Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]: redeem codes for free bloodpoints & cosmetics

Dead by Daylight is a classic wish fulfilment video game, assuming your dream is to be eviscerated by your favourite horror movie monster. Codes for this game can be redeemed for a variety of goodies: from extra bloodpoints (which might actually help to keep you alive) to cosmetic items (ensuring you'll at least look gorgeous when you drop dead).

Below we've listed all the codes in Dead by Daylight, as well as put together a brief explainer on how to redeem them.

Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]

Below are the currently active codes that you can redeem in Dead by Daylight:

AUSOME : 2x cosmetics (weapon skin for The Wraith, trousers for David King)

: 2x cosmetics (weapon skin for The Wraith, trousers for David King) BETTERTHANONE : 2x cosmetics (alternative skins for The Wraith and David King)

: 2x cosmetics (alternative skins for The Wraith and David King) GOLDENBROS : 2x cosmetics (torso outfits for The Wraith and David King)

: 2x cosmetics (torso outfits for The Wraith and David King) NICE : 69 Bloodpoints

: 69 Bloodpoints PIECEOFCAKE : 2x charms (birthday cake charm and Naughty Bear charm)

: 2x charms (birthday cake charm and Naughty Bear charm) PRIDE : Rainbow Flag charm (available permanently)

: Rainbow Flag charm (available permanently) RANKROULETTE: 250,000 Bloodpoints

With the exception of the Rainbow Pride Flag charm, most Dead by Daylight codes eventually expire and are no longer redeemable. Below we've listed all of the codes which we know no longer work:

Expired Dead by Daylight codes:

AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50

ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS

BILIBILI200K

BULLSHIRT

BYEBYE2020

DBDDAYJP2020

DISCORD150K

DISCORD200K

DJC2021

ENTITYDISPLEASED

ENTITYPLEASED

ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER

ETERNALBLIGHT

FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162

FROSTYBLIGHT

FROSTYDEATH

FROSTYTWINS

FUKUHAUCHI

GIFTTHERIFT

HAPPY1001

HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021

HENYANG

HOLIDAYFORMAL

KENPOUKINENBI2021

KODOMONOHI2021

LUCKYCHARM

LUNARNEWGEAR

METATRON

MIDORINOHI2021

MNOGO

NAUGHTYSTOCKING

NEWYEARNEWENTITY

NICESTOCKING

ONLY5000

OVER5000

PATHFINDER

SNAPSNAP

SOITCHY

SWEETDREAMS

TWITCHORTREAT

TWITTERLORGE

TWITTERSMOL

VK100K

ZARINOX

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

You redeem Dead by Daylight codes in the same store where you purchase DLC for the game. To access this, launch the game and open the Store from the main menu.

You should see a Redeem Code button in the top right-hand corner of the Store screen. Click on this to open up a text box where you can enter your code and redeem your goodies!

That's everything on Dead by Daylight codes for now, but we'll be updating this page regularly whenever we spot a new code, so be sure to check back often!