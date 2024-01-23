Wondering how to get the Grappling Gun in Palworld? The Grappling Gun is a piece of equipment you can craft in Palworld to make traversal easier. The Grappling Gun essentially tethers itself to nearby terrain and launches the player into the air.

As such, it's a useful crafting recipe to unlock early on in the game, especially if you haven't caught any mount Pals yet to make traversal speedier. To learn how to unlock the Grappling Gun in Palword and how to get the ingredients needed to craft it, see below.

How to unlock the Grappling Gun in Palworld

To make the Grappling Gun in Palworld, you'll need to first unlock the crafting recipe for it. This can be found within the Technology tab, in the purple Ancient Technology section on the right-hand side.

You'll need Ancient Technology points to unlock the recipe. Unlike regular Technology Points that you accrue for levelling up, Ancient Technology points can only be won by defeating Syndicate bosses at towers throughout Palworld.

You'll also need to be at least level 12 to unlock the recipe. Once unlocked, you can build the Grappling Gun at any standard workbench.

How to craft the Grappling Gun in Palworld

Grappling Gun crafting requirements. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

To craft the Grappling Gun, you'll need the following materials:

Paldium Fragment x10: A rich blue ore that can be mined. Usually found around waterways in Palworld or can be collected from the ground in grassy fields. Can also be made at a Crusher on your base from Stone.

A rich blue ore that can be mined. Usually found around waterways in Palworld or can be collected from the ground in grassy fields. Can also be made at a Crusher on your base from Stone. Ingot x10: Can be made at a Primitive Furnace from Ore. Ore can be collected from large copper streaked boulders throughout Palworld.

Can be made at a Primitive Furnace from Ore. Ore can be collected from large copper streaked boulders throughout Palworld. Fiber x30: Can be made by placing Wood inside a Crusher in your base.

Can be made by placing Wood inside a Crusher in your base. Ancient Civilization Parts x1: You can get Ancient Civilization Parts by defeating Alpha Pals throughout Palworld.

How to use the Grappling Gun in Palworld

Player using the Grappling Gun to scale cliffs in Palworld. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

The Grappling Gun can be equipped into one of your four hand slots within the inventory menu. Then you simply need to cycle through your hand objects until the Grappling Gun is equipped and aim it towards the cliff you're trying to move to. This object is best used with a Parachute. That way, if you fall after using the Grappling Gun you can use your Parachute to negate any fall damage.

The standard Grappling Gun has a limited distance it can travel and has a cooldown of 10 seconds. You can invest in a better Grappling Gun that improves these attributes but these require higher player levels as well as the previous Grappling Gun to make. The following are all the Grappling Guns you can unlock in Palworld:

Grappling Gun: Requires level 12 to unlock.

Requires level 12 to unlock. Mega Grappling Gun: Requires level 17 to unlock.

Requires level 17 to unlock. Giga Grappling Gun: Requires level 32 to unlock.

Requires level 32 to unlock. Hyper Grappling Gun: Requires level 47 to unlock.

That rounds off our guide to the Grappling Gun in Palworld. Now, traversal across the massive Palworld map should be a piece of cake. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.