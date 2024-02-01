Palworld boss order: Recommended order for all Alpha Pals and bosses
What order should you defeat all the Alpha Pals and other bosses in Palworld?
What is the recommended boss order in Palworld? There are many different bosses scattered across the islands of Palworld, and they don't follow much rhyme or reason a lot of the time. If you've started a new game and noticed a Level 38 Mammorest Alpha Pal near your location, you'll know that sometimes even beginner areas are filled with very powerful bosses.
If you want to know the recommended order in which to take down the various Palworld bosses, you've come to precisely the right place. In this guide, we'll walk you through all 48 bosses in Palworld in order, including both the Alpha Pal bosses and the Syndicate Tower bosses in one handy table of levels and locations, ranging from the lowly Chillet up to the final boss fight in the game against Victor and Shadowbeak.
Palworld boss order
Below we've compiled a table of all the different Palworld boses, ordered by level. Because you can respawn at different starting locations, you may encounter some bosses sooner than others, but if you want to encounter bosses in the right order without jumping ahead, you should follow roughly the order in this table.
Here are all the Palworld bosses in order:
|Order
|Boss
|Level
|Type
|Location
|1
|Zoe and Grizzbolt
|10
|Boss
|Tower Of The Rayne Syndicate
|2
|Chillet
|11
|Alpha Pal
|Windswept Hills
|3
|Gumoss
|11
|Alpha Pal
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|4
|Sweepa
|11
|Alpha Pal
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|5
|Dumud
|14
|Alpha Pal
|Ice Wind Island
|6
|Penking
|15
|Alpha Pal
|Windswept Hills
|7
|Azurobe
|17
|Alpha Pal
|Windswept Hills
|8
|Grintale
|17
|Alpha Pal
|Marsh Island
|9
|Nitewing
|18
|Alpha Pal
|Ice Wind Island
|10
|Broncherry
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|11
|Bushi
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Ascetic Falls
|12
|Felbat
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Forgotten Island
|13
|Katress
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Marsh Island
|14
|Kingpaca
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Windswept Hills
|15
|Quivern
|23
|Alpha Pal
|Investigator's Fork
|16
|Fenglope
|25
|Alpha Pal
|Ascetic Falls
|17
|Lily and Lyleen
|25
|Boss
|Tower Of The Free Pal Alliance
|18
|Petallia
|28
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Flopie
|19
|Beakon
|29
|Alpha Pal
|Investigator's Fork
|20
|Broncherry Aqua
|30
|Alpha Pal
|Ascetic Falls
|21
|Elphidran
|30
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Flopie
|22
|Warsect
|30
|Alpha Pal
|Mossanda Forest
|23
|Elizabee
|31
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Flopie
|24
|Mossanda Lux
|31
|Alpha Pal
|Eastern Wild Island
|25
|Relaxaurus Lux
|31
|Alpha Pal
|Ascetic Falls
|26
|Univolt
|31
|Alpha Pal
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|27
|Lunaris
|32
|Alpha Pal
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|28
|Verdash
|35
|Alpha Pal
|Frostbound Mountains
|29
|Mammorest
|38
|Alpha Pal
|Windswept Hills
|30
|Vaelet
|38
|Alpha Pal
|Frostbound Mountains
|31
|Wumpo Botan
|38
|Alpha Pal
|Eastern Wild Island
|32
|Sibelyx
|40
|Alpha Pal
|Frostbound Mountains
|33
|Axel and Orserk
|40
|Boss
|Brothers Of The Eternal Pyre Tower
|34
|Menasting
|44
|Alpha Pal
|Sand Dunes
|35
|Jormuntide
|45
|Alpha Pal
|Investigator's Fork
|36
|Jormuntide
|45
|Alpha Pal
|Frostbound Mountains
|37
|Suzaku
|45
|Alpha Pal
|Sand Dunes
|38
|Marcus and Faleris
|45
|Boss
|Tower Of The PIDF
|39
|Ice Kingpaca
|46
|Alpha Pal
|Land Of Absolute Zero
|40
|Anubis
|47
|Alpha Pal
|Investigator's Fork
|41
|Dinossom Lux
|47
|Alpha Pal
|Sand Dunes
|42
|Astegon
|48
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Obsidian
|43
|Blazamut
|49
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Obsidian
|44
|Lyleen Noct
|49
|Alpha Pal
|Land Of Absolute Zero
|45
|Frostallion
|50
|Alpha Pal
|Land Of Absolute Zero
|46
|Jetragon
|50
|Alpha Pal
|Mount Obsidian
|47
|Paladius and Necromus
|50
|Alpha Pal
|Sand Dunes
|48
|Victor and Shadowbeak
|50
|Boss
|PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower
Here's a handy map of all the different boss locations, courtesy of our Palworld interactive map:
Some of the bosses in the above table are listed as bosses rather than as Alpha Pals. There are five of these bosses, and they reside inside the 5 Syndicate Towers spread across the Palpagos Islands. These bosses in particular represent the major boss milestones in Palworld, and one of the major goals of the game is to beat these five boss fights. These five Syndicate tower bosses are:
- Zoe and Grizzbolt (Level 10)
- Lily and Lyleen (Level 25)
- Axel and Orserk (Level 40)
- Marcus and Faleris (Level 45)
- Victor and Shadowbeak (Level 50)
Each of these boss fights also comes with a challenge to deal a certain amount of damage to the bosses within 10 minutes. The amounts of damage are 30k, 69k, 130k, 147k, and 200k respectively. Once you beat a Syndicate Tower boss for the first time, you'll be given a healthy dose of Technology Points to help you unlock valuable new techs and buildings for your base.
That wraps up this guide on the recommended Palworld boss order. If you want to learn more about the different Pals in the game, check out our Palworld Pal list, and our Palworld best starter Pals guide. You can also consult our handy primers on the Palworld type chart.