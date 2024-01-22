Wondering how to get Ancient Technology in Palworld? Ancient Technology Points are needed to unlock ancient crafting specs in Palworld such as the Grapple Gun and Egg Incubator. As such, it's worth knowing how to get Ancient Technology Points ahead of time so you can unlock these precious upgrades as soon as possible.

Luckily, we're here to help. Listed below are the steps needed to get both the Ancient Technology Points to unlock crafting recipes and the Ancient Civilisation Parts usually needed to build them.

How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

You'll notice in the Technology tab that the rarer crafting recipes fall into the purple 'Ancient' column. These recipes can only be unlocked with Ancient Technology Points rather than the standard Technology Points you get for levelling up.

Ancient Technbology Points can be obtained by defeating Syndicate bosses. This means the first point you can acquire is by defeating Zoe and Grizzbolt at the first Syndicate tower in the starting area.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

As Grizzvolt is an electric type, we suggest kitting your Pal team out with Ground types as these will deal additional damage. Palworld also has different hitboxes for enemies, meaning you'll deal more damage if you score headshots. As such we recommend directing headshots to Zoe on Grizzbolt's back where possible.

If you're playing solo, it's sure to be a tough fight, but is possible with the correct setup. Try to get past level 10 and make sure you equip a shield for an extra health bar. For more info on how to survive in Palworld, check out our Palworld tips and tricks guide.

Where to get Ancient Civilisation Parts in Palworld

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once you have points to unlock recipes, you'll then need Ancient Civilisation Parts to craft most of the recipes. You can get Ancient Civilisation Parts from defeating regional Alphas.

Alphas are stronger named variants of Pals and will have large a red health bar across the top of the screen when you encounter them. When you run into an Alpha in the wild, its location will be automatically added to your Palworld map, so make sure to check this for any Alphas in the vicinity.

Alphas will put up a strong fight, so make sure you're nicely levelled up and kitted out with a range of weapons. As always, consult the 'Elements' section of your Palworld guidebook to make sure you're equipping the best possible Pals for a fight.

Once you have enough Ancient Civilisation Parts you can make interesting things like the Egg Incubator. Building this is a good priority as it allows you to hatch new Pals from the various eggs you can collect in the world and further build up your Paldeck.

That rounds off our guide to getting Ancient Civilisation Parts and Ancient Technology Points in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more.