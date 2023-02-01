If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Driving Empire codes [February 2023]: Redeem these codes for free in-game cash and cosmetics

Pimp your ride in Roblox's luxury car racing simulator using these promo codes

A pair of Roblox characters relax on deckchairs on a beach at night, in front of a bonfire. Overhead the sky is lit up with fireworks and by a neon-lit ferris wheel in the background. Beside them is a golden luxury car, and in the distance a cityscape suggests that they are in an affluent area.

Looking for the latest Driving Empire codes for free cash and cosmetics? Channelling everything from the Fast & Furious franchise to the GTA series, Driving Empire on Roblox lets you experience the thrills of fixing up really fancy-looking cars and then racing them to pieces without incurring any of the real-world costs.

It wouldn't be a popular Roblox experience without codes, and naturally, Driving Empire is keen to chuck you the odd freebie that lets you gussy up your vehicle, whether it be directly via cosmetics or indirectly through a nice injection of cash. So read on below for a full list of up-to-date Driving Empire codes in Roblox.

Driving Empire codes list

Last checked: 30th January, 2023

  • 500KLIK3S: Bedazzled Wrap
  • 550KLIK3S: $50,000
  • ROBLOX: Roblox Rim

How to redeem codes in Driving Empire

Load up the Driving Empire experience on Roblox and click the gear icon in the lower left-hand corner of the screen to bring up the settings menu. Go to the "Codes" tab (it should be the top one and open by default anyway) and enter your chosen code in the text box. Finally, press "Submit" to claim your reward!

List of expired Driving Empire codes

  • 100MVISITS
  • 3ASTER
  • 400KMEMBERS
  • 450KL1KES
  • 90MVISITS
  • BACK2SKOOL
  • BIRD100K
  • BOOST
  • BURRITO
  • C4N4D4
  • CAMERAS
  • CHARGEDUP
  • CHR1STM4S
  • COD3SSS!
  • COMMUNITY
  • D3LAY
  • EMPIRE
  • H4LLOW33N
  • HGHWY
  • HNY2021
  • HNY22
  • MEMBERS
  • N3WCITY
  • N3WD3AL3R
  • OOPSMYBADLOL
  • SP00KY
  • SPOOKFEST2022
  • SPR1NG
  • SPR1NGT1ME
  • SRY4D3L4Y
  • SUMM3R
  • SUPPORT
  • THANKS150K
  • THANKS150M
  • VALENTINES
  • W1NT3R

For more GTA-esque goodness on Roblox with the codes to make it extra fun, be sure to check out our list of Da Hood codes. For a similar experience — but with the focus on weapon collecting rather than car collecting — check out our Arsenal codes list. And for another game in the same vein but where you're buffing yourself into a hench machine, be sure to take a look at our Muscle Legends codes list.

