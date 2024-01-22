Wondering how to get the Egg Incubator in Palworld? Collecting rare Pals is a major draw of Palworld. As you explore, you may encounter rare Eggs in nests throughout the world. These can be hatched at your base with the help of an Egg Incubator.

To unlock the Egg Incubator in Palworld, however, will require a few steps beforehand. So, if you're looking to hatch some Pals at your base, read below for a complete rundown.

How to unlock the Egg Incubator in Palworld

The Egg Incubator is the first Ancient Technology crafting recipe available to players. Unlike other recipes, this requires Ancient Technology Points to unlock, which are rarer and harder to obtain than regular technology points.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

You can read our Ancient Technology guide for more information, but essentially you have to complete Syndicate towers and defeat the bosses therein to get these points. The first bosses you will encounter as part of the tutorial are Grizzbolt and Zoe.

Once defeated, you'll receive some Ancient Technology Points which you can then spend in the Technology menu to unlock the Egg Incubator recipe.

How to make the Egg Incubator in Palworld

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

The Egg Incubator requires the following materials to craft:

Paldium Fragment x10: A rich blue ore that can be mined. Usually found around waterways in Palworld or can be collected from the ground in grassy fields.

A rich blue ore that can be mined. Usually found around waterways in Palworld or can be collected from the ground in grassy fields. Cloth x5: Can be made at a regular workbench by converting Wool. Wool can be collected from Pals such as the Melpaca or Lamball by defeating them in combat or by assigning them to work at a ranch.

Can be made at a regular workbench by converting Wool. Wool can be collected from Pals such as the Melpaca or Lamball by defeating them in combat or by assigning them to work at a ranch. Stone x30: A common resource gathered by mining Stone Ores across Palworld. You can create a mining facility at your base for a constant supply.

A common resource gathered by mining Stone Ores across Palworld. You can create a mining facility at your base for a constant supply. Ancient Civilization Parts x2: You can get Ancient Civilization Parts by defeating Alphas.

How Egg Hatching works in Palworld

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

In Palworld, different Eggs have different rarities. The rarer the Egg is, the longer it will usually take to hatch in real time. Some Eggs require specific conditions (like warmer climates) meaning they will hatch quicker depending on where your base is and if it's daytime or evening.

You can usually find Eggs out in the wilds of Palworld, particularly on or around cliffs. They are larger than normal Eggs, are usually placed on nests and are multicoloured.

The standard common Eggs are usually pink and white striped whereas the less common Eggs will be coloured depending on their element. The following Eggs have a chance to hatch into these Pals:

Egg name Appearance Type of Pal that will hatch from it Damp Egg Dark blue with light blue raindrops Water Pal Rocky Egg Light and dark brown geometric shapes Ground Pal Electric Egg Yellow with black zig-zags Electric Pal Frozen Egg Blue snowflakes Ice Pal Verdant Egg Dark and light green circular pattern Grass Pal Dark Egg Purple with red swirls Dark Pal Dragon Egg Purple and black zig-zags Dragon Pal Scorching Egg Orange and yellow flames Fire Pal

That rounds off our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more.