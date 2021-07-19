Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]: redeem codes for free bloodpoints & cosmetics

Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]: redeem codes for free bloodpoints & cosmeticsEvery Dead by Daylight code you can redeem right now
Dead by Daylight is a classic wish fulfilment video game, assuming your dream is to be eviscerated by your favourite horror movie monster. Codes for this game can be redeemed for a variety of goodies: from extra bloodpoints (which might actually help to keep you alive) to cosmetic items (ensuring you'll at least look gorgeous when you drop dead).
Below we've listed all the codes in Dead by Daylight, as well as put together a brief explainer on how to redeem them.
Dead by Daylight codes [July 2021]
Below are the currently active codes that you can redeem in Dead by Daylight:
- AUSOME: 2x cosmetics (weapon skin for The Wraith, trousers for David King)
- BETTERTHANONE: 2x cosmetics (alternative skins for The Wraith and David King)
- GOLDENBROS: 2x cosmetics (torso outfits for The Wraith and David King)
- NICE: 69 Bloodpoints
- PIECEOFCAKE: 2x charms (birthday cake charm and Naughty Bear charm)
- PRIDE: Rainbow Flag charm (available permanently)
- RANKROULETTE: 250,000 Bloodpoints
With the exception of the Rainbow Pride Flag charm, most Dead by Daylight codes eventually expire and are no longer redeemable. Below we've listed all of the codes which we know no longer work:
Expired Dead by Daylight codes:
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
- BILIBILI200K
- BULLSHIRT
- BYEBYE2020
- DBDDAYJP2020
- DISCORD150K
- DISCORD200K
- DJC2021
- ENTITYDISPLEASED
- ENTITYPLEASED
- ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
- ETERNALBLIGHT
- FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162
- FROSTYBLIGHT
- FROSTYDEATH
- FROSTYTWINS
- FUKUHAUCHI
- GIFTTHERIFT
- HAPPY1001
- HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
- HENYANG
- HOLIDAYFORMAL
- KENPOUKINENBI2021
- KODOMONOHI2021
- LUCKYCHARM
- LUNARNEWGEAR
- METATRON
- MIDORINOHI2021
- MNOGO
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY
- NICESTOCKING
- ONLY5000
- OVER5000
- PATHFINDER
- SNAPSNAP
- SOITCHY
- SWEETDREAMS
- TWITCHORTREAT
- TWITTERLORGE
- TWITTERSMOL
- VK100K
- ZARINOX
How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight
You redeem Dead by Daylight codes in the same store where you purchase DLC for the game. To access this, launch the game and open the Store from the main menu.
You should see a Redeem Code button in the top right-hand corner of the Store screen. Click on this to open up a text box where you can enter your code and redeem your goodies!
That's everything on Dead by Daylight codes for now, but we'll be updating this page regularly whenever we spot a new code, so be sure to check back often!