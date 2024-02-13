Looking for the best Palworld base locations? Building a defensive base is an important part of Palworld. You'll frequently experience raids of enemies looking to crash into your home and cause chaos. As such, you want to make sure you build your base in a defensive position with access to plenty of resources.

Below we've shortlisted the best base locations in Palworld based on their defensive positions and access to resources like Coal, High-Quality Pal Oil and more. See below for our top picks and a rundown of what to look out for when deciding which map region to settle in.

In this guide, we've organised the best Palworld bases into the following categories:

Best bases in Palworld: map locations

The following image is a key outline of where you can find the best base locations in Palworld. Below we've gone through each location and specified why it's worth building there and what kind of natural resources you can get nearby. The numbers in this list don't equate to a ranking value but rather the position they appear on the map.

Map image of the best base locations in Palworld, numbered | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

1. Best beginner base location

The Plateau of Beginnings | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

Location: Plateau of Beginnings

Plateau of Beginnings Resources: Flame Organs, Wool, Eggs, Pal Fluids, Ore, Paldium Fragment

Flame Organs, Wool, Eggs, Pal Fluids, Ore, Paldium Fragment Defence: High (surrounded by a clifface)

High (surrounded by a clifface) Level recommendation: 1-15

There is a reason why Palworld first places you within the Windswept Plateau when you start a new game. It is a fairly easy base to defend due to its location on a cliffside and it is surrounded by natural resources like Paldium Fragment Ore, regular Ore deposits and Pals.

Of the Pals that spawn nearby, there are usually 3-4 Foxparks every time you load in. Hunting these is a great way to get Leather and Flame Organs early on, which are in turn needed to craft several early weapons like Fire Arrows.

Although you may be eager to immediately explore the surrounding areas in Palworld, it's a fantastic option to set up base here for levels 1-15 until you gain access to more building specs and rarer Pals which will allow you to adventure into tougher regions.

2. Best base for Coal

South of the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance, a great Coal farming spot in Palworld | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

Location: South of the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance

South of the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance Resources: Coal, Ore, Beegarde Pals, Honey, Mossanda Pals, Regular Ores

Coal, Ore, Beegarde Pals, Honey, Mossanda Pals, Regular Ores Defence: High (on top of a cliff)

High (on top of a cliff) Level recommendation: 20-30

As per our Palworld Coal guide, the Sealed Realm of the Guardian is home to some seriously good Coal deposits. Once such deposit, south of the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance and on top of a large cliff, sits 6 Coal Ores as well as 8 regular Ores, making it a great farming spot. It's a bit of a trek and the closest waypoint is either the Tower or Sealed Realm previously mentioned, meaning it's additionally a good place to have a Palbox and additional fast travel point.

Due to its high altitude, it's fairly easy to defend and you'll only ever get a few pesky Free Pal Alliance officers brave enough to go that far into the cliffs. Just below the cliffs, Beegarde and Elizabee Pals are known to spawn, so you can additionally use the site to farm Honey.

3. Best base for High Quality Pal Oil

The Ascetic Falls waypoint | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

Location: Ascetic Falls

Ascetic Falls Resources: Relaxaurus, High Quality Pal Oil, Ribunny

Relaxaurus, High Quality Pal Oil, Ribunny Defence: Medium (next to hills and a waterfall edge)

Medium (next to hills and a waterfall edge) Level recommendation: 10-20

Some of the best Pals to farm for High Quality Pal Oil are Relaxaurus Pals, which are common around the Ascetic Falls waypoint. I usually find pairs of them wandering around, usually around 4 at once which respawn after travelling around the map or after dying and respawning yourself. You can usually yield around 2-3 High Quality Pal Oil per Pal. In addition, the natural beauty of the waterfall is a nice backdrop to any base and provides defensive coverage on one side.

