't be looking for a saddle on the Technology tree - you'll need Jetdragon's Missile Launcher, which unlocks at Technology Level 50. Get it for the chance to fire rockets from atop Jetdragon's back, making you the equivalent of an endboss.

Prior to challenging Jetragon, you can take to the skies a bit earlier with the following flying mounts:

Nitewing

Vanwyrm

Helzephyr

Beakon

Ragnahawk

Frostallion

Your first flying saddle unlocks at Technology Level 15 with Nitewing, which is the speediest option in Palworld's early hours. With their Tornado Attack and Wind Cutter abilities, Nitewings are also great at blasting away land-dwelling Pals, and will remain dependable and respectable steeds until your level reaches the mid-20s.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once you hit Technology Level 21, you'll unlock a saddle for Vanwyrm, which beats Nitewing ever so slightly in the speed department and delivers a potent blend of Fire and Dark-based attacks to all contenders. Vanwyrm's my personal favourite, but if you're interested in increasing speed and power, go for Helzephyr (saddle available at Technology Level 33), Beakon (Technology Level 34), and finally Ragnahawk (Technology Level 37).

Last but certainly not least, there's also Frostallion, a legendary pegasus-esque Pal that isn't ridable until Technology Level 48 and is a tough boss - though Jetragon is tougher.

That finishes our rundown of the fastest Palworld mounts. If you'd like a more comprehensive list of Palpagos Islands residents, see our guide to best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them. If you're just getting your feet wet in Palworld, we also have a guide to the best starter Pals and a list of tips and tricks to get you started on your monster-catching survival adventure.