How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld

Looking to get a Lucky Pal in Palworld? Lucky Pals are essentially shiny versions of Pals in Palworld. These Lucky Pals are variants of standard Pal species but look larger and emit a sparkle.

Other than the obsessive need to collect every variant possible, Lucky Pals do also provide an additional buff, making them a worthy pursuit. If you'd like to find out more about Lucky Pals and how to catch them in Palworld, see our full explainer below.

How to find Lucky Pals in Palworld

As mentioned, Lucky Pals are bigger, sparkly versions of their namesakes. This means there is a 'Lucky' version of almost every Pal species just waiting to be caught. Unfortunately, these Pals spawn randomly, so it's impossible to preemptively know where they will be.

There are, however, a few key signs to look out for when adventuring and perusing Lucky Pals. The most obvious sign that you're near as Lucky Pal is the wind chime noise they emit. Make sure you have your sound on to catch this. It sounds like a loud twinkling noise.

Secondly, they will have white sparkles surrounding them, as indicated by the image below. This was a Lucky Celaray we caught along the coast near the Fort Ruins waypoint.

If there's a specific Lucky you're after, it's worth travelling to locations where the normal versions of their species are known to spawn. You can check out our Palworld pal locations guide for more details on every Pal's spawn point.

These Pals tend to be harder to catch, so make sure you have a good selection of spheres in your inventory.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Lucky Pal buffs

Other than being a boast-worthy addition to your Palbox, Lucky Pals also receive a Passive 'Lucky' Skill that adds 15% to attack and 15% to work speed. You can also get Ancient Civilisation Parts as a drop when you capture or defeat a Lucky Pal. This is especially useful for crafting higher-quality tools like the Mega Shield.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

That rounds off our guide to getting Lucky Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.