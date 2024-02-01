What is the recommended boss order in Palworld? There are many different bosses scattered across the islands of Palworld, and they don't follow much rhyme or reason a lot of the time. If you've started a new game and noticed a Level 38 Mammorest Alpha Pal near your location, you'll know that sometimes even beginner areas are filled with very powerful bosses.

If you want to know the recommended order in which to take down the various Palworld bosses, you've come to precisely the right place. In this guide, we'll walk you through all 48 bosses in Palworld in order, including both the Alpha Pal bosses and the Syndicate Tower bosses in one handy table of levels and locations, ranging from the lowly Chillet up to the final boss fight in the game against Victor and Shadowbeak.

Palworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair Take a look at the Palworld early access trailer here, if you're one of the handful on Earth who hasn't yet played it.

Palworld boss order

Below we've compiled a table of all the different Palworld boses, ordered by level. Because you can respawn at different starting locations, you may encounter some bosses sooner than others, but if you want to encounter bosses in the right order without jumping ahead, you should follow roughly the order in this table.

Here are all the Palworld bosses in order:

Order Boss Level Type Location 1 Zoe and Grizzbolt 10 Boss Tower Of The Rayne Syndicate 2 Chillet 11 Alpha Pal Windswept Hills 3 Gumoss 11 Alpha Pal Sea Breeze Archipelago 4 Sweepa 11 Alpha Pal Sea Breeze Archipelago 5 Dumud 14 Alpha Pal Ice Wind Island 6 Penking 15 Alpha Pal Windswept Hills 7 Azurobe 17 Alpha Pal Windswept Hills 8 Grintale 17 Alpha Pal Marsh Island 9 Nitewing 18 Alpha Pal Ice Wind Island 10 Broncherry 23 Alpha Pal Sea Breeze Archipelago 11 Bushi 23 Alpha Pal Ascetic Falls 12 Felbat 23 Alpha Pal Forgotten Island 13 Katress 23 Alpha Pal Marsh Island 14 Kingpaca 23 Alpha Pal Windswept Hills 15 Quivern 23 Alpha Pal Investigator's Fork 16 Fenglope 25 Alpha Pal Ascetic Falls 17 Lily and Lyleen 25 Boss Tower Of The Free Pal Alliance 18 Petallia 28 Alpha Pal Mount Flopie 19 Beakon 29 Alpha Pal Investigator's Fork 20 Broncherry Aqua 30 Alpha Pal Ascetic Falls 21 Elphidran 30 Alpha Pal Mount Flopie 22 Warsect 30 Alpha Pal Mossanda Forest 23 Elizabee 31 Alpha Pal Mount Flopie 24 Mossanda Lux 31 Alpha Pal Eastern Wild Island 25 Relaxaurus Lux 31 Alpha Pal Ascetic Falls 26 Univolt 31 Alpha Pal Sea Breeze Archipelago 27 Lunaris 32 Alpha Pal Sea Breeze Archipelago 28 Verdash 35 Alpha Pal Frostbound Mountains 29 Mammorest 38 Alpha Pal Windswept Hills 30 Vaelet 38 Alpha Pal Frostbound Mountains 31 Wumpo Botan 38 Alpha Pal Eastern Wild Island 32 Sibelyx 40 Alpha Pal Frostbound Mountains 33 Axel and Orserk 40 Boss Brothers Of The Eternal Pyre Tower 34 Menasting 44 Alpha Pal Sand Dunes 35 Jormuntide 45 Alpha Pal Investigator's Fork 36 Jormuntide 45 Alpha Pal Frostbound Mountains 37 Suzaku 45 Alpha Pal Sand Dunes 38 Marcus and Faleris 45 Boss Tower Of The PIDF 39 Ice Kingpaca 46 Alpha Pal Land Of Absolute Zero 40 Anubis 47 Alpha Pal Investigator's Fork 41 Dinossom Lux 47 Alpha Pal Sand Dunes 42 Astegon 48 Alpha Pal Mount Obsidian 43 Blazamut 49 Alpha Pal Mount Obsidian 44 Lyleen Noct 49 Alpha Pal Land Of Absolute Zero 45 Frostallion 50 Alpha Pal Land Of Absolute Zero 46 Jetragon 50 Alpha Pal Mount Obsidian 47 Paladius and Necromus 50 Alpha Pal Sand Dunes 48 Victor and Shadowbeak 50 Boss PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower

Here's a handy map of all the different boss locations, courtesy of our Palworld interactive map:

Some of the bosses in the above table are listed as bosses rather than as Alpha Pals. There are five of these bosses, and they reside inside the 5 Syndicate Towers spread across the Palpagos Islands. These bosses in particular represent the major boss milestones in Palworld, and one of the major goals of the game is to beat these five boss fights. These five Syndicate tower bosses are:

Zoe and Grizzbolt (Level 10)

(Level 10) Lily and Lyleen (Level 25)

(Level 25) Axel and Orserk (Level 40)

(Level 40) Marcus and Faleris (Level 45)

(Level 45) Victor and Shadowbeak (Level 50)

Each of these boss fights also comes with a challenge to deal a certain amount of damage to the bosses within 10 minutes. The amounts of damage are 30k, 69k, 130k, 147k, and 200k respectively. Once you beat a Syndicate Tower boss for the first time, you'll be given a healthy dose of Technology Points to help you unlock valuable new techs and buildings for your base.

That wraps up this guide on the recommended Palworld boss order. If you want to learn more about the different Pals in the game, check out our Palworld Pal list, and our Palworld best starter Pals guide. You can also consult our handy primers on the Palworld type chart.