Supermassive reveal The Casting of Frank Stone, a single player Dead by Daylight game

Supermassive Games have dropped the first trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone, their single player Dead by Daylight spin-off, a collaboration with original developer Behavior Interactive that was announced earlier this year. The new horror game combines Until Dawn’s branching storyline approach with Dead by Daylight’s supporting fiction of a malevolent Entity, trapping people in fog-bound pocket dimensions with legendary killers, so as to feast on their fear.

In this case, the legendary killer is of course old Frankie, who appears to be one of those DIY murderers with a penchant for welding equipment. "The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past," the trailer blurb explains. "As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone's blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension."

Taking charge of said unfortunate group of young friends, you'll make decisions that lead to "emotional gut-punches" and "heart-wrenching dilemmas". This being a Dead by Daylight and/or Supermassive project, it's likely that literal gut punches and heart-wrenching will be involved.

The Casting of Frank Stone will release in 2024, and I'm looking forward to it. I don't play much Dead by Daylight, but I like its crackpot metafictional lore and am partial to Supermassive's brand of huddled-up-on-the-sofa horror. The Steam page is live, and you can also head on over to the official site to root through Frank's workbench (a promotional object-finding game) and unearth additional story info. He's left it in a terrible state.

