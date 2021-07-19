If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]: redeem codes for free bloodpoints & cosmetics

Every Dead by Daylight code you can redeem right now
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A masked killer faces away from the viewer, towards a fiery forest.

Dead by Daylight is a classic wish fulfilment video game, assuming your dream is to be eviscerated by your favourite horror movie monster. Codes for this game can be redeemed for a variety of goodies: from extra bloodpoints (which might actually help to keep you alive) to cosmetic items (ensuring you'll at least look gorgeous when you drop dead).

Below we've listed all the codes in Dead by Daylight, as well as put together a brief explainer on how to redeem them.

Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]

Below are the currently active codes that you can redeem in Dead by Daylight:

  • AUSOME: 2x cosmetics (weapon skin for The Wraith, trousers for David King)
  • BETTERTHANONE: 2x cosmetics (alternative skins for The Wraith and David King)
  • GOLDENBROS: 2x cosmetics (torso outfits for The Wraith and David King)
  • NICE: 69 Bloodpoints
  • PIECEOFCAKE: 2x charms (birthday cake charm and Naughty Bear charm)
  • PRIDE: Rainbow Flag charm (available permanently)
  • RANKROULETTE: 250,000 Bloodpoints

With the exception of the Rainbow Pride Flag charm, most Dead by Daylight codes eventually expire and are no longer redeemable. Below we've listed all of the codes which we know no longer work:

Expired Dead by Daylight codes:

  • AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
  • ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
  • BILIBILI200K
  • BULLSHIRT
  • BYEBYE2020
  • DBDDAYJP2020
  • DISCORD150K
  • DISCORD200K
  • DJC2021
  • ENTITYDISPLEASED
  • ENTITYPLEASED
  • ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
  • ETERNALBLIGHT
  • FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162
  • FROSTYBLIGHT
  • FROSTYDEATH
  • FROSTYTWINS
  • FUKUHAUCHI
  • GIFTTHERIFT
  • HAPPY1001
  • HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
  • HENYANG
  • HOLIDAYFORMAL
  • KENPOUKINENBI2021
  • KODOMONOHI2021
  • LUCKYCHARM
  • LUNARNEWGEAR
  • METATRON
  • MIDORINOHI2021
  • MNOGO
  • NAUGHTYSTOCKING
  • NEWYEARNEWENTITY
  • NICESTOCKING
  • ONLY5000
  • OVER5000
  • PATHFINDER
  • SNAPSNAP
  • SOITCHY
  • SWEETDREAMS
  • TWITCHORTREAT
  • TWITTERLORGE
  • TWITTERSMOL
  • VK100K
  • ZARINOX

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

You redeem Dead by Daylight codes in the same store where you purchase DLC for the game. To access this, launch the game and open the Store from the main menu.

You should see a Redeem Code button in the top right-hand corner of the Store screen. Click on this to open up a text box where you can enter your code and redeem your goodies!

That's everything on Dead by Daylight codes for now, but we'll be updating this page regularly whenever we spot a new code, so be sure to check back often!

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

When not tending to her guides spreadsheets, Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Guides

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch