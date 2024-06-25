Lara Croft is the next survivor coming to Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight is an asymmetric horror multiplayer game, in which one player, the killer, attempts to sacrifice all the other players on the server. Now the other players could be Lara Croft, who has been added to the game's public test server in advance of a full release next month.

Lara has three unique perks: Finesse, which makes her faster at vaulting; Hardened, which reveals the Killer's location when other characters would scream; and Specialist, which makes her niftier with tokens and generators. Alas, "having two pistols" is not one of her perks, so she'll have to scrabble around in the dark to survive like everyone else.

You can see all the updates in the 8.1.0 PTB patch notes over on Steam.

This seems to be Lara Croft as she appears in the reboot series. Those weren't horror games, but they were certainly horror-adjacent at times, with a seemingly endless variety of graphic death animations in which Lara would, say, slip off a log into a pit of skewers. Being hung on a meathook is somewhere in the same family.

While available on the PTB server now, Lara will be added as a survival in full on July 16th.