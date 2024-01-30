Palworld level map: Recommended levels for each area

Looking for a map of the recommended levels of different areas in Palworld? The Palworld map is dauntingly large, and it often takes players many hours to even get out of their starting islands. But for those who venture far into the unknown, you may soon find yourself up against far more dangerous Pals than you're prepared to take on.

Each of the different Palworld islands will spawn Pals at different levels, which means you should aim to be at around the same level before you enter these areas. Below you'll find our handy Palworld level map, annotated with the Pal spawn levels for each major area in the Palpagos islands.

Palworld level map

Here you can find our Palworld level map, which is annotated with the recommended level you should reach before venturing into each of these areas. The map is adapted from a previous map by Reddit users PalGardener and DinosaurBBQ.

Use this map as a guide to help you figure out the areas suited for your current level in Palworld. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

All of the possible spawn locations for players are in the 1-10 level category, except for the default spawn location - the Windswept Hills - which has Pal spawn levels all the way up to 15.

As you venture into the central islands, you'll encounter Pals up to level 25 or even 30. After that, you'll have to progress to the outlying islands - Mount Obsidian, the Sand Dunes, and the Land Of Absolute Zero, in order to reach the highest-level Pals in the game.

It's important to note that these recommended levels don't take into account outliers like alpha Pals and other bosses. So you may find the occasional Pal with a level that far exceeds the recommended level for that area (for example, the level 38 Mammorest in the Windswept Hills).

Nonetheless, the above map should give you a solid idea of how to progress through the Palworld map in the correct order so as not to accidentally wander into an area far beyond your level.

That's all there is to this guide on the different Palworld recommended levels for each area. If you're looking for a partiular Pal to catch, then check out our comprehensive Palworld Pals list, as well as our Palworld type chart so you're fully prepared to take it down!