If you'd rather be tactical about your fast travel points, you can also hunt Digitoise Pals for Pal Oil south of the Duneshelter. As this northern contininet doesn't have easy access to many respawn points or waypoints, it's a tactical place to put a Palbox if you want to return there with ease.

4. Best base for Ancient Civilization Parts

The Fort Ruins Waypoint | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

Location: Fort Ruins

Fort Ruins Resources: Ancient Civilization Parts, Ore, Paldium Fragment Ores

Ancient Civilization Parts, Ore, Paldium Fragment Ores Defence: Medium (can use the castle's defensive walls)

Medium (can use the castle's defensive walls) Level recommendation: 1-15

There are four main ways to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld. These are defeat or capture Alphas, dungeon bosses, Lucky Pals or from looting rare chests throughout the world. From our interactive map, you can see the locations of all alphas and dungeons in Palworld.

The easiest alpha to take on in Palworld is the level 11 Chillet near the Fort Ruins waypoint. I found that after capturing or defeating this alpha, it usually respawns after an hour in real time. For this reason, we recommend setting up a base at the Fort Ruins and farming the poor Chillet for a steady supply of Ancient Civilization Parts for as little effort as possible.

Remember, you can get the parts from either capturing or defeating the Pal, so feel free to get yourself a mini army of Chillet Pals in the process and keep a supply of Fire Pals in your team to make the farming process easier. Chillet Pals are both Ice and Dragon type Pals, meaning, as per our type chart, they are strong against other Dragon and Dark type Pals.

It's worth noting that I secured two Ancient Civilization Parts for defeating the Chillet but this increased to four Ancient Civilization Parts when capturing it instead. You can also get 3 Leather and 3 Precious Pelt loot drops for defeating or capturing this Alpha.

5. Best base for Pal Fluids

The eastern Small Settlement coast | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

Location: East of the Small Settlement

East of the Small Settlement Resources: Pengullet, Celaray, Teaphant, Small Settlement Merchant

Pengullet, Celaray, Teaphant, Small Settlement Merchant Defence: Medium to high (relatively peaceful area, near a cliffside)

Medium to high (relatively peaceful area, near a cliffside) Level recommendation: 1-15

As Pal Fluids are usually dropped by Water Pals, it makes sense to set up a base near a water source where these Pals are plentiful.

Gobfin's Turf is aptly named as it functions as a haven for several Gobfin Pals. You can usually find upwards of 10-15 Gobfin Pals at once, meandering around this shore. This area is not for the faint of heart however, the Gobfins will attack on site, are usually around level 20 upwards and it's easy to get swarmed by a group of them. Additionally, the area is hard to defend and is mostly flat with shallow gulleys of water.

Gobfin's Turf also already has a waypoint which makes it a convenient farming spot. If you want an easier farming spot, we recommend the coastline, directly east of the Small Settlement. Here Celaray, Teaphant and Pengullet Pals spawn, each capable of dropping Pal Fluids. As these are levels 1-15 you'll have an easier time of it and are less likely to get ganged up on.

Additionally, the coastline is backed up onto a cliffside and the area is relatively peaceful. For bonus points, you get a lovely view of the sea monster skeleton on the coastline and visit the Small Settlement Merchant for some goodies.

How to get more bases in Palworld

The Palbox menu in Palworld | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

You can have up to three main bases in Palworld. Main bases have a Palbox, meaning you can fast travel to and from the area and assign base Pals to perform tasks.

You can build wherever you like on the Palworld map, meaning you can have more bases than the allotted three, but you won't be able to use them as fast travel points. For this reason, we suggest building any other structures near waypoints.

To unlock more Palboxes, you need to upgrade your main base level by completing missions at the Palbox. You will unlock bases at levels 1, 10 and 15.

That rounds off our list of the best base locations in Palworld, where to find them and what resources you can get nearby. For more Palworld tips and tricks, see our best Pals guide with a ranked list of the best Pals to catch in the game. We also have a full Pal List with all pal locations listed, if you need to fill out your Paldeck.