If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim just launched on Steam

Four killers to romance on Murderer’s Island
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Visual novel Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim is the first spin-off from survival horror game Dead By Daylight.

Pulling killers isn’t something a lot of people dream about in real-life, but some Dead By Daylight fans are thirsty indeed for that game’s many murderous characters. Good news for them today then, because visual novel Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim just surprise-launched exclusively on Steam. Watch the trailer below to see a more playful side to four of DBD’s serial killers, which isn’t something I ever thought I’d type.

Lose your heart, and perhaps other body parts, to any one of the four serial killers on Hooked By You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim's setting of Murderer's Island.

Developed by Psyop, the devs behind the equally bizarre but more advertorial I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, Hooked On You gives you the opportunity to flirt and fall for four of Dead By Daylight’s killers. Trapper, Huntress, Wraith and Spirit are all frolicking about on the astonishingly but quite accurately named Murderer’s Island. You just wouldn’t hop on a boat there, would you?

I reported on Hooked On You’s announcement back in May. It’s the first spin-off from Behaviour Interactive’s Dead By Daylight universe and a weird one at that. I adore a good off-kilter visual novel though, so I’m almost legally obliged to play it. The game’s surprise release was part of today’s Behaviour Beyond stream, which also confirmed details of the upcoming second Dead By Daylight update themed around Resident Evil, Project W. It’s Wesker, at it again.

Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim is out now on Steam. In the words of Argyle from Stranger Things: try before you deny.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch