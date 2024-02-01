Looking for the best Neutral in Palworld? Although Neutral Pals don't have added attack damage to other elements in Palworld, there are some Neutral Pals in the game that offer impressive Partner Skills.

As such, it is a good idea to know which are the best Neutral Pals in Palworld early on. Below we've listed the best from the bunch based on their skill proficiencies, unique Partner Skill and effectiveness in combat.

Palworld: Best Neutral Pals

The following is a list of the best Neutral Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Tocotoco 027 Eggbomb Lancher Gathering Level 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Ribunny 039 Skilled Fingers Handiwork Level 1

Transporting Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Galeclaw 047 Galeclaw Rider Gathering Level 2 Ancient Ritual Site

Hypocrite Hill

Lake Center Gorirat 049 Full-power Gorilla Mode Handiwork Level 1

Lumbering Level 2

Transporting Level 3 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Lunaris 063 Antigravity Handiwork Level 3

Transporting Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Lovander 069 Heart Drain Handiwork Level 2

Medicine Production Level 2

Transporting Level 2

Mining Level 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Paladius 108 Holy Winged Knight Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2 North of the Deep Sand Dunes

What is the best Neutral Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Paladius is the best Neutral Pal in Palworld. This is mostly due to their impressive Partner Skill that allows the Paladius to be ridden and perform a triple jump. The Paladius is also equipped with both Neutral and Ice attacks. Of these, the Pal Blast is the best, with a power value of 150 that can blast enemies away.

You can find a Paladius and Necromus wandering together north of the Deep Sand Dunes, check out our interactive map for more details. As this is a high level map area, we've also recommended a more obtainable Neutral Pal for earlier sections of the game.

The Tocotoco is a great Neutral Pal to add to your collection and can be fairly easy to obtain. Although these adorable beasts can be caught around the Sand Dunes Entrance, we had luck catching one in a randomly generated Pal raid against our base.

When this happens, make sure you gear up to catch one before it explodes as these Pals have a unique attack that acts like a bomb. This attack called Implode has an astonishing power value of 180 and is available at level 1. The downside is that once the Tocotoco implodes it will be incapacitated, making it a powerful one-shot manoeuvre.

Additionally, the Tocotoco's Partner Skill, Eggbomb Launcher equips the Pal with an egg-themed grenade launcher. After the exploding eggs are used up, the Tocotoco will then implode. These Pals are short-lived team members but are the best for damage output at earlier levels.

The Lovander is also a great option to recruit to your base due to their Partner Skill that essentially transforms incoming damage into HP. Consider also recruiting a Ribbuny for their ability to enhance all Neutral Pal attacks in your team. They also increase the efficiency of the Handiwork skill. This means you'll be able to construct things at your base a lot faster.

